Healthy Spine leads to Healthy Life.

by Ravi Valluri

 How many of us get up in the morning and  virtually  struggle  to get out of the bed as the body feels  sore,  the neck remains stiff , knees wobble, shoulders and feet pain ….. In fact the entire  day is a torturous  nightmare . Such individuals run to doctors  seeking a magical cure for the pestilence. Unless the problem is genetic or heredity ,  humans get afflicted with such  disorders on account of a  deficient lifestyle, stress accumulated over a period of time and poor dietary habits.
 The vertebra  and our skeletal frame is an extremely important part of the human body which we ignore at our own peril.  Therefore a healthy spine leads to a healthy life.  Do we recall when a child begins to walk, the preliminary baby steps are raising his/ her thumbs- this is called the ‘Meru Dand  Mudra’.
 Vertebra  consists of   a  series of small bones  which form  the backbone or the spine,  having several projections for   articulation and muscle attachment, and a hole through which the spinal cord passes. The vertebral column usually consists of 33 vertebrae: 24 presacral vertebrae (7cervical, 12 thoracic, and 5 lumbar) followed by the sacrum (5 fused sacral vertebrae) and the coccyx (4 frequently fused coccygeal vertebrae)- Wickipedia
 
Office goers who  for making a living  are  programmed to   undertake   a typical quotidian   9 to 5 routine ,  and  several  among them  use  computers for prolonged hours or those professionals  who  are compelled to  drive long distances to their places  of work from  their dwelling paces  ought to necessarily  know how to protect their backs, necks  and hand muscles . Not only are these muscles  to be protected, fortified but  the tissues should be sufficiently  strengthened .  Such  working men and women should be educated  regarding deploying the correct posture of activity while executing there professional tasks.

A large number of home makers   many a times develop  severe middle or lower back medical problems  for a variety of   reasons.  Continuously undertaking repeated chores even involving handling of small or literally no  weights, performed  with a  wrong posture, can damage tissues and muscles and which  causes  irreparable damage to the  back and neck . The afflicted suffers from the debility for years together with pain and anguish.

Awareness about  the structure of the spine and adopting the  right postures along with simple strengthening stretches significantly helps to avoid these misadventures in ones life.  In the cases where these problems assume  the shape of   chronic disorders  the  patient suffering  can  be administered simple stretching exercises  under  the supervision of a physiotherapist or an orthopedic .   A special programme has been developed by the Art of Living to ameliorate the condition of  those suffering from these  debilitating  health issues.
Those in  particular suffering from spondylitis, frozen shoulder, middle and lower back problems, knee problem, inter disc problem will be immensely  benefited  upon undergoing the rehabilitation process and would certainly see visible dramatic changes in their lifestyle patterns and  their daily routine.

 

 The program  encompasses  the techniques mentioned as under  with required sensitivity to an individual’s health condition-
  • Power Walk – For the alignment of vertebra and  to open up energy channels
  • Posture Awareness and  its correction
  • Ergonomics
  • Simple but powerful Stretches & Yoga – For inner surgical alignment of the  spine to release the  nerves  which were  being  continually pressed
  • Gait Training
  • Guided Meditations techniques to release stress
  •  In depth knowledge  about the  spine
  • Ancient wisdom and knowledge  about  acupressure points for overall well being

“Total relaxation is the secret to enjoying sitting meditation. I sit with my spine upright, but not rigid; and I relax all the muscles in my body, ” writes Thich  Nhat Hanh

Author: Ravi Valluri

Indian Railway Traffic Service( IRTS)- 1987 Exam Art Of Living Teacher- Happiness Programme , Sri Sri Yoga Teacher Posted as General Manager ( Centre For Railway Information Systems) CRIS, Secunderabad Mobile-09618564024 Email- valluri.ravi@gmail.com Interested in Theatre, Writing , Conducting Meditation , Art Of Living Courses, Counselling Addicts


