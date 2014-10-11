Steven Menezes

Menezes shall answer your queries through Prashna” Jyotish. Prashna means question. This is an advanced, specialized study of Jyotish or Vedic or Indian astrology.
The general astrology deals and relies on “birth data” of the client
whereas the “Prashna astrology” works based on the “question” and the “time” when the question (Prashna) was
put > before the Prashna astrologer. In this case, the astrologer merges two
charts (one is specially created for the client) and the other one is the
‘moving zodiac’ – this means the actual zodiac at the time when the
question is raised before the astrologer.
For this you need to send your name, the exact location and time at which this question has
occurred in your mind and the query itself.
Name:Janet dsouza
place of birth :mangalore
d.o.b:25-3-1984
current location: Dubai
time:3.41pm
when I get my first baby?
Name: Garimella Lakshmi Narasimha Murthy
Date of Birth: 2nd March 1982
Place of Birth: Visakhapatnam
Current Location: Muscat
Time of Prashna: 10.48 AM Muscat time.
Prashna: when will i be financially self sufficient. I am not having a satisfied professional career. I am the only financial back up for my family. Having two kids both girls.
Date of Prashna?
Date of Prashna: 12.10.2016
Location – asansol, west Bengal
Time of prashna -19:03 hrs, 12/09/2016
Dob- 12 November 1983
Time 12:05pm
Place baruipur, west Bengal
Will I get govt job in recent future?? Which sector??
Dob – 12 November 1983,
Place – baruipur, west Bengal
Time – 12:05 pm
Will I get government job in recent future ?? Which sector??
Sir can u tell me when will i get my job
Details of time and place when query came to you must be mentioned.
Name :- Madhusudhan
Location:- Hubli
Time:- 04:14pm
Date:- 07/09/2016
Query :- When will i get my job
Name :- Madhusudhan
Location:- Hubli
Time:- 12:57pm
Query :- When will i get my job ?
Date 9 sept 2016
Name :- Sanjana
Location:- Hyderabad
Time:- 11:01pm
Query :- When will i get married ?
Date 25th aug 2016
Hello Sir
I have a question related to gemstones. Is it necessary that gemstone in a ring should touch the skin? My jeweler said NO but I have always heard so. Jeweler says the touching is not necessary, rather it should be as close as possible and rays of light should be able to pass through it and touch the skin. I need to get your advice on it.
Many thanks in advance.
Gemstones are to be either possessed or worn on body. The stones act as agents of energy and transmit the same by receiving and enhancing it. Technically it should be worn closest to the body, one school of thought prefers that way and the other one to touch the body. I would follow the later.
Location Vasco Goa
Time of prashna 25 july 2016 time 1728hrs
dob 03-jun-1966 full moon day
time of birth 09.50 am
place dharwad in karnataka
Pranams.I was cross examined as witness in an arbitration matter filed by the sub contractor on whom an order had been placed by the company in which i work.Company had filed a counter claim on him for apx principal amt of Rs12.48 crore in regard to an indicent that took place on 05-06 dec 2009.What could be the Award passed by the Arbitrator?Will it be in favor of company or in both parties favor?When could the award be passed by the Arbitrator ?.Pranams
name – srinivas vijayan,
exact location – , padmarao nagar, secunderabadand, telangana
time at which this question has
occurred in your mind – since more than an year,
now at this moment the time is – 7.45pm, 21st july 2016
the query itself – when will I move to a better position in my career and to a different company
Place of question – North Bangalore. Time of question – 5:35 PM. Date of question – 15-July-2016. Question – Suffering from health problems since 7 April 2016. Anxiety or Panic attacks, unable to sleep properly. Continuous Chest pain. Lot of problems in digestion also. Initially feared heart problems but those were cleared after medical tests in April. Not feeling well since April 2016. By when I can expect improvement / solution to my problem? What is the remedy?
Stomach related problem is indicative in your Prashna chart. It should subside within 28 days. It it does not improve or on aggravation then it is strongly recommended that you consult a Gastroenterologist as negligence may lead to surgical intervention in your case.
Time of prashna: 11:19 AM
Date: 8 July 2016
Place: Bangalore, Karnataka
DOB: 10 September 1990
Name: Chethan kumar T
6 month back I lost my father due to heart failure. He was a businessman, after his death his partner forcefully taken his business from us. Business was running in one shop in Bangalore. When premises owner asked to vacate place my father partner had filed case against owner and arguing that he will not vacate the premises. Since premises agreement paper (For rent) was there in my father name now I am dragged in the court case. And situation demanding me to go opposite to partner. “WILL I BE ABLE TO COME OUT OF THIS COURT CASE”? I don’t have any objection to vacate premises where partner is refusing to do. Please let me know your suggestion.
