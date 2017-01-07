My Life with Muscular Dystrophy

I, Aarthi Sampath was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, a hereditary condition marked by progressive weakening and wasting of the muscles, in year 1992 at age 11. To our utter shock, my family and I were told there is no treatment yet and advised to take physio therapy, which helps make the condition of stable and maintain muscle strength to the extent possible.

I faced relentless teasing and mockery from peers at school as well as neighbours, especially when I would walk, run or while playing games. My gait was awkward, my movements disjointed and so my parents decided to take me to the neurologist. At the time, they didn’t have the slightest inclination of the seriousness of my condition.

Despite being heartbroken by my diagnosis, my parents supported me whole-heartedly and ensured that all my needs were taken care of. My mother arranged for a physiotherapist, who promptly diagnosed that I would not live past my teens. I began falling frequently and had quite a bit of difficulty in climbing stairs or getting up from a seated position.

Despite the terrible struggle, my mother never gave up on me. She decided to enable me to live an active and productive life, trained me how to cook and enrolled me in a beautician’s course, as well as painting classes.

As I learned more and more about painting and started experimenting with various mediums, and began exploring my creative talents through art and handicraft, I felt happy and passionate. However, my condition continued to get worse as I had more and more trouble walking and couldn’t even lift my arms normally.

Our apartment was located on the third floor and my lack of mobility was just making it too difficult. So, we decided to move to an apartment on the ground floor. A decade after my diagnosis, my condition continued to deteriorate as I would fall frequently, especially in the restroom and had to helplessly wait for help to arrive, because I couldn’t get up from the floor myself.

Slowly, I stopped taking classes and began restricting myself from going outdoors. Although I painted at home, I did my best to avoid the outside world completely. Hosting to provide me with the new window into the world, my parents thoughtfully bought me a laptop.

My first inspiration in life is my grandfather, as he taught me how to use the laptop and encouraged me to watch English movies, listen to music and entertain myself, so that I would never be bored. He would spend a lot of quality time with me, and we would watch movies or other things together. Past my parents were working at the time, he would keep a close watch over me and ensure that he would be immediately available to help me out, if I should fall.

The period between 2002 to 2011 were very difficult on me and force me to endure a great deal of suffering, but my grandfather and parents helped me through the darkest days. Finally, in 2011, a miracle came in the form of a wheelchair, that my family finally convinced me to use.

In October 2011, I began moving around and living my life with enthusiasm once more safe, because the wheelchair allowed me the safety and mobility I needed. Once more, I began enjoying life and pursuing my creative interest like painting, craft work, watching movies et cetera.

One of my neighbours came into my life like a breath of fresh air and ignited me with positive energy. She was around only for six months, but those were the best days of my life, for she changed my outlook completely and showed me how to be happy. She was instrumental in encouraging us to purchase a dog, my best friend, Shadow. After she relocated, I missed her desperately, but Shadow was able to ease the pain, with his constant presence and unconditional love.

My latest inspiration came in the form of Preethi Srinivasan, a quadriplegic, who is the founder of Soulfree (www.soulfree.org), a public charitable trust that is working to provide hope and improve the quality of life of persons with severe disabilities. My mother had seen a TV program about her life’s story and shared the details with me. Ever since then, I began quietly following her tweets, but never found the courage to reach out to her directly. It was only in December 2016 that I finally overcame my fear and e-mailed her, to congratulate her for her activities, but what I needed most was her friendship.

I was eagerly awaiting her reply, and it came promptly. She was so open and friendly, she gave me her phone number and immediately introduced me to many others living with varying degrees of challenges. All this while, I had isolated myself from the world, and also from other persons with disability, but now I have the opportunity to share my struggles and challenges with others who really understand what I’m going through.

I feel like it’s a new beginning, a journey of Hope and discovery into one new world with endless possibilities for growth. I feel blessed for these new associations, and am eagerly looking forward to the start of the New Year, that is sure to bring with it many more close associations and adventures. My physical condition may not have any cure, but the unconditional love of family, approval, attention, and acceptance of true friends can go a long way towards curing the heart of depression and discontentment. And, I’m truly happy I overcame my fears and learned this truth in my life.

Aarthi Sampath, 06.01. 2017, Chennai