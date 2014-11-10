Dr Rangana Rupavi Choudhuri (PhD) is an author and dynamic International speaker and trainer who has healed herself from abnormal cells, a chronic hormonal condition, severe debilitating pain, poor self image and excessive stress. Having turned her life and health around mind, body, spirit pioneer left her highly paid corporate career in 2009 to form Vitality Living College and now travels the world running seminars in wellness as well as personal and spiritual development so that those who attend can learn skills to heal themselves and feel happy, healthy and fulfilled.
With years of experience Dr Choudhuri has personally touched the lives of thousands of people with live interventions, trainings and one to one sessions. Her experience comes through with being able to asses a situation rapidly and use the appropriate skills to enable an effective breakthrough. These are the exact skills she now shares with others who want to become professionally qualified and earn a living as a Practitioner, Healer or Coach. Dr Choudhuri is on a mission to create over a thousand trainers world-wide and make the skills available in homes, businesses, cities, villages, hospitals, universities, schools, charities, social enterprises and corporations.
Dr Choudhuri has a PhD in Biochemistry & Cancer Research from Oxford University and a background in running multi-billion dollar businesses. She is an NLP Master Trainer, Inventor of Breakthrough Coaching, EFT Master Trainer, Matrix Reimprirnting Trainer and Presenter for the Journey sharing the stage with best selling author and pioneer Brandon Bays. For more information download 6 free breakthrough books on emotional healing, creating inner peace, creating the life you want, journey to healing, emotional freedom techniques and confidence. Her books can be downloaded at Free Ebooks
Post your queries as a comment and we will pass it on to her.
Dear Madam,
Regds,
Dipak Pachkude
Dear Ma’am,
My mother is suffering with schizophrenia and is under medication since 6 years. Though its not very panic at the moment we are not seeing a good recovery. Some people have suggested to check if hypothesis can help curing schizophrenia. Could you please guide me in this regard.
Thank you,
Bhagvan Chougule
9767569906
Dear Ma’am.
This is regarding my 2 Year old Nephew who has just been diagnosed with Autism. He is very hyper active and has not started speaking too. My sister is very stressed out. They have already started therapies for him. What else can help as doctors are positive that since the diagnosis was made early there are chances of a positive recovery.
Hello m’am
You were recommended by Dr Sasha Mitrofanov, whose kind words and healing practices have helped me greatly by diminishing my co-dependency. I have to state that im a very sentimental person and emotions always get the better of me. i’m a BBA final year student from India and am going through a lot these days owing to my relationship. If m’am, it is possible, i would like to contact you further inorder to get more help from you.
i will be forever indebted to you. Awaiting your reply.
My 3 months baby boy is born with down syndrome with many health issues. I am worried about his future. We are planning to give him alternate therapies. In allopathy there is no treatment for down syndrome. Could you please guide and help me regarding his health and future. Nikita
For the label “Down’s syndrome’ a lot of love and acceptance. If any anger or mood swing arises you can use EFT (Emotional Freedom Techniques). Consider healing modalities like Reiki and Jin Shin Jhytsu.
Query is related to my son 20 yrs old. He does not keep good health,since birth.Every now and then suffers from fever,cough&cold,leg pain.Doctors have given him all sorts of treatment,will recover and then will have same problems.In November,2014 operated for appendicitis and in first week of Jan,2015 due to severe backpain,diagnosed lumbar problem and treatment taken.Please advise us as to what should be done so that he keeps good health.He is pursuing mbbs and we are worried how he will do this if he is himself not fit. Your valuable guidance will help us as he is our only child .
You mention a range of different issues with your son from back pain, diagnosed lumbar and coughs and colds as well as you feel he has not been in good health since birth. To keep in good health a balance of good diet, proper exercises, meditation and emotional balance are critical. The area I specialise in, is meditation and emotional balance. What I can recommend is for your son to explore Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), which has been clinically proven to heal anxiety, stress, past negativity and physical pain. To find out more you can download a free e-book here called Heal your emotions to heal your life. The technique may also help you with the worry for your son. http://vitalitylivingcollege.info/free-resources/
I am 66 years and having depression and anxeity since 9 monthsI have tried homeopathy but it is not helpful,I have multiple other problems like glaucoma cataract tremer in left hand ,loss of weight and exessive hunger,and wildly fluctuationg blood sugar levels. Can you help me .thanks in anticipation.
