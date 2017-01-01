How to raise an adult

January 2017

By Suzy Singh

How can we help our children transit from adolescence to the opportunities and responsibilities of adulthood, asks Suzy Singh

As our young ones stand on the threshold of adulthood, are they equipped with the personal, intellectual, emotional and social skills required to lead responsible, empowered and fulfilling lives? Are they encouraged to take risks and make complex decisions about situations that life will inevitably thrust in their faces? Are they taught to cultivate self-love, self-esteem, self-expression and self-confidence, which can protect them from temptation, addiction, misguided peer pressure and errant behaviour? Are they coached to deal with uncertainty, change, criticism, failure and rejection? Are they groomed to control negative impulses and be sensitive to the needs and feelings of others? Are they shown the vision of an inclusive life where everyone else also matters?

Well, perhaps not. We have naming ceremonies for newborns, marriage rites for adults, and death ceremonies for those who pass away, but no formal instructive rite of passage for blooming adolescents.

The Gurukul system of ancient India was designed to prepare young ones to become responsible adults and able leaders. Living with their Gurus, adolescents were taught necessary life skills relevant in that day and age, over several long years, along with other spiritual, civic, and social instructions.

However, no such system exists today. Parents are not schooled in the art of parenting, and thus have to fall back on their own self-learned experiences or the approach of ancestors. Their methods are driven primarily by their love and fears for their kids, cultural norms, and societal pressures. As a result, while many parents pamper, overprotect, or become overly possessive about their children, others can be neglectful, terrifying or simply uninterested.

Consequently, growing up can be an emotionally trying and psychologically chaotic transition for most children. They meander through life in search of identity and meaning, often going astray, leaving their parents confused about where they went wrong in raising them. Clearly, the young lack a ‘how-to-become thriving-adults’ approach, which can teach them to evolve into their own guides.

The need for insightful initiation

In his bestselling book, The Road Less Travelled, psychiatrist and author M Scot Peck says that growing up “is a leap many people never really take in their lifetimes. Though they may outwardly appear to be adults, even successful adults, perhaps the majority of ‘grown-ups’ remain until their death psychological children who have never truly separated themselves from their parents and the power that the parents have over them.” He goes on to add that such people remain “still very much the children of their parents, living by hand-me-down values, motivated primarily by their parents’ approval or disapproval (even when the parents are long dead and buried), never having dared to truly take their destiny into their own hands.”

Such people never really actualise their true potential, becoming limited and dwarfed by their childhood wounds, emotional inadequacies, parental and societal judgements. They suffer from poor-decision making, low self-esteem and low self-confidence. Unable to assert their will they often end up emotionally manipulating others to get what they want. Their inability to break away from their parents and become fully functional, independent adults also affects their relationship building skills adversely. Not having become their own person, they continue to operate from the psyche of a child, remaining stuck at the centre of their own universe. They believe that the whole world revolves around them. As a result, they constantly seek attention, becoming aggressive, or throw tantrums when their needs are not met. Such people can be highly self-centred and insecure. They are unable to operate from an adult psyche.

For most part of their lives, these people continue to ‘take’ from others and rarely if ever, learn to give. They remain focussed solely on themselves, interested only in satiating their needs. They do not develop inclusive or selfless relationships that embody the spirit of adulthood, of giving and sharing, of contribution and collaborating, even in their most intimate relationships.

Prateek grew up under an authoritarian father and a loving but controlling mother. Strongly repressed through his growing years, he was always told what he could and could not do. Consequently, even at 46, he suffered from severe ambivalence, unable to decide what to do even in the simplest of matters. This impacted both his career and relationships adversely. At work he routinely shied away from managerial decisions, often went with the majority vote when hard pressed for a decision, and almost always procrastinated. When things got tough, Prateek just moved jobs.

In his relationships too he became the perpetual complainer, expecting his wife to put bread on the table. He relied on his elderly father to manage the home, and his wife to bring in the money. When arguments happened, Prateek always wanted his way, getting aggressive without much provocation. If that didn’t work, he inevitably fell sick. He loved telling stories about his imagined victories, suffered from an inflated ego, didn’t get along with most people, and when he was unhappy, blamed others for his predicament. Prateek remained for most part an overgrown child who was afraid to take responsibility and needed others to look after him even in his late years.

