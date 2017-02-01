RADIO TALK IN ENGLISH- AIR Rainbow FM

AIR Rainbow FM 101.9 beckoned me once again on the January, 20 for a talk show on the book ‘The Matter of the Mind’ and related matters. This time in English. A sprightly business analyst RJ welcomed me to the show.

A rainbow adds colour to our lives and represents various shades of the human mind- VIBGYOR – Violet, Indigo, Blue, Grey, Yellow, Orange and Red. Yes, human mind is encompassed by a variety of colours, which encapsulate our true stories.

Life is not a vertical or horizontal line, it consists of a series of synodic curves. It represents the peaks and numerous trials and tribulations. What is more important is how the mind is continuously challenged and the way we can circumvent misadventures to remain afloat. A robust mind, through various alternative therapies and by the grace of a Guru can become triumphant.

I particularly chose three music tracks for the show which signified divergent aspects of my life. Eric Clapton’s Cocaine (my dalliance with alcohol and heavy smoking), Simon and Garfunkel’s Sounds of Silence (a silence and echo which I am still attempting to attain in my mind) and Pink Floyd’s Brick in The Wall which typifies restlessness and the urge to change the template of organised thinking patterns; a drive to think radically different and look for alternative solutions.

I always had the penchant for writing, debating, music and theatre, which was nipped in the bud – despite learning the craft under luminaries such as Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapoor, Barry John and Param Vir- because choosing a ‘stable and prestigious career in the Civil Services’.

Alcoholism is a disease, which needs special attention and rehabilitation. Most addicts live in the mode of self -denial and are unable to extricate themselves from the cesspool of addictions. An individual can be addicted to alcohol, substance, sex, shopping, food, sweets, power and is simply subsumed in the vortex, unable to find a lifeboat.

When alcoholism virtually destroyed my health, family and official relations, my wife with perspicacity enrolled me for the Art of Living Course at Jaipur, where I was posted in the year 2003. However, I did not find immediate results as the mind was stuck in antipathetic thoughts and intellect. Ego overwhelmed the innocence and rational thought process of my mind.

Interspersed in my recovery process was a miraculous visit to Raghavendra Swami Mutt at Mantaralayam, where I had smuggled in a bottle of liquor. It reflected the amour propre of my character.

At the Mutt, the bottle did not break, the cork did not give way, yet all the liquid had oozed out of the bottle which sullied all my clothes, the bag and the carpet. The only objects which remained unscathed were my Puja material and the Part1 course notes of the Art of Living. “Ravi, this is a signal for you to abstain from alcohol,” was the clarion call given by my aunts who were with me on this trip. But the self-conceited mind dismissed the entreaties of my maternal aunts.

Meanwhile my grandmother, mother and wife fervently prayed to Lord Hanuman, seeking Divine intercession through the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, Vayu Stuti and Sundar Kand.

It was November 2006 and I began to have apparitions of H.H. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for almost a month. And suddenly as if Divine forces and angels had conjured a Mandrake like magic, I gave up alcohol on December 9, 2006. Last year I celebrated ten years of sobriety. This was a spiritual awakening. My uncle who recovered from the lethal disease of alcoholism through the fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous, asked me to follow three tenets unflinchingly, namely live one day at a time, never take the first sip or glass and whatever be the provocation, refrain from drinking at all costs.

I soon attended the Advanced Meditation Course of the Art of Living and was fortunate to have a glimpse of Gurudev. I repeated the course at Bangalore Ashram and broke down and thanked him from the core of my being for resuscitating my life. In his enigmatic manner, Guruji asked me to share this story with the whole world. Those words still resound in my mind.

With help of volunteers of the Art of Living, we could organise numerous courses for the belaboured railway staff – drivers, guards, TTEs, Station Masters. Several of them were and unfortunately continue to be victims of heavy drinking and smoking.

The Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchirappalli organised courses for loco pilots, with startling results. Among them were individuals who had not had a peaceful sleep for years together as they dreamed of only signals. The unique rhythmic breathing technique of Sudarshan Kriya helped them to expatriate enormous stress from their beings.

