Positive Affirmations , Chanting and Meditations

Ignorant people sometimes times opine that positive affirmations, chanting of evocative mantras and meditations are not efficacious steps for ensuring the recovery of alcoholics and those addicted to an array of vices.

These techniques are also beneficial and advantageous for a normal, healthy person to ward of any misadventure or a person say suffering from some pestilence.

“To claim that my body is well or being healed when it is not,

is only to tell a lie,” said one distinguished man several aeons ago.

This is virtually traversing the incorrect path

It is paramount for an alcoholic or an addict, a diseased soul or even a perfectly healthy person to keep continuously and constantly affirming positive thoughts, chanting powerful prayers and mantras and undertaking rigorous meditations so that and inbuilt harmony gets constructed in the human mind which in turn releases positive endorphin’s thus enabling to provide the subconscious state of mind with a blueprint for the execution of the work to be done- that is healing and rehabilitation.

When an individual decides to build a house, an architect prepares drawings and designs of a complete and a beautifully designed house. It is admitted that during the time of preparation of the design there was a hazy picture of a concrete house or dwelling place in the mind of the architect. But without any doubt the seeds to build a house were very much etched in the mind of the architect.

Those with contrarian and antipathetic thought process cannot debunk the idea stating that that the architect was merely weaving a tale of falsehoods.

The architect was diligently planning out a strategy regarding the foundation and structure of the house to be built.

Therefore alcoholics, addicts, diseased or even healthy individuals construct a string of thoughts through the powerful imagery of mind where by the technique of positive affirmations and meditations will sooner than later manifest on the physical plane.

Humans need to harness their intelligence effectively in structuring the kind of life that we choose to live in.

Primitive men in prehistoric times became exuberant when they could garner food for consumption growing anywhere, and then faithfully and patiently waited for innumerable years for this miracle to recur again until they chanced upon yet another crop.

In this age of technology humans have upgraded their skill sets and deploy superior intelligence, and plan their plant much in advance; the kind of crops they wish to produce and significantly the amount which is considered necessary and essential. This is the quintessential transition in the thought process of man.

Humans today do not sit on their haunches hoping for an extraordinary event to take place, that perhaps wheat or barley as desired would fortuitously spring up or mushroom from somewhere or nowhere.

Suppose humans make no effort mankind would inevitably collapse. There would be a situation of an apocalypse now.

It is therefore binding and impinging on intelligent men and women to appreciate the laws of Mind. These are universal Laws of Acceptance, Laws of Gratefulness, Laws of Attraction, Laws of Responsibility and Laws of Resoluteness which enables us to plant consciously the crops that we desire for the benefit of mankind at large.

And the human mind skilfully and intelligently pulls out the weeds which impede our progress. It is a technique to separate chaff from the grain. We are assisted in this process by continuously resorting in making positive affirmations, chanting and meditation so that we can develop and train our minds to undertake this sagacious activity. This is true for all human beings and especially those suffering from ill health and particularly for the recovery of alcoholics and addicts.

“Then I told them of the hand of my God which was good to me; . . .

and they said, let us rise up and build. So, they strengthened their hands for the good work” is the surrender to almighty God to make human minds think in an intelligent manner.