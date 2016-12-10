Existential Questions

by Ravi Valluri

All humans with a big mind   have attempted   seeking to identify certain   answers to the larger  questions of life:

  1. a) Where  do we come from?
  2. b) Where we  will finally go to?
  3. c) What brings us to this cosmos, this planet?
  4. d) The reality and truth about life, existence  and death ?
  5. e) The reality about our existence?
  6. f) Why are there different religions ?  Does it  have a geographical imprint, which results in establishment of structured religions and orders?
  7. g) What is the essential  difference between Spirituality and Religion?
  8. h) Why do humans fight in  the name of religion?
  9. i) Is there life on other planets , do they follow  any organised religion? Do they also squabble  and fight among each other in the name of religion?We should be  brutally honest about the truth of life.

We are on the cutting edge in  the search for the truth, the latest and greatest source of the truth about life and death on earth. Humans should not become dogmatic in their approach while aiming to  discover truth. Ramana Maharishi contemplated on this vital question – WHO AM I? And kept on mulling on these three words  till  he attained enlightenment.

With honesty, and  open minds, an open exchange of ideas, good will and power, we should  attempt to  discover the answers to these larger questions confronting human  life. It does not matter who attempts to unravel these existential questions which have confronted man from time immemorial. The end result is to find solutions.  The  techniques available to man are- Yoga, Pranayama, Meditation, Contemplation, Chanting , Prayers , Breathing techniques like Sudarshan Kriya and Vipassana. There could be several more which the human mind needs to ponder about and discover which will enable him to find the truth. May be people are working in that direction and we are unaware about them.

The seeker ought not to have any  ulterior motive or a hidden agenda  while attempting to discover the mysteries of life. What is more significant is a rational and scientific quest to discover what reality and truth  is all about and share this esoteric knowledge.

 

Author: Ravi Valluri

Indian Railway Traffic Service( IRTS)- 1987 Exam Art Of Living Teacher- Happiness Programme , Sri Sri Yoga Teacher


