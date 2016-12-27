Amazing Peace: A Christmas poem

Let me share with you one of my favorite poems written by Maya Angelou. I wish I can reprint the whole poem. But I have reproduced the last few lines.

In our joy, we think we hear a whisper. At first it is too soft. Then only half heard.

We listen carefully as it gathers strength. We hear a sweetness.

The word is Peace. It is loud now. It is louder.

Louder than the explosion of bombs.

We tremble at the sound. We are thrilled by its presence.

It is what we have hungered for.

Not just the absence of war. But true Peace.

A harmony of spirit, a comfort of courtesies.

Security for our beloveds and their beloveds.

It is Christmas time, a halting of hate time. On this platform of peace, we can create a language

To translate ourselves to ourselves and to each other.

At this Holy Instant, we celebrate the Birth of Jesus Christ

Into the great religions of the world.

We jubilate the precious advent of trust.

We shout with glorious tongues at the coming of hope.

All the earth’s tribes loosen their voices.

To celebrate the promise of Peace.

We, Angels and Mortal’s, Believers and Non-Believers,

Look heavenward and speak the word aloud.

Peace. We look at our world and speak the word aloud.

Peace. We look at each other, then into ourselves.

And we say without shyness or apology or hesitation.

Peace, My Brother. Peace, My Sister. Peace, My Soul.