Remain Positive

‘If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change the way you think about it,’ is an adage.

In our everyday dealings, invariably we come across muddled and gloom-ridden individuals possessing an antipathetic attitude. It could be our immediate family members, a colleague in the office or say a romantic partner…… The list is endless.

We indeed care for them and love them, but the result is that their negativity diminishes our aura and being associated with them makes us weak and enervated. Our energy/prana levels or Chi reduces through an unproductive association. Therefore, we need to upend the pyramid. We cannot sacrifice our precious moments of jollity, radiance and happiness. As caring souls, we seem to be clueless as to how to ameliorate their problems much as we wish to help them come out of the thicket of negative thought process.

Positively inclined people should never become prisoners of guilt or victim- consciousness. Nature has provided abundance to all of us. If some people or individuals focus only on lack and ignore the teeming wealth and manifold surrounding them, they do it at their peril.

As social animals, it is well-nigh impossible for us to sever our relationships. This is a challenge to the human mind. The most effective way is to declutter our minds and feel authentically good about ourselves. Or else the shadow of negativity could depreciate the currency of our aura.

Another rewarding step would be to take up responsibility to help those afflicted and suffering. Taking up responsibility empowers us. Empowerment assists in decluttering the mind and we can tide over the cobwebs and demons residing in the sacred space.

‘Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated,’ wrote the Chinese philosopher Confucius.

Embarking on the path of simplicity helps in disambiguating the most arduous and complex of equations.

A few days back I received a call from Guwahati, from a fellow traveller in the Art of Living. The gentleman is a professor in the Law College. After exchanging pleasantries, he handed over the phone to his banker friend, who was suffering from a multitude of problems.

My friend from Guwahati had asked him to attend the Happiness Programme of the Art of Living and learn the unique rhythmic breathing technique of Sudarshan Kriya to combat mental and physical stress he was undergoing. But the mind had found various reasons to avoid taking the plunge. While in principle he was in agreement that attending the course would have a salutary impact, yet the human mind conjured up all tricks in the book which prevented him from participating in the course.

I had a simple brief for the hapless soul-

Enrol for the Happiness Programme of the Art of Living. Forget that he was the owner of a prized motorbike and instead walk to and fro from his place of work. Begin his day with warm lime water laced with honey. Practice a few Yogic postures to soothe his stomach, under the guidance of an expert teacher. Eliminate non-vegetarian food, alcohol and other addictions totally. Eat plenty of fruits and consume buttermilk.

However, he was also counselled to consult a doctor prior to embarking upon the new regimen as by nature (chitta), the human mind is opposed to any alien ingress of ideas.

In order to maintain a positive frame of mind, humans should not complain. A mind which is fretful wastes precious time and energy and ends up staring at darkness rather than embracing light or positive thoughts.

Samuel Johnson was to say, ‘Whoever has limited knowledge of human nature and seeks happiness by changing everything but his own attitude, will waste his life in futile efforts,’

Efficiency of humans increases if we attempt to focus on solutions rather than compounding the quantum of problems. It is indeed prescient not to live the problems of our loved ones. We neither provide succour or an alternative, instead hurtle down the precipice of negativity.

It is imperative to assume ownership rather being judgemental or criticising the affected individual. We should take hundred percent responsibility for our thoughts, feelings, deeds and actions.

The simple law of attraction is that good begets good and negativity spirals into woeful situations. Therefore, it is intelligent and sagacious to analyse our mind and associated emotions and feelings such as happiness or anxiety. We can radiate enormous energy and joy around us by remaining happy. However, the reverse is also true. By remaining heavy-hearted and crestfallen, humans end up spreading toxicity. Therefore, humans have the wherewithal to become catalysts of change.

Fundamental to remaining positive is to become aware and mindful of what is transpiring in our mind. A continuous metamorphosis takes place in our thinking pattern. Thoughts move in patterns and waves. We need to be perspicacious to appreciate the flow of the thought process and not permit the mind to hang on to the coattails of negative thinking patterns.

On the other hand, we should make auto-suggestions and positive affirmations like ‘people love and respect us’, ‘we are worthwhile’, ‘feel the blessings and abundance’. At the same time, remain open minded and become true friends to ourselves. The present moment is the true moment and that is the sanctuary and reservoir of positive energy. We should remember, this energy is contagious.

So, leaving behind the past we ought to move forward dispelling the cesspool of negative emotions with utmost faith and strength.

The banker from Guwahati assured me that he would attend the Art of Living workshop and that brought a smile to my face.