Stumbling blocks

So besides the lack of formal initiation, what are some of the stumbling blocks that prevent adolescents from growing up? In several group discussions with young adults, many interesting insights emerged. “There is often the onset of a continuous tug-of-war that shuts down communication when we challenge parental authority, or debate what parents expect from us,” mentioned a young man. “Parents don’t realise how important it is for us to discover our personal thoughts, choices and ideas. They just get angry and withdraw understanding and support, instead of being empathetic when we challenge their rules.” Unfortunately, this only makes kids more rebellious and parents more judgemental, deepening the dysfunction and disconnect between them. “Parents are unable to fully understand what exactly we children are going through,” was the lament of another young adult. “Besides, parents are not fully transparent in their communication with us,” said another. “They pretend to be perfect gods and goddesses who have never made any mistakes in their lives. This gives us kids little or no confidence to share our confusions, failings and mistakes with them, let alone trust them with our honesty. It’s just not safe,” added a young lady. Clearly, the lack of parental transparency, authenticity, support and empathy with the inner struggles of their growing children is a paramount obstacle in this journey.

Another issue is “the undue pressure that parents put on their child so that he or she turns out a certain way,” says psychology student and Tarot card reader, Shristi Sachdeva. “Many parents believe that children are an extension of their own egos and hence want to control how the child behaves, and what he does with his life. Parents must keep in mind that they don’t own the child; the child owns his own life. On the other end, some youngsters are really confused about their cultural roles and responsibilities. They want to blindly embrace Western norms but don’t know how to fit these into the ethnic values they are brought up amidst. Casual about life, frivolous about relationships and disconnected from their spiritual essence, many youngsters waste their life having fun, attending parties, driving fast cars, head banging to loud music, experimenting and exploiting themselves and others by indulging mindlessly in drinks, sex and drugs.” This they do in an attempt to cut the umbilical cord, rebelling to be set free of parental control. As one youngster in the group put it, “Drinking and smoking seemed cool and I wanted to try it out. I wanted to take my own decisions so I could get a sense that my life was my own.” Unfortunately, self-initiation or initiation by peers, is not ideal because it lacks the wisdom of experience, which is best provided by capable and empathetic elders.

Inspiration from mentors

Dr. Jayshree Periwal, educator, director and principal of the prestigious Jayshree Periwal international School, says, “There are physical and psychological changes that a child goes through when undergoing puberty. Having conversations with your children can go a long way in letting them know they have a helping hand and an eager ear. This is also the time when they are able to explore and experience independent thought. Parents and older siblings play a large role in mentoring them through this phase.”

Having walked her talk, she adds, “Personally I have always believed in rooting my children in tradition while being ready to embrace the world. From a young age both my children were taught to be independent and yet seek the support of their mentors. They were also taught to be compassionate and passionate. I wanted them to be explorers and also risk takers. I let them fail and fall several times because I am a firm believer that these experiences help children to become more adept and assiduous. I follow the same principles with the students of my schools.”

When parents share stories from their own life, about their own failings and triumphs, their confusions and errors, they offer their child the gift of confidence, who then feels less fearful about venturing into an unknown future to find his own life. The child then understands that it is okay to make mistakes and learn from that experience, feeling safe in the knowledge that his failures will not be met by parental disapproval or abandonment. But to be able to send your child out in search of greater glory requires the sacrifice of the mistaken belief that ‘my child belongs to me.’ Only when you can see your budding adolescent as a future soul brother or sister, can you fully comprehend the idea that your child is a unique soul who needs to carve out his own destiny, experience his own soul lessons, and redeem his own karma.

Film-maker and meditation teacher, Raja Choudhury resonates with this perspective. He says, “My approach to my own child is to show her the world of possibilities from wisdom traditions, modern ideas in consciousness and universal ideas from science, psychology and philosophies from around the world. A responsible adult is highly overrated. Better to ask whether they will learn to be good human beings, live by the golden rule, treat others with empathy and compassion, learn to tap into their full creativity and potential, and leave the world a better place than they found it.”

Conscious initiation

In his bestselling book, Emotional Intelligence, Daniel Goleman quotes, “The onset of puberty marks one of the most sweeping periods of pruning throughout the brain. Several brain areas critical for emotional life are among the slowest to mature. While the sensory areas mature during early childhood, and the limbic system by puberty, the frontal lobes – seat of emotional self-control, understanding, and artful response – continue to develop into late adolescence, until somewhere between 16 and 18 years of age.”

This then seems to be the age band through which we must embrace a more conscious approach to helping our children become mature adults. Thus, contrary to the classical initiations in indigenous cultures such as the Africans and Aborigines, where young ones are put through trials of fire such as living alone in the forest for a few days, we must offer an extended period of mentoring quite like the gurukuls, commencing at the onset of puberty and lasting until the age of 18.

During this period various stakeholders should come together in a cohesive attempt at shaping the child’s destiny. Parents, teachers, mentors, grandparents and other elders in the community can join in this effort. In addition, children should be sent to self-awareness workshops and development programmes for juniors. Ideally, they should also be formally recognised in the community for their skills, acknowledged for their talents, and celebrated for their strengths, at landmark events such as their 16th or 18th birthdays.