Pranams.
I am working in a public sector and have filed an Affidavit in relation to Arbitration proceedings on a contractor to whom the work was awarded.The incident related to 06 dec 2009 and as finance person representing company for insurance matter i have filed affidavit .My crorss examinaion as witness will be held around 20-26 july 2016.I am getting very nervous.I hope that my cross exam will enable company to win the matter.Please inform wethre i will suceed in my cross exam and also advice please.
Location Vasco Goa
and time 27 june 2016 time 2121hrs
dob 03-jun-1966 full moon day
time of birth 09.50 am
place dharwad in karnataka
Mumbai, 1:15pm. I would like to know about my marriage. Thanks
respected sir,
my name is
Arijit Nath
dob- 18/jan/1992. time – 22:35. place-chinsurah/hugli. west bengal.India. im suffering from allergy, skin problems. and phobia, fear of death, and height) when I’ll over come of this. and trying for medical entrance. shall I be a doctor, or should try another field.
time – 9:19 am. 12/06/2016.
place- majdia,/ krishnagar. ( nadia) w.b
Dear Steven ji,
My son Siddhanth has developed white leucoderma patch on his knees and ankles after injury, please suggest when it will be healed.
time : 20:24hrs and Place is New Delhi
Best Regards, Sanjeev
Astrologically you will be able to find clarity on this subject around 21 June, 2016. Please consult the treating physician around this time. You can contact me back in case of any adverse developments.
time is 20:14hrs, place is New delhi
Namasthe. My name is saroja. Location Bangalore. Time 02.36PM. I want to know when I get relief from my financial problems?
There are a few afflictions in your prashna chart. I suggest that you meet a local astrologer (preferably with the knowledge of the usage of ‘cowries’). You will have to take a few remedial measures as it appears that you have maternal lineage curses and inimical influences. These can be sorted out through visiting a few temples with devotion and performing minor procedures.
i wanna be an IAS officer.
Please give time and place of query..
Hi sir.. Myself avinash. I am Not getting Proper job, from past 3 years i have joined so many small companies for work but not permanent jobs. i am struggling a lot. i am getting so many opportunities but at the end i ll loose all.. i don’t no why.. is this my fault or my bad time? I don’t no.. i am fed up.. Please sir let me know the reason and solution. I have talent and education, i need job for my carrier but i am not getting..
Please mention time and place of query..
time of query: 9th may 2016. 1.20PM
Place of query: Bangalore, karnataka.
DOB: 17/1/1992
Time: 11.30PM
Time and date of query: 1.20PM, 9th may 2016
Palce: bangalore, karnataka.
Name: Avinash.T
DOB:17/01/1992
Write your query along with place and time..
Time and date of query: 1.20PM, 9th may 2016
Palce: bangalore, karnataka.
Name: Avinash.T
DOB:17/01/1992
Hi sir..
Myself avinash. I am Not getting Proper job, from past 3 years i have joined so many small companies for work but not permanent jobs. i am struggling a lot. i am getting so many opportunities but at the end i will loose all.. i don’t no why.. is this my fault or my bad time? I don’t no.. i am fed up.. Please sir let me know the reason and solution. I have talent and education, i need job for my carrier but i am not getting..
You will have to perform Pratikara Bali, preceded by Pratikara mantra havan to get the negative energies removed. (Ref: Prashna, association of Badhakadipathi in 6th house)
Time of Prashna- 08.40 pm
Noida
Sir
I am a banker. Within a month or two I am likely to be promoted. As I am already not comfortable in job, is it advisable to accept promotion or refuse it.
DOB-24/07/1961
Time of birth- 3.52 am
Place-Delhi
Regards
Jitendra Lal
You are presently under the transit of sade-sati or seven and a half years of transit of Saturn (2nd phase), and an unfavorable transit of Jupiter. You tend to experience a frustrating cycle with least help and support from your colleagues. However, it is better to accept the promotion as you will experience better position after 3 months. Ref(natal)
I am looking for a job change. How soon will that happen?
