Dr. Ramesh P R, is the Chief Medical officer and Superintendent, Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, in its Delhi centre.
Understanding the power of ayurveda, he has participated in research projects in the treatment of terminally afflicted cancer patients and on the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.
He is also a member in the governing body of Central Council for Research in Ayurveda and Sidha (CCRAS) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India and a member in the task force of Golden Triangle Partnership Programme, a research project by ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research), CSIR (Centre for Scientific & Industrial Research) and Department of AYUSH.
Post your queries as a comment and we will pass it on to him.
Dear Dr. Ramesh PR
Thank you for being there.
I’m 70, experiencing pain around left hip/buttock. Thinking it’s about arthritis and
/or sciatica. I practice yoga daily. Sitting is becoming increasingly difficult.
Any suggestions would be most welcome.
gratefully, Dana Gladstone (Los Angeles)
omdana@sbcglobal.net
You are 70 year old. Naturally we need to expect degenerative changes in bones and muscles which may induce pain. General investigations like simple X-ray may reveal degenerative changes. However, simple application of warm oil like Mahanarayanathailam and fomentation can be tried.Pressure applied massage is not recommended. If there is no relief, consult a physician and do proper treatment.
Appreciate the assessment and suggestions.
Will start with the warm Mahanarayanathailam
Gratefully, dg
I am suffering from Hypothyroid for last more than 15 years.
Is there any treatment thru Auyurveda.
The best treatment for hypothyroidism is regular Pranayam. Bastrika, Kapalbhati etc. Kanchanaraguggulu 1 tab twice daily after food with warm water may be taken. Do this and observe the results.
Respected Doctor,
3 or 4 years back I suffered from dengue and after that I am continuously (after few months) suffering from fever.
In Dec 2015 I got typhoid and platelet counts go down. So I treated myself and OK. After this I was feeling very weak.
Now again I got fever nearly 104° and my platelets counts again fall down to 70000 and I was admitted to hospital and started my treatment. Now i am OK but some weakness is there and I have continuous head ache all day, my head feels very heavy, I tested my eyesight but it is ok. Head ache was there in last year also.
Also, one year before i have donated platelets to the needy and problem started thereafter (maybe).
I feel weakness and head ache. My immune system has became very week.
So please doctor help me suggest some ayurvedic medicine or diet.
Thanking You!
Deepak Kumar 9888718493
Age – 28 years
Weight – 88 kg
Height – 6 ft
After the attack of viral fever, platelet count depletes and joint swelling and pain occurs in many number of cases. Drink lots of fluid which help the body to eliminate the virus and it’s toxins from our body. Take Anar, Anjeer and Khajur every day to improve platelet count.
Indukantabm kashayam 15 ml with 45 ml water and 2 tabs of Agnikumararasam twice daily before food also helps to improve the quality of life by improving your immunity.
DR HOW CAN I RID MYSELF COMPLETELY OF TYPE2 DIABETES THANKS
We may not be able to get rid off Diabetes as such. But by having proper diet, exercise, stress control and medicines, it can be effectively brought under control. You may kindly consult an experienced Ayurvedic physician.
Sir,
04 years back i got chronic vomiting after eating soyabean at night. And after i was not able to eat fats, proteins, fast food, spicy food etc, my body and eyes gets warm and weak. All test came ok except LFT in which bilirubin was 4 and doctors gave 1 month medicine for jaundice and later told it is hereditory as blood reports were ok. I changed my diet and after 1 year i was able to eat fats and proteins and with in the span of 2-3 years body healed upto some extent without medicine but i took some herbal teas and home remedies. REcently, i used sesame oil in cooking and same problems started again and mind was disturbed badly (esp. in evening). These 04 years food allergies got solved but i was getting excessive hunger after 2-30hours of food.
NOw, again all test came okay and i asked doctor that i would like to go for endoscopy and result came Reflux with bile gastritis. It was from the past 04 years which may have caused due to chronic vomiting.
My mind problem got lessened by taking soaked monaqa (sweet raisin) after dinner and taking banana and fig after breakfast. Doctor gave antacid, stomach medicine and udiliv for 02 weeks.
Please suggest which treatment shall i opt in this problem as in 04 years it might caused more inflammation of stomach.
