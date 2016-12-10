All humans with a big mind have attempted seeking to identify certain answers to the larger questions of life:

a) Where do we come from? b) Where we will finally go to? c) What brings us to this cosmos, this planet? d) The reality and truth about life, existence and death ? e) The reality about our existence? f) Why are there different religions ? Does it have a geographical imprint, which results in establishment of structured religions and orders? g) What is the essential difference between Spirituality and Religion? h) Why do humans fight in the name of religion? i) Is there life on other planets , do they follow any organised religion? Do they also squabble and fight among each other in the name of religion?We should be brutally honest about the truth of life.

We are on the cutting edge in the search for the truth, the latest and greatest source of the truth about life and death on earth. Humans should not become dogmatic in their approach while aiming to discover truth. Ramana Maharishi contemplated on this vital question – WHO AM I? And kept on mulling on these three words till he attained enlightenment.

With honesty, and open minds, an open exchange of ideas, good will and power, we should attempt to discover the answers to these larger questions confronting human life. It does not matter who attempts to unravel these existential questions which have confronted man from time immemorial. The end result is to find solutions. The techniques available to man are- Yoga, Pranayama, Meditation, Contemplation, Chanting , Prayers , Breathing techniques like Sudarshan Kriya and Vipassana. There could be several more which the human mind needs to ponder about and discover which will enable him to find the truth. May be people are working in that direction and we are unaware about them.

The seeker ought not to have any ulterior motive or a hidden agenda while attempting to discover the mysteries of life. What is more significant is a rational and scientific quest to discover what reality and truth is all about and share this esoteric knowledge.