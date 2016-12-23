The Advanced Meditation Course of the Art of Living

by Ravi Valluri

The Advanced Meditation Program of the Art of Living  is an invitation to dive deep into the self  and  simultaneously enjoy a perfect vacation and rejuvenation  of the  mind, body and spirit. By undertaking the Advanced Meditation Programme   which is  also called the Part 2 course there is an   increased awareness in our beings.This  course  enables the mind to become robust and the seeker is blessed with efficacious thoughts  and purge antipathetic thoughts.  The   series of hollow and empty meditations as conducted in the voice of H. H. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar  act as a ballast to provide an  unshakable sense of stability in the human mind.

The tranquility which dawns on the practitioner  comes  to reside in the  our inner being   and stays on  for long periods of time much   after the completion of the course .

During the course Sattvik diet is provided to the Sadhak so that the mind does not meander and wander especially  during meditation sessions.

Food / Ahar has a profound impact on the mind which is generally  ignored by humans. This is especially true for   those traversing  the spiritual path.  Upon attaining enlightenment Buddha used to consume just a bowl of simple vegetarian food which used to sustain him throughout the day.  Tamasic and Rajasik  food  generate Sisyphean and nugatory thoughts which act as impediments and road blocks   during the course of meditation sessions. Cobwebs and demons get accumulated by not partaking wholesome vegetarian food and consuming heavy food.
The instructor or teacher  leads the group through sessions of the unique rhythmic breathing technique of Sudarshan Kriya,  yogic postures , deep guided meditations and profound processes  which cleanse and renew our inner batteries which eventually  leads the participant  to an experience of inner peace and freedom. The participant truly feels liberated and his full of jollity and radiance.

Advanced Meditation Course as designed by H. H. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar  increases the quantum of  prana/ energy/ chi levels immensely and the participant in the mood of  ecstasy and reverie does not wish to break his or her silence.

The Advanced Meditation Program is designed to provide the precise conditions for :

  • enhancing self-discovery
  • providing deep rest for the mind and body
  • reviving energy and enthusiasm

