Divorce From Unity

India is my Country….

All Indians are my brothers and sisters…..

These beautiful lines makes me nostalgic of the days , we used to recite in our school assembly, on Republic day as well as Independence day. Nevertheless, our fundamental rights that have been framed by our Constitution and claims to be Secular, Socialist and a Democratic Republic, which guarantees freedom of speech for everyone. Today, I feel as if all these patriotic lessons and pledge taught to us, have been just an intimidation in order to please our country” India” and make it proud. This makes me reminiscent of the days before where at least people supported each other in sharing their views and there was no fear of expression. However, today there has been a radical change. Right from Witch hunting to contestation to hysterical and thuggish behavior, to persecutors and the never ending list .

It seems as if we are engaged into an orgy where if you dare to utter a single word or showed any gesture that is against our country , you will be called as a “terrorist”. Yes, a terrorist if you dare not stand for the National Anthem each time it is being played, or if you learnt that something is unpleasant or uncontrollable you would be labelled as “intolerant”. Nation wants us to be national but without liberalization. Being liberal is regarded as a devil. And then we talk about the rights that we have been promised and “unity in Diversity”. Isn’t that Strange….?

What kind of unity? Where women in our country are raped and molested every second . Where a sister is abused or abducted and we who claim to be brothers are ignorant and tend to overlook such incidents? Where we are enveloped with fear to express our feelings if we notice something that is not good. Where we have been a sheer victim of fetishisation and blasphemy, where minorities continue to face the brunt of discrimination and forced to suicidal attempts despite of the amendment in the laws for their protection. We are being despoiled in every sense. Is this we call it as unity? Rather than progressing , country is continuously derailing .

Despite of so much modernization and globalization that has taken place, we are still thriving on a debaunched lifestyle. And not to forget that we have made a notable achievement as an employer granting certificates of “anti national” to our own citizens (brothers /sisters) . Either you can be ‘national’ or ‘liberal’. But not both. Else you would be disparaged as a “nonpartisan”. We only know how to act braggadocious. But when it comes to reality there has been a lot of dissonance amongst our people. What use is this modernization and civilization for when we cannot stand for our rights and raise our voice against the wrong that has been going on . We are living amidst ransack gangs of youth.

All this has propelled me to raise my voice where we say that everything is hunky-dowry. Sorry , it is not. Ironically , people want us to treat our ‘nation’ as a project and at the same time expect to be a bumblebee. I am out of words when I notice that even small children (whether a hindu, muslim, or any religion) are taught about hatred towards other religion. The moment you utter a word that is in favour of another country especially Pakistan, you would be rebuked and termed as an anti national. Why?

Are all pakistani’s terrorist?Are those people not human beings ? Are they not our well wishers , our brothers and sisters? Why this fuelled discrimination then? What kind of education and institution we believe in that sermonizes about unity but we have no right to freedom of speech and expression? Let me mention that I am not against any religion . But we cannot afford being a scapegoat anymore. Are we waiting to paralyze our coming generation of this paroxysm and incarnation of these moralistic crusades?

Let’s not wait for a single moment and take a step forward and break this coercion so that at least our future generation not curse us for what we have done for them.

If I sound strident, forgive me. Many of us will need to learn how to recalibrate the language of objection, even in service of kindness, if we stand any chance of reaching each other.