The Advanced Meditation Course of the Art of Living

The tranquility which dawns on the practitioner comes to reside in the our inner being and stays on for long periods of time much after the completion of the course .

During the course Sattvik diet is provided to the Sadhak so that the mind does not meander and wander especially during meditation sessions.

Food / Ahar has a profound impact on the mind which is generally ignored by humans. This is especially true for those traversing the spiritual path. Upon attaining enlightenment Buddha used to consume just a bowl of simple vegetarian food which used to sustain him throughout the day. Tamasic and Rajasik food generate Sisyphean and nugatory thoughts which act as impediments and road blocks during the course of meditation sessions. Cobwebs and demons get accumulated by not partaking wholesome vegetarian food and consuming heavy food.

The instructor or teacher leads the group through sessions of the unique rhythmic breathing technique of Sudarshan Kriya, yogic postures , deep guided meditations and profound processes which cleanse and renew our inner batteries which eventually leads the participant to an experience of inner peace and freedom. The participant truly feels liberated and his full of jollity and radiance.

Advanced Meditation Course as designed by H. H. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar increases the quantum of prana/ energy/ chi levels immensely and the participant in the mood of ecstasy and reverie does not wish to break his or her silence.



The Advanced Meditation Program is designed to provide the precise conditions for :