DoB: 15.08.1979; 7.32am; Salem (Tamil Nadu)
Time of Prashna: 15.38; May 5, 2016
Time of prashna: 9:33 AM
Date: 4 May 2016
Place: Bangalore, Karnataka
DOB: 17 January 1992
Name: Avinash T
i would like to know about my younger brother career. His name avinash. He is searching for job in IT from last 1year but every time he is failing to get in. Please check and tell me about his professional career.
Suffering from Arthertis and had to resign from job.
One person duped me and said that he would cure me in 21 days and sold ornaments and paid money
would I recover health and money.
Time and place of query?
Time of Prashna 7.24pm. Date 30.4.2016. Place New Delhi 110018. Sir, my query is regarding the marriage of daughter Priyanka khurana, her d.o.b is 26.11.86. Time 7.26 pm. Place New Delhi. When will she get married and her prospects thereafter. Thank you.
The birth chart of your daughter and your Prashna chart are symbolic of hurdles in matters related to your daughter’s marriage. You have difficulty in finding the right person and you will encounter problems in marriage proposals. As a remedial measure, you will have to visit the Brahma temple in Pushkar. You should also offer donations to Brahmins and perform Rahu Shanthi havan (this procedure can be performed at your home). Her marriage will take place before 20.10.2017. It is strongly advised to perform the suggested remedial measures in the meantime.
Time of prashna: 3:37PM
Date: 29 April 2016
Place: Bangalore, Karnataka
DOB: 10 september 1990
Currently i am working in IT with no job satisfaction and less salary. I am a financial back up for my family. I am trying to change my job for better life. But i am not getting job outside. PLease suggest me solution to get job.
thanks in advance
You will have to live with the present situation for a little longer. You will find positive changes in your life with the following timeline 15.8.2016, 30.1.2017 and 21.8.2017.
Time of prashna: 3:40AM
Date: 26 April 2016
Place: Ghaziabad
DOB: 29 March 1985
Time: 12:55 PM
Place: Saharanpur
I want to know that when will I be able to settle in my life? As everytime I start any business or job, it closes down or i have to leave my job. I am in debts and financially unstable due to this. I am again planning to shift to another city to start working with my wife on a work from home job. Please advice if I relocate this time so will it be good for me and which month/ date is suitable for that? or is there stability in my life or not?
Your natal rashi chart has couple of debilitations (Jupiter & Mercury), and ill placed Moon, which are symbolic of prolonged troubles at certain stretches. You will have to be extra cautious during 23.11.2016 to 2.8.2019 during which you are under Anthardasha of Mercury as you are presently running Mahadasha of Saturn who happens to be a functional malefic for your birth ascendant and also happens to be a “badha karaka” or Lord of ‘house of harm’.
Prashna chart for your query reveals that the root cause for all the troubles that you have been facing is due to a negative energy. The energy is in the form of a spirit that troubled you in your previous birth cycle. This would cause isolation, financial losses, marital problems, failure in all ventures, undertakings and partnerships.
As a remedial measure you will have to conduct AGHORA BALI to negate the troubling energy. You will have to visit Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling in Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) and worship (after completion of the Aghora bali). I would like to strongly suggest that you complete the remedial measures before you take any major decisions pertaining to your life.
Time- 10:17pm
Date- 23rd April 2016
Place- Surat, Gujarat
Namaste.
I and my husband are separate since last one year and have no contact with each other. I want to know when will this tough time pass and I will be able to re-unite with my husband.
Thank You
The planets for your query do not reveal a happy note. You should conduct RAHU SHANTHI and after this you visit Somnath temple around 16.8.2016 and seek darshan and offer prayers. There is a likelihood that your wish may get fulfilled
Time of question – 12:28 PM
Date – 21-April-2016
Place – Bangalore (North Bangalore, near Hebbal)
Question – Unable to save money. If money comes, it goes off immediately either due to some trivial health issue or wasted in some other useless activity. Worried about financial health. When will it improve.
You have to complete Pitri tarpana -owing to your departed souls of maternal lineage. I would like to suggest that you should visit Thirunelli Mahavishnu temple in Wayanad (Kerala) and take dip into the Papanasini stream located about 400 meters from the temple . You will surely find relief.
NAME : Janet Dsouza
Time: 10.7am
date : 14/4/16
Place : Dubai
d.o.b : 25/03/1984
when I will get my first baby ?
date and time of prashana: 21-03-2016 at 4:40pm
Are there chances of remarriage for me, will it be fine for my 13 year old daughter?
