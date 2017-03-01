Naturally healthy

March 2017

By Suma Varughese

Suma Varughese is gradually retrieving the natural health of her body by the realisation that it was only her fears and resistance that blocked it

I have always rebelled against going to doctors and taking medicines. I was adamant that healing should happen from within. If I could heal my mind through my own efforts, why could I not heal my body?, I asked myself. And in proof of the body’s innate healing powers, I encountered several episodes of spontaneous healing.

Around the time my mother was admitted to hospital for cerebral malaria, I had a miraculous recovery from constant colds and chest congestions, constipation and food allergies. I could eat anything, sleep like a log in the hospital’s uncomfortable sofa and had plenty of energy. In retrospect, I realised that this happened because my focus was on my mother and not on my ailments. Apparently, the body was perfectly capable of looking after itself if only I would leave it alone.

Over the last few years, the realisation has been growing that the body is absolutely healthy, and it is my own fears that block it from healing. I could not deny that any sign of ill-health would trigger off tremendous worry and anxiety. Most of my problems such as respiratory issues and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, placed an embargo on foods that I liked such as sweets, baked goodies, or fruits, and I often indulged in them.

My lack of self-control would give me enormous anxiety for I feared that it would eventually kill me. Thus, each time my stomach acted up even mildly, my solar plexus would tense up, and my breath would get shallow, thus depriving the region of prana and therefore sustaining the ill-health.

I have always noticed that being joyfully in company alleviated my problems because my attention was not on my physical sensations. Recently, a trip to Bangalore reconfirmed that understanding. I had left home with a sensitive stomach and a lot of apprehensions on how I would manage my austere diet. But before I left for Bangalore, it suddenly hit me that a stomach problem or chest congestion were not such a big deal. People were suffering from cancer, for God’s sake. After the third day, I found my stomach was in fine fettle and that I could eat stuff like masala dosas and nachos that I had not eaten for a decade! Again, it was clear that there was really nothing majorly wrong with me save my fear and worry.

Back home, the stomach continued its yo-yo act, though by now, I was convinced that it was only my resistance that kept it in place. This was dramatically proven a few days ago, when I had gone to a restaurant to meet a friend and coming home, I could feel my stomach bloating. By now I had started telling myself that it was not a big deal, and that my resistance also was not a big deal. When the tension refused to diffuse, I asked myself why it was not a big deal, and I got in touch with the truth that it was because my body was actually hale and hearty, so why should I worry about it? The worry and resistance lifted, I began to breathe deeply and my stomach instantly settled down into normalcy.

This last incident has really shifted something big inside. I can no longer deny that my body is healthy, and that it is capable of handling the minor ups and downs it is subject to, if I would keep out of the way. This is my sadhana at the moment. To recognise my anxiety and step aside. To recognise my fear and guilt and step aside. To affirm my body’s robust health until I no longer worry about it.

I am already feeling better!