Among other things the period of mentorship must aim to fulfil three key goals.

Help children to become self-empowered

The first and most obvious objective is to help youngsters come into their own power. Children must be taught to be self-reliant and independent so that they learn to value themselves, express themselves freely, and cultivate a positive self-image. As parents we can do this by acknowledging their strengths, avoiding criticism and comparisons, letting them take risks, providing them enough opportunities to take on responsibilities, and constantly reminding them that they are unique individuals for whom everything is possible.

This is reflected in Raja Choudhary’s adventure-filled entry into adulthood and the maturation process. At 17 he went to Canada first and thereafter to London to complete his education. That period of being on his own shaped his entire outlook on life besides making him independent. In his view, “Spending your early and late teens in cities like London can expose you to a treasure trove of experiences, from deeply transformative relationships with women to experimenting with consciousness. I was fortunate to be at a very avant-garde design school that encouraged whimsical and esoteric research and I loved the idea of an unpredictable and mysterious future.”

Helping children know themselves better can be done through an ongoing process of self-discovery and self-analysis. This insures that children don’t just do things to please others but because it is right for them. Knowing what they are good at, what their likes and dislikes are, what careers they wish to pursue, and who they wish to be and become, can help young ones make better life decisions. Parents can facilitate the discovery by calling out their special talents, widening their world view and teaching them to make choices that are better aligned with their life purpose and their unique strengths.

In his book, Scot Peck shares how he took this giant leap into adulthood at the end of his 15th year when he chose to drop out of the much envied “Philips Exeter Academy, a boys preparatory school of the very highest reputation” to which his brother had gone before him. Despite knowing that studying there would undoubtedly lead him ‘to one of the best Ivy league colleges and from there into the highest echelons of the establishment, whose doors would be wide open to me on account of my educational background,” he chooses not to return to that prestigious school only because he was “miserably unhappy” and “didn’t fit in”. Even though his parents thought he had lost his mind and took him to a psychiatrist, Scot did not change his mind. “If I had returned to Exeter I would be returning to all that was safe, secure, right, proper, constructive, proven and known. Yet it was not me,” he says. Discovering what he really wanted to do was a key part of Scot’s growing up.

Help them cultivate social skills

The second is to help the young become responsible not just towards themselves, but also towards others so they develop a sense of responsibility and sensitivity to the community. Youngsters must be taught how to build enduring relationships and be trained in the arts of co-operation, conflict resolution and negotiating compromise. Sharing her experience of growing up Dr Jayshree cites two experiences that helped her become socially responsible. “Firstly, I come from a small village in Sirsa in Haryana. My father sent me to a boarding school at a very early age since he truly believed in the importance of good education. Secondly, post my marriage, I lost my father and was responsible for my six younger siblings and mother. Both these experiences acted as initiations into adulthood.”

If all children are reared with strong emotional and social skills we will have fewer crimes, rapes, suicides and depressed youngsters in the world. Years ago, Benjamin Franklin said, “Educate your children to self-control, to the habit of holding passion and prejudice and evil tendencies subject to an upright and reasoning will, and you have done much to abolish misery from their futures and crimes from society.”

Give them strong spiritual roots

As parents we must induct our children into a process of spiritual enquiry through ongoing discussions, reflection, spiritual instruction, exposure to spiritual texts and open dialogues that ferment curiosity, thus precipitating a search for deeper meaning in life. This not only builds their spiritual muscle, it also helps them to shoulder the responsibility for their choices, their thoughts, actions and speech.

An early recognition of mortality can also drive home the need to live life meaningfully and mindfully. Shristi learned this lesson amidst very difficult circumstances when hours after her father passed away, she overheard relatives worrying about the prospect of having to support her family. In those brief yet intensely painful moments she morphed from a little girl into a young woman with endless unanswered questions about life, relationships, and existence. In the days that followed, it dawned upon her “that life was temporary, that most people lost sight of the most important things in life (finding purpose and connecting with God), and that compassion was the only religion worth following.” Circumstances initiated Shristi into adulthood overnight. Ideally, children must be taught how to deal with adversity, how to bend but not break when the storm comes, and how to bounce back from failure and loss.

Eventually we as parents need to recognise our responsibility in raising not just clones of our limited perspectives but rather cultivating leaders of an unimagined tomorrow. For as Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “We cannot always build the future for our youth, but we can build our youth for the future.”

About the author : Suzy Singh is a transpersonal therapist, karma coach and energy healer with extensive clinical experience in multidisciplinary approaches to vibrational and spiritual healing. Her practice is based out of Delhi.