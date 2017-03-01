Healing Holistically

March 2017

By Jamuna Rangachari

Healing takes place only when the body, mind and the spirit work in unison. While the patient must wish to heal himself / herself, the healer needs to have a selfless desire to heal those who come to him. This indeed is the case with Dr Ketan Shah who is better known today as the ‘messiah of acupressure’.



Setbacks often create success stories like in the case of Dr Ketan Shah. After recovering from a setback in health with acupressure, he has learnt and made healing his mission.

In the past 26 years, he has written books, visited 32 countries and healed over 300,000 patients including the late President of India, Dr Abdul Kalam.

Excerpts from an interview.

1. We have about your recovery from an appendix operation that went wrong through acupressure. Many would have then just forgotten about the episode itself. What made you learn it further and make it the primary mission of your life?

During the operation, my family along with me had undergone a lot of stress, physically, emotionally and financially. Acupressure not only helped healing me but also helped us combat our stress levels leading to a peaceful life. This made me wonder strongly about those people around us who have been working hard to make a living and are burdened with financial and emotional stress during a disease. I wanted to help them overcome such situations and hence took on to learning Acupressure along with various other alternative healing methods to heal people around me. Acupressure for me is a journey from Passion to Vocation to Profession for Healing.

2. Other than acupressure, what are the other healing methodologies that you practice and recommend to others?

Reiki, Pulse Diagnosis, Spine Therapy and Vaastu healing is what I practice along with Acupressure. While many of you are aware of Reiki healing, very few of them know that Vastu helps in healing many diseases too. In fact there are certain diseases that are triggered due to wrong directions in a home or a work space and hence we recommend having knowledge of basic Vastu principles along with learning Acupressure.

Pulse Diagnosis is something we teach in our advance courses in Acupressure workshops that help people learn how to diagnose root cause of diseases through the pulse.

Spine Therapy is knowing and understanding how the spine functions, as the different vertebrae of the spine are connected with the different organs of the body. This further helps in understanding the root cause of the disease and how to treat it accordingly.

Our treatment is often a combination of all of the above methods. It is always useful to learn the basics of Acupressure and then would recommend either of the above healing methods depending on the person’s interest and inclination. Apart from Reiki healing, we teach the other forms of healing I practice in the workshops we conduct.

3. What would you say is essential to heal, other than whatever systems one may follow?

Belief is the essence of healing. Any system followed needs a strong belief system. If you have a strong belief to get better, to heal yourself, no matter how difficult, you will heal yourself.

Also, one must know the exact cause before healing themselves. They may know the symptoms, but what causes the symptoms is necessary for the right path to heal. Once the main culprit is known, it is easier to treat the disease.

4. What are the challenges you have faced in making people understand the efficacy of acupressure?

Acupressure is not like a medicine pill that you pop it in and the effect will show instantly. Sometimes it could take a series of sessions for the result to be seen, but the change does take place. If people have faith in me and the treatment, then it works well. Often they lose patience in between a healing session and shift to different course of treatment. Initially, it was a challenge to make them believe that an alternative therapy without medicine can help them treat and heal better, as the onset of alternative healing, though existing, wasn’t a trend in those days. Today, however people are more open and also wish to learn this self healing process.

5. Who have been your inspirations on the path that you undertook?

The first source of inspiration was my own illness that helped me undertake this as a mission of my life. That apart, my teachers and my family have supported me immensely to make this a living dream. Support of my team members in Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai also inspires me to spread my mission and heal people across the globe.

6. Who has aided you in promoting your path towards wellness?

Organizations like Life Positive have also had faith in me and have helped me reach out to more patients through workshops and publishing my book – Acupressure for Total Wellness. A special mention does go to Shri D R Karthikeyanji who has been a pillar and a strong support to the healing projects I have undertaken in Delhi.

7. Which are the moments that make you feel you have indeed taken the right decision?

There are many such moments as acupressure is a holistic science that addresses the body, mind and the spirit.

People often come to me often when they see no hope for recovery. Other than minor aches and pains, I have been able to heal even critical illnesses like multiple sclerosis, problems of the liver, acute skin problems, and leukoderma.

In the corporate world, the workshops we conduct make the executives more productive, healthy and less stressed.

We conduct workshops in schools, especially for the children of ninth and tenth to empower them to become better students and importantly, better human beings. They are taught acupressure on significant points such as the kidney point that helps in improving creativity. liver that helps in them not procrastinating anything and initiating strategic thinking, lungs helps in generating new ideas and connecting with new group of people and being assertive, small intestine helps them stay away from wrong company, take prompt decisions and increase self confidence, and the stomach helps not just in digestion of food but also helps in processing of new thoughts and managing anxiety. The same is the case for other organs

In 2015-2016, we began going to Tihar Jail to make a difference. Initially it was to heal and teach the Staff. Soon, they requested us to teach the inmates. The inmates learnt and began healing their own pain and also helping their fellow inmates. Joint pains, headaches, digestion problem reduced radically which inturn helped to control anger and depression. They found a new direction to live a healthy life. In fact, even when on parole, they started healing their neighbours making them wanted and not hated like before.

8. What are the things you would like to do further in the path of healing?

We would want to spread the knowledge of Acupressure to smaller towns and cities through workshops and centres of healing that could benefit the low income citizens to heal themselves at ease. My book is already reaching many hands and I wish to have more publications that are simple in its approach, yet can impart rightful healing methods to ease suffering.

9. Is there anything else you would like to share with our readers?

Good health is not inaccessible. It is right here, in our own hands to keep ourselves healthy. Do take time out to understand how our body functions and you will be amazed how simply, with some basic knowledge, you can treat and heal yourselves to live a pain-free life.

“Life will never provide guarantees and warranties; It can only provide possibilities and opportunities. Make the most of them!”

