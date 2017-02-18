“The only real valuable thing is intuition.” - Albert Einstein

The intuition process and training as imparted by the Art of Living is increasingly becoming popular among the children of 5 to 8 years’ age and also among youngsters between the ages of 8 to 18 years. Both the sets of children and youth have their aspirations, dreams, issues, fun levels and problems.

These are to be tackled from a different plane as opposed to the problems faced by adults. Aeons back while in school I remember acting in a musical called the ‘Kidstuf ‘written by all of us (the participating actors), it was scripted by and directed by the noted theatre personality Barry John and the music was scored by Param Vir.

In the musical, we raised adolescent issues to our teachers, parents and the world at large so that they could appreciate the misadventures, problems, fantasies of children from the prism and perspective of the children and youth and not from an ossified viewpoint.

Intuition is the supreme level of acquiring and understanding knowledge. Our Ancient Rishis in the oriental world discovered esoteric knowledge without the assistance of modern technology at their disposal. This was prior to the scientists and philosophers of the occidental world could explore that the earth was round in shape and that it spun on its axis and rotated around the sun. It is indeed astonishing that several stars and planets which populated the constellation were known to the minds of our Rishis and they could classify and name them. The ancient Rishis through deep meditation, contemplation developed and harnessed their intuitive abilities and faculties. Through their amazing clairvoyance, they could harness the potential of the mind and identify objects with precision and accuracy.

A child today can explore the amazing world of Intuition as imparted in the Intuition process of Art of Living. This is through the technique of meditation. Meditation has the immense power to kindle intuitive abilities among humans.

Intuition Process is bringing back the ancient esoteric knowledge into a modern format for children with simple yet powerful and profound techniques in a fun filled manner. As a result, young children are able to visualise colors, identify pictures, read texts while keeping their eyes closed.

In barely six hours the program bestows similar powers of intuition through:

Ancient techniques, Relaxation Techniques.

Deep meditation techniques.

Several children, even those who are visually impaired all over India have been befuddled with these extraordinary techniques. This has helped in the following

Increasing concentration levels remendously.

Ability to read and study for longer duration.

A graphic understanding of the subject.

Development of photographic memory and other skill-sets.

Increased interest in the subject

What was grasped in 2-3 hours has been reduced to barely twenty minutes.

The child can guess accurately and is able to crack multiple choice questions in a facile manner.

Some students by undergoing the course have developed their interest and talent in outdoor and indoor games such as cricket, soccer and chess.

“All human knowledge thus begins with intuitions, proceeds thence to concepts, and ends with ideas.” - Immanuel Kant