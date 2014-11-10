Dr Rangana Rupavi Choudhuri (PhD) is an author and dynamic International speaker and trainer who has healed herself from abnormal cells, a chronic hormonal condition, severe debilitating pain, poor self image and excessive stress. Having turned her life and health around mind, body, spirit pioneer left her highly paid corporate career in 2009 to form Vitality Living College and now travels the world running seminars in wellness as well as personal and spiritual development so that those who attend can learn skills to heal themselves and feel happy, healthy and fulfilled.



With years of experience Dr Choudhuri has personally touched the lives of thousands of people with live interventions, trainings and one to one sessions. Her experience comes through with being able to asses a situation rapidly and use the appropriate skills to enable an effective breakthrough. These are the exact skills she now shares with others who want to become professionally qualified and earn a living as a Practitioner, Healer or Coach. Dr Choudhuri is on a mission to create over a thousand trainers world-wide and make the skills available in homes, businesses, cities, villages, hospitals, universities, schools, charities, social enterprises and corporations.



Dr Choudhuri has a PhD in Biochemistry & Cancer Research from Oxford University and a background in running multi-billion dollar businesses. She is an NLP Master Trainer, Inventor of Breakthrough Coaching, EFT Master Trainer, Matrix Reimprirnting Trainer and Presenter for the Journey sharing the stage with best selling author and pioneer Brandon Bays. For more information download 6 free breakthrough books on emotional healing, creating inner peace, creating the life you want, journey to healing, emotional freedom techniques and confidence. Her books can be downloaded at Free Ebooks

