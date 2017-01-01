Letter of the month : Ardent admirer

I have been reading Life Positive since April 1996. I am unable to recall the number of gift subscriptions I have given to my colleagues, friends and relatives on various occasions. I keep a few copies even in my car and give to the families I visit or even to strangers. I also recommend LP to my co-walkers during morning and evening walks. I suggest that you introduce a six-month subscription plan for new persons. One day I was feeling sad. Suddenly, the article, Run, Roshni, Run came into my mind. I put on my jogging shoes and after a one-hour brisk walk, I came back recharged and smiling.

Manmohan Singh Kalsi, Mohali

Much needed article

The article Is your child depressed in the December 2016 issue of Life Positive was a wonderfully informative piece on childhood depression. It was well-researched and extremely well-written. As a psychologist, I found the article very relevant and a must read for all parents. In today’s fast-paced world, depression is affecting people of all ages and when it affects a child, the scars could get permanent. It becomes very important to address the issue promptly to avoid any further complications in the child’s personality. Kudos to Shivi Verma for writing this much needed article. Hope it reaches many across the world.

Kavita Panyam via email

A soul friend

I would like to thank Shivi Verma for the deeply touching, The trials of love in the November 2016 issue of Life Positive. She has beautifully explained the irony of love, how love can scatter you like hell, but can also build you as well. I felt connected to the sentiments expressed by her. My special thanks to Megha Bajaj for sharing relationship secrets in her column. I also extend my gratitude to editor-in-chief Suma Varughese for her views on embracing the other in her spirit column.

I am grateful to all authors of LP who are playing the role of true friends by their capability of piercing the core of the human heart through their soulful writing.

LP is like my close friend, whom I can consult and talk to whenever I need and get my inner world right on track. I recommend all the readers to please continue your subscription of this life changing magazine.

Nutan Pakhare, Kaivalyadham, Mumbai

God is the answer

Kudos for the thought-provoking article, The God Hour by Megha Bajaj in the October 2016 issue of Life Positive. It revealed the fact that God regularly makes us the answers to our own prayers. It is vital to implant in our consciousness that there is a Creator – a basic awareness of the presence of God in our lives. The world carries us away on a rollercoaster ride, distracting us from focussing on life’s essence but when we find ourselves in the dark, we remember that God is right there, lovingly directing our every step. He connects us to others in all walks of life. It is certain that God is in every path of our life and we are not alone.

Congratulations to the team Life Positive for bringing out yet another collector’s issue.

Vinod C Dixit, Ahmedabad