Depression is common affecting 5 in 100 adults affecting more women than men. Symptoms can affect daily life and can become very distressing with mood swings from anger to sadness. Emotional help in the form of The Journey or EFT (Emotional Freedom Techniques) would be ideal. EFT is clinically proven to heal anxiety, depression, past negativity and trauma. It is a tapping technique that involves tapping on acupressure points while saying statements out loud. It can be learnt and self applied or treatment can be received with a qualified practitioner. You can download a free e-book on the technique here – http://vitalitylivingcollege.info/free-resources/.
Anxiety can affect most people and is a combination of fear and nervousness. It can result in increased heart rate or sweaty palms as well as a general uneasiness. For anxiety EFT is also recommended and you can also explore meditation and holding the thumb and index finger and breathing at the same time. Hold the fingers for 20 minutes. This hold harmonises anxiety and fear. The Journey is a method of deep clearing that is also powerful for depression and anxiety. It is based on the work of Deepak Chopra and developed by Brandon Bays where you:
1. Clear repressed emotions
2. Uncover past negative memories and heal them
3. Access the inner source or healing potential by clearing negative emotions
You can also download the first chapter of this book on the above link.
Dr i`m 20 years old and i weigh more than 85kgs..i met my dietician.i know what to eat and when to eat..but i just cant make it work..whenever i see food.i forget everything.i really want to reduce my weight dr..i wanna look better and feel better..i cant wear any of my favourite clothes….hope you`ll help me dr…
Thank you.
Dear Mam,
i wanted to ask about my brother. he has stammering problem and is an mba in finance. very intelligent but low on confidence, he has not been in a proper job since 2006 so is very dejected. please tell me how to help him become self reliant and confident. your reply is eagerly awaited.thanks a ton.
To be confident you have to start by acting confident. There are 10 steps to being confident which I cover in detail in my free e book How to be confident – http://vitalitylivingcollege.info/free-resources/
In summary:
1. Adopt of body language of confidence
2. Clear past failures and experiences of low confidence
3. Say to yourself I can do it
4. Program the body-mind for confidence
Do watch the movie “The King’s speech” which is a story of King George who had a stammer and how he overcame it and his fear of his stammer to lead a country to greatness.
Your son might want to explore NLP and Breakthrough coaching which is ideal to increase confidence and overcoming dejection and be prepared for the right job for him.
Dear Dr. Rangana,
During our life time, is there any option/ hint to know about future happenings or at least possibility of knowing any further activity/ incidence??
The best way to know about future happenings to is to connect with your own inner wisdom or intuition. I believe when connected with the inner self, then any and all information that is needed becomes available.
Speaking from personal experience I have received messages about my future as well as future events during dreams, in meditation and when conducting inner enquiry. Our sub-conscious can process upto 2 million bits of information at any time and it has the capacity to tune into the past, present and future.
Free will can also make or break any future incident. On balance though I find living in the now to be the most beneficial for health, emotional state and spiritual growth.
To focus the attention in the present moment. Some people get help from astrology, tarot, mediums or psychics in this area. I feel the most reliant method is to get the answers from within. I find it useful to let go of any attachment first and to enquire as to the reason the information about the future is required. If the reason is to fulfil a need for certainty then I would recommend to carry out some inner work on releasing any attachment to the outcome. You can find a free detachment process at http://vitalitylivingcollege.info/free-resources/. The booklet is named creating inner peace, balance and health.
i am ex tabletennis player,represented my country no.of times,now employed i INDIAN OIL.I want to be trainer who can transform lives of others.Cau u please guide me whom to contact being based at Kolkata.
Mam,
Is stage fright can be cured through the therapy. Is the qualities you earned is through the therapy you under went. Am a software programmer want to start a new service. But still don’t have that confidence to take that first step !. Confidence is interconnected with the knowledge of ground reality isn’t it? My lack of Confidence is some what related to lack of Technical knowledge also, but surely i do have the confidence problem in a panic situation. CAN INTUITION CAN BE CORRECTED THROUGH THIS THERAPY?
I know that when i am normal, all my abilities are coming out 100% , but when i am panicked, i gets derailed. My education got derailed because of the lack of adequate information at the right place at the right time, still am continuing with my Degree course in IGNOU , BSc maths. now a trainee in a software company. have almost 3 yrs in development in .NET programming, every one exploits me so far by not paying.