How lives have changed – As shared

Somewhere between “Crying loudly to seek attention”and “Crying silently to avoid attention”,we grew up!!Somewhere between“Katti!!” and “Blocked”,we grew up!!

Somewhere between

“Believing in happy endings” and “Accepting the reality”,

we grew up!!

Somewhere between

“stealing eclairs of your sis” and “Bringing Silk for her”,

we grew up!!

Somewhere between

“ Yay! I can write with a pen tomorrow” and

“Dude, Do you have an extra pen?”, we grew up!!

Somewhere between

“Just five more mins Mom” and “Pressing the snooze button”,

we grew up!!

Somewhere between

“Broken Pencils” and

“Broken Hearts”,

we grew up!!

Somewhere between

“Crying out loud just to get what we want” and

“Holding our tears when we are broken inside”,

we grew up!!

Somewhere between

“We are Best Friends Forever” and “Knowing that nothing truly lasts”,

we grew up!!

Somewhere between

“I want to grow up” and

“I want to be a child again”,

we grew up!!

Somewhere between

“Lets meet and plan” and

“Lets plan and meet”,

we grew up!!

Somewhere between

“Eagerly waiting” and

“Forever waiting”,

we grew up!!

Somewhere between

“Having hundreds of friends” and “Having few good friends”,

we grew up!!

Somewhere between

“Parents fulfilling our wish” and

“We Fulfilling our parent’s dream”,

we grew up!!

Somewhere between

“ 7 pani puris for 1 rupee” and

“1 pani puri for 7 rupees”,

we grew up!!

Somewhere between

“Ground mai aaja” and

“Online aaja”,

we grew up!!

Somewhere between

“Craving for pizza” and

“Craving for home food”,

we grew up!!

Somewhere between

“Waking up at 6 am” and

“Sleeping at 6 am”,

we grew up!!

And as we grew up, we realized how, silently but irretrievably, our lives have changed…!!