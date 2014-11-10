Dr. Ramesh P R, is the Chief Medical officer and Superintendent, Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, in its Delhi centre.



Understanding the power of ayurveda, he has participated in research projects in the treatment of terminally afflicted cancer patients and on the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.



He is also a member in the governing body of Central Council for Research in Ayurveda and Sidha (CCRAS) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India and a member in the task force of Golden Triangle Partnership Programme, a research project by ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research), CSIR (Centre for Scientific & Industrial Research) and Department of AYUSH.

