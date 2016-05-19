Healing with a wand

It is rare that one comes across people who are so committed to healing that they live their entire life to this cause. Mr Siva, an Engineer from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia always wished to help or heal the suffering and prayed ardently to be given a way to be shown a way. He found his answer at Borabudur, Indonesia and then founded Prana Violet Healing in July 2008 to promote this simple technique of forgiveness and spirituality. He has now conducted workshops in many countries and also visited several countries for healing. The remarkable thing is that he does all this for free and divine grace ensures he continues spreading this message.

I heard of Mr Siva from a mother whose autistic child had become much better due to the healing given by him and also understood there was no fee charged by the healer, who guided her, counselled her and was always available for her. I thought I should explore this a little more and went to their website, www.pranaviolethealing.com where I found a lot of information on healing, chakras and ‘cords’ that are negative vibes being sent by us to another or vice versa. I also read many testimonials on facebook with people having improved in all areas. After this, I asked the Delhi based healer, Deepa Padmanabhan, if she could conduct a workshop in my home. This she did do. We learnt about it and learnt also about the remarkable healings that have taken place through it. Everyone started doing the affirmations and using the wand given.

Deepa Padmanabhan learnt about Prana Violet Healing in Life Positive Expo 2011 where Mr Siva had come. Soon after this, she attended his workshop and has healed many people since then. One of them is Greta Grace, thirty three, from Hyderabad who went from pillar to post to get healed from SLE (Systemic Lupus Erythematosus) that she contracted when she went to America to pursue her higher studies. In fact, in August 2011, she had a severe flare up due to which she was completely swollen from head to toe. She started medicines, doing all that she could do but to her utter dismay none of them worked. It was at that time that she contacted Ms Deepa who was conducting a Prana Violet workshop in Kolkata and had stated that anything could be healed. She was guided by Ms Deepa and Mr Siva through skype and phone calls and is now completely healed which according to all the doctors, is a miracle

Poonam Agarwal from Bengaluru learnt PVH in November 2012 from Mr Siva in Mumbai. After this, she has healed many people. For instance, her nephew, a medical student who had said he does not believe that affirmations can heal once he had an accident and had pain in thighs and was bruised. He started reading the affirmations and his pain too vanished. Poonam’s other sister Neelam who is 43, is mentally retarded and even she has improved in leading a disciplined life after reading the affirmations while Mr Siva worked on elevating the souls who were troubling her.

Excerpts from an interview with Mr Siva :-.

What made you seek healing as your path in life?

I saw many people going through many sufferings in life, physically, emotionally and mentally. I wanted to help them and some souls who may be in the same condition as well. I found that soul were in the same situation just like those with a body. The suffering is the same, especially when one takes one’s life.

You must have visited a lot of places. What did you find unique in Borobudur?

I have travelled to many temples and all these so called holy places were run by men, more like a commercial place with too many rituals and occult practices. Borobudur was a monument with no people and without any rituals. No one knew when it was build and by whom. People who made this place did not want to be known. I liked this aspect.

What made you visit this place for many full moon?

I was guided to do so. I just said I will come here every full moon day and did so. I have now done 70 full moon visits.

When did you get the signal that you could become a healer?

I wanted to find some way to help people from their suffering such that they would be able to learn and heal themselves and heal others without any boundary of religion, caste, gender, status and money. The cosmic being there responded to me.

What has been the response of your family and friends to this new path of yours?

People, especially some of my friends, thought I was crazy but I did not give up. My family, however, did not discourage me. This is now my mission and I consider every living thing as my family.

What made you design the affirmations as forgiveness, spiritual affirmation, prosperity affirmation and women affirmation. Are these necessary for everyone?

At the beginning I found many cords and find that forgiveness was relieving these cords and people were getting better. As more healing was found, the need for different types of forgiveness to neutralize the energy being send and received was required.

What made you design the wand for healing? Did you think this would help in transferring positive energy? Can people heal even without the wand?

This design was given to us from the cosmic being of Borobudur. There are many other healing that is done with other modalities but many are not able to release the negative energy. They either throw it away or they affect the healer of the people around them. The wand takes care of this and does not contaminate anyone. Even a 6 year old child can heal with the wand.

You speak and have written a lot about chakras and nadis? Could you explain this to us?

Chakras are energy centres on our energy, astral and mental body and the nadis are channel where these chakras are connected and finally through these nadis the prana reaches to our physical body and used up prana are removed. The Chinese call these meridians.

You have been very effective in removing negative energies, that you term as Black Magic and White Magic. What are the differences between the two and how can we heal from both?

Black magic is send very strong thought to hurt someone. There are 5 level of Black Magic

1st Level ( Dark Energy ) One send very intense negative thought to someone or to many.

2nd Level ( Black Energy ) Some going to a place of workshop and wishing for negative things to happen to someone.

3rd Level is when they visit to tantric to ask to do some type of ritual to someone.

4th Level is when souls from the inner world are involved and are doing some negative energy to someone.

5th Level is when a black magician who has passed away and is doing the black magic from the inner world.

White magic is a strong thought sent by a guru, spiritual person to the disciple. Even this is not good as it then we have chosen these Gurus as God. This can become the greatest hindrance in the soul’s spiritual path and connection to the Creator.

The solution for all of this is only reading affirmations and releasing the negativity.

What is your vision for the future?

Every home shall have a healing wand. Everyone shall follow the spiritual path. There shall be no more Black Magic and White Magic.

Mr Siva and his team are surely a remarkably committed team who only wish to heal the world of all negativity and bad vibes. Whatever we may call it, this technique has surely helped a lot of people heal by using the simple technique of forgiveness and release.