Please specify the place where the prashna came to to you?
Time of asking the question: 16/03/2016 12:47PM, Bangalore.
My DOB: 16/03/1979, 11:29AM Tirupati.
When will I get married?
You will see much of activity about your marriage after 30, September 2016 which will also have mixed results. I am sure that your family astrologer must have pointed that you have debility of retrograde Mercury that weakens Sun by association and also an exalted Jupiter ill placed in the 3rd house. Your Navamsha chart has weak placement of Sun & Saturn and weakening of Jupiter and few issues which are indicative of hurdles and delays in marriage. Having debility, weak placements, afflictions etc., are common in natal or prashna charts. These are indicative of certain problems during specific stretch of life.
In this circumstance it will be best for you to consult an astrologer in person during end of 2016 to pacify the trouble causing agents. An astrologer with knowledge of cowries (shells) through Arudha method is recommended. A combination of homa’s will set the issue right. Please wait till the 4th quarter of 2016.
NAME : Janet Dsouza
Time: 4:53pm
date : 14/3/16
Place : Dubai
d.o.b : 25/03/1984
when I will get my first baby ?
Dob: 20 Oct 1983
Time: 15:58
Place: Hubli, Karnataka
Should I continue with my present job or look for new one for better prospect. Time of question 7:51 am, Bangalore 5 march
You should continue with your present job. You can attempt for a new opportunity after 8 weeks.
Dear Sir
Thanks for your reply.
Regards
B. Ezhil Murugan. bem3699@gmail.com
Nikita
Indiranagar, Bangluru
10:35 PM
My baby boy’s health is not good. Any improvement in coming day’s.
name- priya
dob- 18 june 1993
born time- 08:45 am
place of birth- ambala (harayana) india
today date-20 feb 2016
today time- 05:47pm
present place – vadodara(gujarat) INDIA
hello sir,
i graduate last year. Im preparing for banking job. tell me is there any future in this field. i have many health issues. plz tell about my health. lastly i want to ask about in which year i will get married and whom should i marry??? waiting for ur reply.
thanking you.
name priyanka
dob- 30-12-1988
time-04:45 pm
place- bihar
sir ,
my husband filled a divorce case. plz tell me wat will be my future with my husband. should i continue my marriage or else separate from him. one more query will i’l be able to get govt job in banking sector or not
You need to give us the Prashna time and place, as in when and in what place you wished to ask this query.
date- 20 feb 2016
place- vadodara , gujarat , INDIA
time- 05:43 pm
Name- Richa K Arya
Time- 5:08PM
Location- New Delhi, India
Question- Please tell me when will I be professionally n financially successful and established? Would appreciate if you can tell me – is writing/ media or education field is good for me. Have struggled a lot n worked really hard but in vain.
Your kind help would be highly appreciated. Thanks and Blessings!
Dear Richa, Angels say; that slowly you have been realising the effects of negative chatter and are learning to take charge of the thoughts that you choose to emit in your life. Sometimes it has been overwhelming as to how much of negative thoughts can keep chattering in your mind. You have noticed and realised the effects of all such negative thinking which actually is a major energy block in your career. The old patterns of unworthiness, feeling not good enough for things or people and having lack of self love, esteem and worth have been the major manifestations. Release this to the light and you shall open up your career even more. By May June 2016 you shall see a significant movement, if you work on releasing and healing the above attributes of life. ♥ © Roshani Shenazz/March2016
Richa
New Delhi
Time : 5:00 PM
When will my husband start respecting , loving and supporting me professionally, emotionally, financially and stay near me.
Thanks in Advance. May God Bless you sir!
Location – Auckland, New Zealand
Time 08 09 pm
Name – Anish Koppikar
Date of birth/Place – 11.04.80/Mumbai
Question – Keen to start a parallel career in alternative medicine called Bowen Therapy which involves massage like moves but not exactly massage to address musculoskeletal pain problems. Wishing to work from home using this skill. Will this new venture which involves paying fees and study for over a year be beneficial in the long run.
Planets do not promise of your success in this venture. Thin influx may dampen your spirits. Commercial viability will depend upon the extensive reach and that may demand higher expenditure. Overall I do not recommend this venture at this time.
Name: Mani Dhingra (Female), PlacE: Kharagpur (West Bengal), time and date: 9:50 pm and 09.02.2016
I was born on 09.09.1988 at Alwar, Rajasthan around 5.50 am. I am currently engaged to my seven year long lover. I have always loved him and had undergone many rought times together. Now when things are going better, again I see rough times between us which traumatised me and break my back. When is our marriage on cards and what do you see for our future together?