Regards,
Bhuvan
9488270654
Current Location: Trichy- Tamil NAdu
Greetings. Carefully studied the details. Your case seems to be chronic gastritis which needs to be addressed after clinical examination. You may kindly visit an experienced Ayurvedic physician. Meanwhile you may kindly start the following medicines and observe the results.
1.Parooshakadi Leham 5 gm (1/2 tsp)may be taken thrice daily before food with jeera water.
2.Avipathy choornam 3 gm may be taken thrice daily after food with jeera water.
3.Mahadhanwantaram 2 tabs may be taken when ever there is acidity.
Totally avoid all kinds of masala, chillies, garlic, Ginger and tamarind in your diet. Use jeera power , dhaniya- coriander powder and tomatoes for taste.
Take food on time.
Kindly try this and inform.
Rgds,
Dr.Ramesh
Namaskaram,
Thank you very much for the review. I am following your advice and going to see a physician soon and will take the medicine and will give a feedback after my observations.
Meanwhile, i already stopped antacid which was giving gas problems and i added licorice tea in breakfast and dinner before food which helped a lot. banana, Munaqa and raisins helped in weakness created by licorice tea. NOw, i will try your given medicine alone. Just wanted to share with you.
Pranam,
Bhuvan Sharma
Respected Doctor,
I have taken your prescribed medicine for 15 days. Medicine was curing to some extent but jeera water was creating drying of throat in excess and then I started taking with plain water.
I went to see senior physician at AVS coimbatore. She has prescribed Shankha bhasma and Gorochanadi gulika (02no’s. each) on empty stomach in morning and evening and Parushakadi leham after food.
I am taking this medicine for month and health is improving but slowly.
I have been transfered to Punjab and i can’t see coimbatore phsician again. Kindly, give personal consultation for further treatment.
Thanks & Regards,
Bhuvan Sharma
9488270654
.Dear sir,
You may kindly continue the medicines prescribed by our Coimbatore physician presently. Later, you can visit Delhi, in our Branch in South Ext. Part 1 or Karkardooma hospital. Afterwards you can contact us through email and continue the treatment.
Rgds,
Dr.Ramesh PR Varier
Respected Doctor,
I discontinued shankha bhasma, gorochanadi and parushakadi Lehman. Medicine didn’t do any much effect after 50 days. My body couldn’t digest medicine empty stomach.
Now, I am taking your prescribed medicine. Though I am not taking parushakadi Lehman on empty stomach.
I am taking Avipathi choornam 03 grams after lunch and dinner with warm water. And it had done wonder within 02 days. My anxiety, burning sensation went away. Food allergies also reduced and earlier empty stomach I have to be very cautious about food which also reduced.
From past 10 days, I am taking avipathi choornam. How long shall I continue and any other precaution to be taken.
Regards,
Bhuvan Sharma
Dear Sir,
Thanks for your letter. Kindly use only Avipathi Choornam 3 gms (½ teaspoon) mixed in luke warm Jeera water (15 gm jeera, boiled it one litre water can be used for drinking purpose) twice daily after food. Kindly use it for a month and stop it. It may be used afterwards as and when required.
Thanking you and assuring you of our best services
Hi
My mother of 62 years identified some guilty in her right breast and on investigations it come out as tumor of cancerous nature and doctors advised to remove it so we went for complete breast removal, now doctors are asking for chemo, target and hormonal therapy, we want to avoid it and looking for any alternative treatment, so please advise
If the disease has not been spread to other areas of body, Ayurvedic treatment can be tried for preventing it’s further spread. If secondaries are detected and if they are in the initial stages, conventional treatment like chemotherapy and radiation my be helpful for quick recovery. If you prefer to do Ayurvedic treatment, personal consultation with an Ayurvedic physician is essential before starting the treatment.
Sir, please give an personal appointment at AVS Delhi, my father is suffering from Uric acid from the past 02 years. Knees are swell and stiff and very difficulty in walking. Alignment of legs is also distorted. He is 58 years old and suffering this problem from the past 02 years. Please give an earlier appointment.
Regards,
Bhuvan
9488270654
Patiala- Punjab
Please send an email to ahrcdelhi@aryavaidyasala.com
Received your mail and noted the contents. As desired by you we have scheduled your father’s appointment on 13.09.16 with me. Please call on 12.09.16, for appointment time through telephone, since the appointment is in waiting list against cancellation. Our Phone number is 011-22106500.