The book, The Matter of the Mind distinguishes brain from the mind. While the brain is a very important organ of the human body, mind on the other hand is a state of consciousness.

‘We are what we think. All that we are, arises with our thoughts. With our thoughts, we make the world,’ said Gautama Buddha.

The mind is cannonaded with 50 to 60k thoughts in a day, which are largely antipathetic in nature and act as drain on our prana levels.

In the oriental world, Maharishi Patanjali was the first perhaps to investigate the mind. He was followed by Gautama Buddha, later Shankarayacharya and in present times among various Masters, H. H. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has extensively deliberated on breath, mind and its dimensions, extensively.

The Wi-Fi to God or nature is, remaining in the present moment and observing our breath. There is an interesting parable of two Buddhist monks who were trudging across the country side, when they came across a naked woman. The older monk, removed the apparel from his body, covered the undraped lady and carried her across a lake. This vexed the younger one who demanded an answer from the older monk as to how he committed such an act of sacrilege. The compassionate and enlightened one, merely remarked that he left the disrobed woman a few hours back, while his junior was mentally still carrying her burden. This is living in the present moment.

Similarly, once three Zen tutees cycled to meet their Master. Upon arrival, the Master asked them to narrate their experiences. The first described in depth the weather, clouds formed in azure sky, waft of the wind among others. The second described how he saw demure women plucking fruits, while the third timorously mentioned that he merely cycled. ‘You are the Zen now and suitable candidate for the chair which imparts knowledge,’ hailed the teacher. This is the present moment.

A child, unlike elders does not hold any baggage in his mind. A chocolate given to him may be snatched away, but his tantrums last merely a few moments as he goes back to play, while elders regurgitate the actions and non-actions, as their febrile minds are chained and judgemental.

The human mind continuously oscillates between the past (full of regret) and the future (packed with perturbation). Only in the present moment does the mind attain a state of tranquillity, leading to the three Es – equipoise, equanimity and equilibrium.

This state can be achieved through the practice of meditation, yoga, pranayama and Sudarshan Kriya. Group meditations are extremely effective and are termed as the Maharishi Effect. In such a situation, it has a salutary effect on human body and mind.

The Matter of the Mind also deals with phobias and fears. While phobias are characterised by intense and irrational fears of an object or situation that poses no real threat, however the quality of life is impacted. Fear on the other hand is an emotional response to real or perceived threat. The former is more intense in nature. However, through unflinching practice of pranayama, yoga, meditation and Sudarshan Kriya, a seeker, a savant or a sufferer can achieve bliss.

Several individuals chisel their frames by footslogging on the treadmill or pumping iron. But the internal organs are really massaged through the practice of our ancient technique of yoga.

Food has a pivotal impact on body and mind. A Sattvik diet of fruits, salads, nuts, some cereals and dals gets digested quite quickly. A Rajasik diet of meat, onions, garlic and dals but leads to restlessness while Tamasic food, apart from non-vegetarian fare also includes alcohol, tobacco, onions and garlic which impacts the mind extraordinarily. This food makes us sluggish, requiring almost 72 hours to digest.

Gen-next and youth of today need to harness their immense potential. They are blessed with fertile minds, leveraging technology seamlessly. However, possessing mere information is no solace. They are symptomatic of SMAC culture – software, mobile, apps and cloud. Unquestionably great achievers, they too fall prey to amorous objects and visuals on You-Tube, get addicted to drugs, smoking and alcohol under taut situations and therefore require spiritual guidance and direction.

Once again, our ancient techniques can enormously address their psychological problems. These techniques also raise our energy levels, so much so, that one can pack in 36 hours’ worth of activity into a single day.

In the ultimate analysis, all of us need to remain in the ‘now’. If the mind remains in fetters, try to smile and be happy. Never postpone your happiness for the winter of your life. Enrol for the Happiness Programme of the Art of Living to learn the secrets of the power of breath.

We barely use 30% of our lung capacity, without realising that 90% of the toxins can be purged through mindful breathing. Neither are we aware that there are four sources of energy – food, breath, rest and a calm and meditative mind.

But this modus vivendi would be of precious little use without continuous Sadhana and more importantly the grace of the Guru.