Marriages are made in heaven. Owing to the concluding part of your major period (Vimsottary) or Mahadasha of Venus (Shukra) which generally brings adverse developments to certain birth combinations, and your present 5th transit of Saturn (Shani) or “Pancham Shani” it is strongly recommended to consider and decide all the issues close to your heart after 20 September, 2016. You will be pleasantly surprised by the results.
Hi Sir My Date Of Birth is 12/03/1966, 20:00 Hrs in Chandigarh.
On logging my Life positive Account and under the column Ask the Experts i got acquainted with you.
Sir I just want to know about my financial stability as well as when will I Be promoted. Thanks Regards Neeladri Kumar Das This question raised on 01st February,2016 12:34 hrs
Hi Sir My Date Of Birth is 12/03/1966, 20:00 Hrs in Chandigarh.
On logging my Life positive Account and under the column Ask the Experts i got acquainted with you.
Sir I just want to know about my financial stability as well as when will I Be promoted. Thanks Regards Neeladri Kumar Das
You need to mention date and time of your query as this is prashna astrology
Question as of 01st February,2016 12:35 hrs
Hi Sir My Date Of Birth is 12/03/1966, 20:00 Hrs in Chandigarh.
On logging my Life positive Account and under the column Ask the Experts i got acquainted with you.
Sir I just want to know about my financial stability as well as when will I Be promoted. Thanks Regards Neeladri Kumar Das
I have posted my query longtime ago, but no reply. Plz if possible reply to my query.
I have posted my query long time ago and there were couple of more follow up comments but none got posted. Pls let me know if its not getting answered, I will stop bothering you.
Please repost your query
Name: VB
Place and Time: Mumbai and 11.20am
Question: Will I be successful and settlement abroad is possible.
Name: VB
Question: Will I be successful and settlement abroad is possible.
Sight /post
Place and Time: Mumbai and 11.20am, 11 April 2016
Findings
You will certainly get the success in your undertakings, however ‘settlement’ abroad is not possible.
You will certainly get the success in your undertakings, however 'settlement' abroad is not possible.
Shruti Singh Raizada
allahabad
7:43 PM(evening)
I am looking for Past life therapy from Dr.Trupti Jayin(raaz pichle janam ka fame) for the cure of my OCD and for further assistance from her regarding other aspects. Should i try and go for it?
This is not an appropriate query..
Name vikas sharma,
place:- navi mumbai kharghar
Time 6:51 pm
date 26/12/2015
Hello sir,
My date of birth is 23/05/1985 place of birth is napasar rajasthan near bikaner and time of birth is 7:30 am. I want to know whether i can start my own business and would it be successful as i am not working for past 7 to 8 months and lack of confidence in clearing interviews as i have given few. I know that lack of confidence may be a big issue in starting own business.Please suggest as what to do and which business i can start.
Your natal chart has Jupiter in debility and ill placed Sun which calls for higher caution in matters related to finance which includes venturing into business activities as well. Your Prashna chart indicates multiple ill placements of the planets indicating a rough passing phase. You are strongly advised to refrain from any business ventures. Though you may find a job after one month you will still face instability for the next 7 months. Navagraha Shanthi needs to be performed.
time 11:56 pm
date 04/01/2106
place kharghar navi mumbai
so i have to wait for more 7 to 8 months for my own business as per your advice, but you have not mentioned which business to be done. 9 planet shanti was done in 2015 at indore.
Prashna through engaging Arudha Rashi method deals with the first question as the momentary chart is prepared on the time, date, latitude and longitude of the first query. It deals with a single question. You did not query about the type or nature of business. This method does provide scope for branching or thread unless the root cause of the problem is linked with negative energies or life threatening situations.
Regarding your having performed the remedial measure of Navagraha Shanthi, you will need to wait for the results. You will certainly see the positive changes
Name: vikas sharma
Place: napasar near bikaner, rajasthan
Time: 7:30 am
Can i start my own work, if yes which one will be more profitable, as i am not on job since a long time 7 months and totally depressed as i am not getting one. So opt for my own now, please suggest.
Date of query?
date of query and time was the same on 8th dec 2015 as i read about you in ask the experts.
Please repeat entire query
Kindly let me know when will my elder daughter marriage finalize.
