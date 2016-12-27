Karma Theory in Path To Prosperity- As shared

Initially Lord Krishna avoided her questions but when she did not relent, he replied “No doubt they had a lifetime of righteousness behind them but they both had committed one single sin that destroyed all their lifetime of righteousness”

Rukmani asked “And what was that sin?”

Lord Krishna replied “They were both present in the court when a lady (Draupadi) was being disrobed and being elders they had the authority to stop it but they did not. This single crime is enough to destroy all righteousness of this world”

Rukmani asked “But what about Karna?

He was known for his charity. No one RETURNED empty handed from his doorstep. Why did you have him killed?”

Lord Krishna said “No doubt Karna was known for his charity. He never said ‘No’ to anyone who asked him for anything. But when Abhimanyu fell after successfully fighting an army of the greatest warriors and he lay dying, he asked for water from Karna who stood nearby. There was a puddle of clean water where Karna stood but not intending to annoy his friend Duryodhan, Karna did not provide water to a dying man. In doing so his charity of a lifetime was destroyed. Later in battle, it was the same puddle of water in which the wheel of his chariot got stuck and he was killed.”

Understand that your one act of injustice can destroy your entire life of honesty.

This story is great example of Karma Theory in Path To Prosperity. So Lets create any Karma with Awareness what is righteous.

*Be Blessed Of Divine Light.*