My mother has been diagnosed with adenocarcinoma of lunga with metastatis in spine.
She is 47, non smoker with no medical history.
Medical oncologists are not very hopeful of a long term survival.
Is there any possible treatment in Ayurveda?
In advanced cases of cancer we cannot do any thing as curative treatment. Only can try to help her to improve the quality of life by giving symptomatic treatment.
Respected sir
Greetings and good day.
I just want to know only one thing, neat and clear.
Can premature ejaculation be completely and permanently cured in ayurveda.
Modern medicines say no cure for premature ejaculation.
Please reply atleast to my mail.
Premature ejaculation can be managed effectively to a certain extent with a judicious combination of medicine, life style changes and yoga. Personalized treatment protocol has to be followed. Kindly take opinion from an experienced Ayurvedic physician.
Dear sir,
My son siddhanth has developed white leucoderma patch on his knees and ankles after injury. Please suggest how to heal it , we can come and meet you if it is possible.
Best Regards, Sanjeev
Greetings. Generally the response of Ayurvedic treatment in leucoderma cases are good if you address it before one year from the onset of the disease. However, it’s better to consult a physician before starting any internal medicines. Kayyanyadi kerathailam may be started using for external application twice daily for 10 minutes and exposure to sunlight would be ideal.
Respected Sir,
I’m female age 40 having Multiple sclerosis since 2001 , but since last 2-3 years condition has worsen .Is there any treatment in Ayurveda.
Regards,
Bhawana
Received your mail with thanks. Having carefully gone through the provided details, we regret to inform you that we do not have a curative line of treatment to deal with multiple sclerosis. We have seen some favorable changes in a fair number of cases by regular long-term medication. As there is individual variation in the response to the treatment, we are not in a position to predict anything regarding the outcome and duration of the treatment. We have to do the treatment and observe the response closely. We shall certainly be pleased to do everything possible within our limit leaving the rest to the will of Providence.
The possible course of Ayurvedic treatment in this case consists of appropriate oral medicine, external medicine applications and repeated courses of intensive treatment such as Pizhichil, Navarakkizhi, Sarwang Dhara and Vasti. The modalities of the treatment can be decided only after examining the patient in person. A minimum period of 14 days will be required to complete one course of indoor treatment.
My brother aged 32 is suffering from schizophrenia from last 16 years
We have tried many allpathic medicines and best psychiatrists in delhi but his situation has not improved
Is this disease curable in Ayurveda and are there any expert doctors in delhi which we can meet
Schizophrenia is not a completely curable condition. But improvement in quality of life has been observed in many number of cases. But as individual variations are there, we cannot predict and do the treatmet. If you are interested, you may visit Arya Vaidya Sala, hospital at Karkardooma and meet any doctor who is sitting in the OPD. We are keeping a first come first serve system in OPD and hence no appointment is required and the consultation is free of cost. Our OPD timings are between 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM & 2:30 to 5:30 PM on all 6 days of a week except Friday. Thanking you and assuring you of our best services
Hello Doctor,
My mother was diagnosed with Schizophrenia 8 years back. She was treated and was under continuous medication since then. The tablets she was consuming was no more manufactured as a result(we suspect) she had recurrence of the disease. Its been 6 months that we are seeing the symptoms again. She is again put on new medicine but we are noticing her mental health going to the 8 years back state. I want to know if Ayurveda can help . Can Ayurveda treatment can go hand in hand with the Allopathy treatment that she is currently undertaking. Can you suggest doctor/hospital in Kerala where she can be treated.
Thanks,
Ramya
Dear Madam,
Dear Madame, You may contact our H.O Kottakkal, Kerala through mail@aryavaidyasala.com for further guidance.
Thanking you and assuring you of our best services,
Yours faithfully,
Arya Vaidya Sala Kottakkal
18X,19X, Institiutional Area
Karkardooma, Delhi-110092
E-mail: ahrcdelhi@aryavaidyasala.com
Ph: 011 22106500, Fax: 22106536
Website : http://www.aryavaidyasala.com
I AM 45 YEARS NOW. AM SUFFERING FROM OCD FOR THE LAST 25 YEATRS AND TAKING MEDICINES (ENGLISH MEDICINES)
Ayurvedic tretments have been found effective in OCD cases in the initial phase of the condition. In chronic cases, you may have to consult with an experienced Ay.physician and start medicines complimenting the ongoing modern medicine treatment initially. Later by observing the response more ayurvedic therapies like panchakarma may be incorporated as we have observed positive changes in many number of cases.