Place. indore(mp)
Time 2 .40 pm
Date 8. 12. 2015
Your name?
Namaste, Steven Menezes.
I have a 22 yr old son, who was diagnosed with the bipolar condition, this January. He was meds for about 6 months and gradually stopped taking the meds. He went into depressive state from hyper energetic state since the meds were started. But, the hyper energy levels have resurfaced back and he is unable to be normal. He is excessively agitated, argumentative, abusive to his parents and sister, insomniac conditions, kind of racing thoughts, etc. He also underwent the depressive state where he was unable to get out of his bed for good part of the day. He had already lost a semester of education, due to the initial diagnosing of his condition.He has just started his 7 1/2 year cycle of Sade Sati, in November, 2014. (Moola, Dhanur rashi).
Name: Nagesh
Time: 3:00 AM
Place: Memphis, TN, USA
My question is: When will my son’s bipolar disorder be overcome, so that he can live a normal life?
Please ask also let me know the date of birth, time of birth and place of birth of your son.
Name: Richa Dhingra
Place: New Delhi
Time: 8:28pm
Will my marriage with my husband be long-lasting (because circumstances are very tense and I have been trying to make our marriage successful). When will I become a mother?
You are walking the fence. Try and save your marriage. Miracles do happen.
Name – Anish Koppikar
Place – Auckland
Time – 12 55 pm
When will I become a father. Will I need to adopt a child or have my own progeny?
Thanks
It will be an inappropriate action on my part to convey my negative comment on your query. Considering your question as sensitive, it will be better for you to get your natal chart analyzed or meet a practicing Prashna astrologer with Arooda method during your next trip to India. The chart for your question has some blocks and difficulties. However, it is strongly advised to follow the above.
Hi,
Name: Mumtaz Sheikh; Place: Mumbai; Time:1:31 pm
Should I continue my job search or start my own business?
Thanks
You can opt for business, but refrain from partnership and overseas engagements like import/export, manpower consultancy etc.,
Name : Jyothy Nair
Palace :Alwaye, Cochin
Time : 14.05 pm
22/10/15
Will i get a job confirmation in the present company or do i need to look for another job? In case of job change, will i be successful in getting a good job.
It is better you look for other job, you are likely to experience anxiety over this issue till 23 Nov, 2015. You can initiate working for a change around that time.
The anxiety still continues..
Not yet been offered , also not found another better option to take up.
Is it possible to get the Confirmation letter from the same company. Its been a year i am working here.
Regards
Jyothy
Please wait for a while.
HI,
Please tell me about my career prospects as well as shall I opt for business? If Yes, then into what line?
Please email the time and venue of the query.
Name: Dom
Place: Auckland, NZ
19/10/2015
10.51 AM
I’ve been unemployed since end-June 2015. Will I find employment soon (within the next 30 days)
Thanks
Stars do not favor you within the period of your expectation. Please do not lose patience and do not opt for the work which your heart does not approve
Name : Huzaifa Ali
Palace :Kuwait
Time : 7.45 pm
29TH SEP 2015
Dear Sir,
I am not finding inner peace in myself, lack of focus and concentration which is affecting my daily work activities.
Please guide what to do.
Thanks & Regards
Name: B. Ezhil Murugan
Location : Chennai
Time : 1.35 AM
Kindly let me know if I can go for work or do business.
Awaiting your reply.
You can opt for business
Hello, Name: Ratna, place delhi, time 9:42 pm. Hello sir. My question is should i leave my current job as i am juggling between my home and job. I am really upset.And are their any prospects for government job?
Please mention date also
Name ; Janet Dsouza
Place : Dubai
Time 10.15am
Date : 14th sep 2015
which year I will complete my dream house?
name avneet kaur kohli in abu dhabi UAE date 15sept 2015 time 10.17
What is the query?
Name : Manoj Kumar vittala shetty
Palce : Dubai
Time : 10.30 am
14TH SEP 2015
i m married person its already 6 years now , when i will become father ?
Yakshi and one of the siva bhutas are the causes for the delay in progeny in your case . There are certain rituals that help you negate these energies and tackle this problem. I strongly suggest that you take medical opinion to determine the cause (you are certain to find one). You can share the information with me later to sort out this issue through the astrological remedial measures.
Name : Janet Dsouza
Place Dubai
time 1.12pm
date 12th sep 2015
do I get second marriage ?
