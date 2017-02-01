Rehabilitation through the Art of Living

2006 December 9th was my rebirth / Punar Janma so to say, for that was the day I was rescued from the grip of alcoholism by the grace of H. H. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

What began as social drinking soon overtook my life completely. Slowly I was dragged into the cesspool of alcoholism and negativity. The salvation process was one with no instant results guaranteed. While posted at Jaipur in 2003, my wife enrolled me for Part 1 course of the Art of Living and this was my first encounter with the name of H. H. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and the Art of Living Foundation.

During the course participants were taught the unique rhythmic breathing technique of the Sudarshan Kriya. Though I diligently practiced the Sudarshan Kriya, I also continued to drink heavily (I was an alcoholic for a period of 14 to 15 years) , smoke cigarettes and chew Pan Parag incessantly. On hindsight I would term it as Guru’s grace that I continued to practice Sudarshan Kriya, even though I was drinking.

During November 2006, I had apparitions of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for almost a month and suddenly quit drinking. You can call it absolutely miraculous. Very soon, as if offering a gift, I had darshan of Guruji in January 2007, at RRC Grounds in Secunderabad, on completion of the Advanced Meditation Course. Then I went to repeat the Advanced Meditation Course at Bangalore Ashram of the Art of Living, where in I broke down before Guruji and thanked him profusely for culling me out of the morass. The perspicacious Gurudev asked me to share my story with the whole world. Soon I had several opportunities to meet Guruji and wherever I was posted in the railways, helped in organising courses of the Art of Living. Meanwhile I became a member of the faculty of the Art of Living.

I have always had a passion for writing, theater and debating since my school days. Around one year back Guruji asked me to write and prophesied that soon a book would be published. I began blogging for Life Positive E- Magazine and then began contributing to the Free Press Journal on matters pertaining to the mind. The book,’The Matter of the Mind’ was published by the Write Place and unveiled by H. H. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Gen-next and youth of today are highly talented and knowledgeable, with boundless energy. But perhaps are frittering away their energy under enormous stress and strain. They are a product of SMAC- Software, Mobile, Apps and Cloud. They are perhaps lacking in guidance and some direction.

Many of them are getting addicted to various vices like drugs, alcohol, sex, pornography among other things. While they may foot-slog on the treadmill or pump in iron in the gym, it is not providing a proper outlet to their talent.

An addict needs to be counselled by a psychiatrist, treated in a rehab and undergo proper medication. Simultaneously they should do the Happiness Programme of the Art of Living, learn the breathing technique of Sudarshan Kriya, meditation, pranayama and yoga to expatriate antipathetic thoughts and addictions and stay sober and clean to build and construct a Divine Society.