Respected Sir,
i am 33 years old, have been diagnosed with active TB in lungs one month back. i have been taking course of anti biotics for last one month as prescribed by doctor. with that i have been taking 2 liv52 tablets morning and evening and chyawanprash each morning. what else i can do according to ayurveda in curing the disease and lessen side effects of allopathic medicine. i will be very grateful for your reply. thank you.
Dear Madam,
You may have to continue the Anti Tubercular Treatments (ATT) as per your doctor’s advice. Chyavanaprasam is a good choice if it digested properly in your system. Indukantam Kashayam tablet 2 nos twice daily before food also may be incorporated as it helps to improve your immune system.Drinking adequate water, exercises like regular walking and having nutritious diet including more fruits and vegetables may also be done for a proper recovery.
Rgds,
Dr. Ramesh
I am 45 year old 5 Ft 4″ and have accumulated fat around my stomach and waist.I have been asked to go for Medhohar. Please advise the treatment for losing weight and fat.
You may kindly start reducing your calorie intake by avoiding fried items and sweets in diet. Minimise food made out of refined flours like roti, rice, potatos, sooji, maida, etc. Increase vegetables, fruits and pulses in diet. Regular exercise like walking, swimming, doing yoga and pranayam in a proper way. Triphala choornam 5gms with water twice daily may be taken long with this schedule.
I am a twenty five year old and suffer from premature greying.Please advise treatment for prevention and cure of the problem. Thanks/Rgds
If you have strong hereditary factors premature greying may happen. Kindly avoid using soap on your hair. You may use Thriphaladi kera thailam on hair, at least thrice in a weak half hour before bath. Methi OR Avla powder may be used for washing hair. Healthy diet including more vegetables and fruits would also be helping you.
ANY MEDICINE FOR BREAST CANCER IN AURVEDA . SINCE SISTER HAVING CARCINOMA OF BREAST SBR GRADE III , MASTECTOMY DONE, NOW ADVICED FOR CHEMO, IWANT TO AVOID CHEMO AND CURE CANCER.PLS ADVICE
Ayurveda helps in breast cancer cases as a supportive, palliative care in this stage. Conventional therapies like Chemo and surgery need to be done if the doctors suggest to do so. Brahmarasayanam 10 gm along with 1 cup of milk or warm water twice daily after food has helped in many number of cases in reducing the undesired effects of Chemotherapy.
Sir,
Myself naresh kumar sen,30 years old,presently living in lucknow(Uttar Pradesh).i am suffering from two physical ailments vertigo,and constipation for last 6 years.i had taken allopathic
treatment but there was no relief.
one thing i want to mention around 10 years ago,i practiced shirshana in wrong way for 3-4 months due to misguidance.may be these symptoms are bad effects of improperly done yoga.
please suggest me,what should i do now?.please do reply……..
Sir,
What is the best ayurvedic medicine for digestion.
thanks.
Thriphala Choornam 3gm twice daily with warm water after food is an ideal and safe drug for any body for general digestive disorders.
You are very young and you need be dependant on any medicine initially. Try drinking plenty of water, include plenty of vegetables and fruits in your diet and have proper physical activities like walking half an hour every day.If needed you may try Triphala churnam 5 gm mixed with warm water at bed time.Try to maintain regular food timings also. This would be helping you to relive constipation. Once constipation is relieved, you may get relief in your giddiness also. For giddiness, try to do deep, relaxed breathing for 15 minutes every day. if not getting relief, you may have to consult a good physician.
I was under your treatment in April 2008 for treatment of acute back pain, which was successfully treated by you and I could join back office within 15 days of your treatment.(Prior to that 2 months of Allopathic treatment no relief was observed)
Right now, I have been diagnosed with “Mylopathy with stenosis” and am having numb figertips and some numbness in both the palms as well as little bit in right leg.
I have been advised immediate spinal surgery. However, before being seen by you I have deferred the surgery and would request yourself to kindly allocate some of your time to give me appointment on priority. MRI report and all blood reports are available. Shall be highly obliged.