Possibility of a second marriage is thin, however you will find a soulmate
name : janet dsouza
place : Dubai time : 12.26pm
sep 12th 2015
when I get salary increament ?
It should happen before May, 2016
Name- Nikita Bashera,
Location- Indiranagar, Bangalore
9th Sep 2014, Time 4.45pm
My husband wants to start his own company.Is he going to get success?
The planetary configurations do not support it.
vinay.kulkarni
bangalore
7:07am
I have seen a new property recently, which will be completed in 2 years. I am in confusion whether to go ahead.
You should NOT proceed
Name: Swagatika Mahapatra
Location: Whitefield, Bangalore
Time of question: 24th Aug, 2015, 6.30 pm
Recently I’ve started an ecommerce store. But I am getting many hurdles on my way. So my question is:
Will I get success with this business? Shall I go ahead?
My DoB: 4/1/1078
ToB: 22.50 am
PoB: Bhubaneswar, Odisa
Pls reply asap. Thanks
Please ask this to our astrologer as this is not a Prashn
It is not worth pursuing your business with the reflected planetary configurations for your question. However, I suggest you to conduct a Ganesh Pooja in case if you have not done at the time of setting up the venture. Your problem may have its origin in a single or multiple issues with present transitory effects, Maha dasha period, the plot on which you run the enterprise, your associations etc., In any case, the answer for your question shows highly negative consequence. Therefore, you should try and work on some corrections before you quit
I lost a gold bangle. Surprisingly I have no memories of that bangle, when I wore last etc. Will I get it.
Time 11.40 am
Place delhi
Please share your complete name
Sir
I would not want to reveal my full name in public. Is there a way to predict without revealing the name.
No you would need to reveal your name
Location : Kuwait
Time : 08:24 am.
When will I become a father or a parent?
The Prashna chart for your question does not hold much promise, it contains ill placements of significator Jupiter with a extremely weak Sun, debilitated Mars and shadow of Rahu – symbolic of considerable blockages. I can see Naga dosha (fury of serpents rolled down from ancestors) which can be rectified by a ritual. However, in this case I advise you to get your natal chart assessed with regard to the issue of progeny prior proceeding with any remedial measure. You may send your birth time, date and place for assessment.
when will i get married again (2nd marriage)?
Name Ritu
DOB 23.08.1986
time 11.21 am
Place Thane
Time of question 11.09 am on 15.08.2015
Location Thane Mumbai
Your Prashna chart clearly denotes your difficulties with marriage. Please contact your family priest and conduct “Mangal graha shanthi”. You are not a manglik, however, you seem to develop marital discords due to malicious and debilitated placements of Mars, Sun and Venus. You will have to undergo many hurdles and delays to see your second marriage happen unless you complete the said ritual. You will get to see the difference within 10 weeks from the ritual.
Anand B Murshilli
name Anand B Murshilli
the exact location Vasco Goa
and time 09 aug 2015 time 2106hrs i.. 09.06 PM
dob 03-jun-1966 full moon day
time of birth 09.50 am
place dharwad in karnataka
I love snow and am planning to take mt family on a youth hostel trek during last wek of dec 2015.Seeing sevaral articles, i saw that snow fall is pure luck.I will have to travel over 2500 kms from goa to dalhousie.Pl advice wether i should go for the trek which is for 6 days and 5 nights.I have not been able to take mt family anywhere and now i feel that having need top spend nearly rs70000 i want my family that this be fantastic.pl advice where else if not this
This is too vague a query. Please mention date, time and place of query as per prashna astrology and be clear about your query.
ame Anand B Murshilli
the exact location Vasco Goa
and time 22 jul 2015 time 2115hrs
dob 03-jun-1966 full moon day
time of birth 09.50 am
place dharwad in karnataka
question.Pranams to Steven Menezes
Please inform when will i be promoted in my current organisation where i am working
You can expect before Oct, 2016
When will i become a mother
22 July 2015
Delhi
4.39 PM
Please specify your complete name
name Anand B Murshilli
the exact location Vasco Goa
and time 18 jul 2015 time 2039hrs
question.Pranams to Steven Menezes .Please inform me when will i own a house or a plot in Goa
Please specify the birth data (date of birth, time of birth, place of birth)
dob 03-jun-1966 full moon day
time of birth 09.50 am
place dharwad in karnataka
You will start achieving considerable asset base after 2019. You are certain to own a house in the year 2023.
