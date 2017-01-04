Lakshmi Taru leaves and its medicinal properties

Simarouba glauca has a long history in herbal medicine in many countries including Cuba, Brazil, Mexico, Peru etc. It is taken internally for diarrhea, dysentery, malaria and colitis and used externally for wounds and sores. In Brazilian herbal medicine, Simarouba bark has long been the most highly recommended (and most effective) natural remedy against chronic and acute dysentery. S .glauca have been used in Guatemala for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders. In Cuba, an infusion of the leaves or bark is considered to be astringent, a digestion and menstrual stimulant and an antiparasitic remedy. The chemicals present in leaf, fruit pulp and seed are known to possess the medicinal properties such as amoebicide, analgesic, anthelmintic, antibacterial, antidysenteric, antileukemic, antimalarial, antimicrobial, antitumorous, antiviral, astringent, cytotoxic, emmenagogue, febrifuge, skin hydrator, stomachic, sudorific, tonic, vermifuge. Several studies published in 1970’s and late 90’s reported that extracts from Simarouba possessed antileukemic and antitumorous activities. In India we call it as Lakshmi Taru leaves . The concentrate have immense therapeutic value.

A senior Art of Living teacher prescribed the Lakshmi Taru leaves to my family . And we have been partaking the concentrate everyday without fail.

My father, apart from his regular dosage of allopathic medicine has been taking the concentrate for the following ailments

- For mild Parkinson’s ailment

- Muscular weakness of lower limbs

- Suspected fluid in the brain ( providentially this has been cured)

- Eczema

- Breathlessness

Apart from taking his medicines and the concentrate , he takes short walks and does Mudra Pranayamas unflinchingly. This has kept him in fine fettle.

My mother takes her regular dosage of allopathic medicine , but also takes the concentrate of Lakshmi Taru leaves for

- For breathlessness

- Heart related problems

In addition she regularly practices, the short Sudarshan Kriya, Long Sudarshan Kriya, Pranic healing, Siddha healing, does her meditation, practices Vipassana and Mudra Pranayama regularly. All these techniques have helped her along with partaking the Lakshmi Taru concentrate.

My wife perpetually complains of

- Migraines

- Drowsiness

- lapses in memory.

She takes vitamin E capsules and supplements it with the Lakshmi Taru concentrate. For better well being she recently undertook the Pranic healing course. She meditates, does Nadi Shodhan Pranayama and does chanting of evocative Mantras. These have contributed to her maintaining well being.

I have had a weak stomach following my dalliance with alcoholism and other addictions. I am now combating my addiction to sweets which thankfully I have reduced greatly. I would attribute this to Guru Kripa and an element of awareness and mindful eating.

I have been taking the Lakshmi Taru concentrate in addition to the allopathic medicines for

- constipation

- Stomach related ailments such as flatulence, a bloated feeling sensation.

- spondilytis

I regularly practice the short and Long Sudarshan Kriya, Padma Sadhana , Surya Namaskar and meditate regularly.

The entire family partake the Lakshmi Taru concentrate and it has provided efficacious results.

Without any hesitation I would recommend the usage of Lakshmi Taru leaves concentrate on an empty stomach ever morning for balancing the doshas of Vatta, Kapha and Pitta. The leaves have a remarkable medicinal value and provide magical results if consumed regularly.