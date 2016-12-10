Healthy Spine leads to Healthy Life.

How many of us get up in the morning and virtually struggle to get out of the bed as the body feels sore, the neck remains stiff , knees wobble, shoulders and feet pain ….. In fact the entire day is a torturous nightmare . Such individuals run to doctors seeking a magical cure for the pestilence. Unless the problem is genetic or heredity , humans get afflicted with such disorders on account of a deficient lifestyle, stress accumulated over a period of time and poor dietary habits.

The vertebra and our skeletal frame is an extremely important part of the human body which we ignore at our own peril. Therefore a healthy spine leads to a healthy life. Do we recall when a child begins to walk, the preliminary baby steps are raising his/ her thumbs- this is called the ‘Meru Dand Mudra’.

Vertebra consists of a series of small bones which form the backbone or the spine, having several projections for articulation and muscle attachment, and a hole through which the spinal cord passes. The vertebral column usually consists of 33 vertebrae: 24 presacral vertebrae (7cervical, 12 thoracic, and 5 lumbar) followed by the sacrum (5 fused sacral vertebrae) and the coccyx (4 frequently fused coccygeal vertebrae)- Wickipedia

Office goers who for making a living are programmed to undertake a typical quotidian 9 to 5 routine , and several among them use computers for prolonged hours or those professionals who are compelled to drive long distances to their places of work from their dwelling paces ought to necessarily know how to protect their backs, necks and hand muscles . Not only are these muscles to be protected, fortified but the tissues should be sufficiently strengthened . Such working men and women should be educated regarding deploying the correct posture of activity while executing there professional tasks. A large number of home makers many a times develop severe middle or lower back medical problems for a variety of reasons. Continuously undertaking repeated chores even involving handling of small or literally no weights, performed with a wrong posture, can damage tissues and muscles and which causes irreparable damage to the back and neck . The afflicted suffers from the debility for years together with pain and anguish. Awareness about the structure of the spine and adopting the right postures along with simple strengthening stretches significantly helps to avoid these misadventures in ones life. In the cases where these problems assume the shape of chronic disorders the patient suffering can be administered simple stretching exercises under the supervision of a physiotherapist or an orthopedic . A special programme has been developed by the Art of Living to ameliorate the condition of those suffering from these debilitating health issues. Those in particular suffering from spondylitis, frozen shoulder, middle and lower back problems, knee problem, inter disc problem will be immensely benefited upon undergoing the rehabilitation process and would certainly see visible dramatic changes in their lifestyle patterns and their daily routine.

The program encompasses the techniques mentioned as under with required sensitivity to an individual’s health condition- Power Walk – For the alignment of vertebra and to open up energy channels

Posture Awareness and its correction

Ergonomics

Simple but powerful Stretches & Yoga – For inner surgical alignment of the spine to release the nerves which were being continually pressed

Gait Training

Guided Meditations techniques to release stress

In depth knowledge about the spine

Ancient wisdom and knowledge about acupressure points for overall well being “Total relaxation is the secret to enjoying sitting meditation. I sit with my spine upright, but not rigid; and I relax all the muscles in my body, ” writes Thich Nhat Hanh