Regards,
Aditya Prakash
9650998922
Received your mail with thanks. You may come 14th March 2015 (Saturday) at 9.00AM, For consultation with Dr Ramesh PR. Please do cinfirm the appointment two days back (on 12th March 2015), between 9.00Am to 6.00 PM.
Thanking you and assuring you of our best services
My Aunt is suffering from rheumatoid arthritis from past 2.5 years. She has been under the treatment of Dr. Thejas at your hospital but her disease is not getting in control as swelling and pain is unbearable. I have seen your interview on DD delhi and you have done research on this particular disease. So, i kindly request to give an early appointment and she is coming from yamunanagar at your hospital on coming sunday, if possible please give an appointment.
Regards,
Bhuvan Sharma
9488270654
As per our telecon = shall see you at 1.00pm tomorrow.
Sir,
I wish to speak to you over phone, and would like brief you about the it. Currently facing problem of Edema after surgery and thereafter cured of lymphoma
With regards
Avinash
1. You can call me any day except Friday, between 3.30pm to 6.00 pm on 0112206500.
its being seen that those tkg aurveic medicine for various ailments see a drop in thier hemoglobin levels. is it true.
Ayurvedic medicines(poly herbal combinations) generally help in improving the Haemoglobin levels. We have to examine the kind of medicines the person take and the clinical conditions also to answer the question.
Dear Sir, Namaskar,
I am having diabetic/high bp
I want to know how to treat to have permanent cure of it.I also want one meeting with you when you are free to give at least half an hour to me and give your mobile no. so can also talk on it if you pl. don’t mind.I am living in Vikas Puri.By your name I feel we had met earlier in vikas puri centre.
Regards
R.M.Gupta
9891928531
We have noted Mr. R.M Guptaâ€™s appointment in on 29th July 2014 at against cancellation. Kindly reconfirm the appointment over phone one day prior (28th July 2014) at the reception between 09.00 am and 06.00 pm at 011-22106500.
Thanking you and assuring you of our best services,
Yours faithfully,
Dr. Ramesh P R
Dear Dr. Ramesh,
Is it possible to manage schizophrenia with the ayurvedid medicines. I am on psychiatric medicines and stable but facing many sid eeffects. Kindly suggest.
Question No.1 : I regret to inform you that we do not have a cure for schizophrenia. As you are on modern medicine and stable also, please do not stop those medicines abruptily. There are many medicines in Ayurveda, which can compliment the present medication. Ayurvedic medicines may help in reducing the dose of modern psychiatric medicines over a period of time, and then the side effects also can be reduced. You need to see an experienced Ayurvedic Physician for that. If you are in Delhi you may come to our doctors.
Dear Sir,
My mother is about 67 yrs of age and has diabities and blood pressure. she got operated for gall bladder in 2002 which went onto become a disastrous urgery and she went into coma. she came out and as a result of the operation has gor a hernia on her right side. she needs to be operated for this hernia but is absolutely not ready because of her previous traumatic experience where she was bed ridden for almost more than a year. i dnt understand what ot do and how to go about it. please advise..looking forward toyou for your guidance. thanks.
Hernia is basically , a surgical case, which generally can be done with a simple procedure. You may try to apply Dhanwanthara Thailam on the bulged area and very gently massaged in order to improve the muscle strength. In many number of cases, this has helped to improve the condition. The oil may be warmed before application. This may be tried for a period of 3 to 4 weeks and observe the results. If this is not helping, surgery would be the only option.
Sir,I have normal Bowel in the Morning. But I have to drink tea and go for the second time.I want to get rid of this. Is it bad? what is the treatment?I normally have skin problems.
Getting bowel movement with a cup of tea is not a bad thing. It happens in many number of cases, to have some hot liquid in the morning to get a clear bowl movement. Diet on time with adequate fibre (Vegetables and fruits etc), proper regular physical activity like walking and drinking adequate water would generally help to get a regular, satisfactory bowel movement. Thriphaladi Choornam 5gm mixed with warm water may be taken orally at bed time for 2 to 3 weeks to regularize the bowel movement. Later it may be stopped and diet life style changes may be followed to regularize the bowel movement.
Is it possible to cure reducible bilateral hernia without surgery?
Dear Madam,
Reducible bilateral inguinal hernia is a surgical case. Hence it is better to perform the surgery when there is no strangulation.Once strangulation occurs, it becomes an emergency.