HemanthVGK, POQ:Dhenkanal,ODISHA,INDIA TOQ:3:30AM DATE: 16/JULY/2015
At what age will i become billionaire?
Though the Prashna Jyotish deals with queries on all the issues, this branch of Jyotish was traditionally consulted for specific, non-generic queries that mainly include identifying the roots of misery causing agents and find remedies. Generally, the prashna method of astrology is employed after finding vulnerability to miseries in the natal chart, to identify the roots and find any remedies to block and negate the misery causing agents. Most of the questions were assessed from this very point of angle. This branch was also conventionally engaged while taking crucial decisions, especially those relate to life threatening issues.
Your query can best be answered by getting your birth (natal) chart assessed by your family astrologer or consulting natal chart analyst for the presence of wealth triggering yogas in your chart. These yogas include Panch maha purush, Chandra mangal, adhi, neech bhang, vipreet raj yoga, Lakshmi etc.,. Interpretation of your natal chart with transits and major/minor planetary periods under the select ‘dasa’ systems will also be helpful in your case.
DOB: SEPTEMBER 4, 1983
TOB: 09:05 AM
Place of Birth: Machilipatnam,STATE: ANDRA PRADESH ,COUNTRY:INDIA
if any further details required pls ask.
thank u, but i need correct solution to my question.
Please let us know your name and place and time when you asked the query
Priyanka Kumari 1.38 pm, delhi, please tell me when will i become a mother and when will I have a good relation with my husband?
Please ask one one query.
Kuldip Jhala
Vadodara-Gujarat
8:58 AM, Monday-13-7-2015
I want to know if the prospective girl I have in my mind is the ideal life partner for me.
Yes, she is an ideal life partner. Endurance is the key to success in your case. You must be prepared to sail through a couple of hurdles and unpleasant situations.
I came to know that she is also diabetic.. Would it be compatible for me and us now?
In accordance with Prashna, ask the query again with Place and Time
She is also diabetic. Will it work for us?
As per tradition of Prashna, ask query with place and time for proper answer
Still, the response as of now is Your anxiety is reflected in the subsequent chart with regard to the childbirth and longevity, such situation was on expected lines as indicated in my first response. I suggest you consult a physician to take opinion necessitated by the health grounds
When will I married?
POQ -QATAR (AL KHOR)
Time: 07.30 pm (QATAR)10.04 pm (ist)
Date: 03/07/2015
SHANKY
Your prospects of marriage seem to be blocked by negative feminine energy. It will be better for you to consult a Prashna (arudha) astrologer in person to identify the negative force and find remedy.
When will I get a good high paying stable job!
POQ New Delhi
Time: 16.43 Hours
Date: 25/6/2015
Your present state of anxiety, uncertainty about your career would keep you in a state of restlessness for the next 6 months. However, you may come across a few opportunities those will not meet your financial expectations or possibly some of them will relate to overseas opportunities, none may sail through though. You may see a positive change after Jan, 2016
When will I get a high paying job
14.59 Hours
24.6.15
Let us know the place of your query
time 11.50AM
Place indore(MP)
NAME RUPA
when will my elder daughter get married?
time 2,25pm
place Indore( MP)
When will my elder daughter get married?
Worried about my marriage when will it take place.
Please mention the time and date while stating your query..
worried about my marriage when will it take place
Time: 14.54 Hours
Date:24th June
Please let us know the place where you asked the query
The query is based in delhi.
rgds
Your marriage should take place around end of 2015, you can contact me back in case if the subject keeps you worried beyond this point
Do i have a happy married life in future ?
Date May 26 2015
Time 2:11 pm
Juhu,vile parle west
mumbai-49.maharashtra
You can expect a good married life. You are advised to get your birth chart assessed for issues related to marriage.
sir,
I am working in a place 60kms from my native.pl send me about tranfer to my native.
Location : Tirunelveli, tamilnadu
Time :10.15 pm
You are strongly advised to bear the discomfort for some more time. Current planetary positions with regard to your career are not only in unfavourable position but also in a very sensitive spot. You will need to concentrate more on the job rather than looking at comfort level.
Hello Sir,
I’m going thru a very rough patch in life. Pls tell me about any possible career advancements, healing broken marriage or childbirth. Thank you in advance.
Richa
location: new delhi
time: 5:47pm
You have queried on multiple issues. Prashna method of astrology can throw light on a single question. Your query covers career, broken marriage and childbirth. Please raise one specific issue. Neverthless, I have tried to assess your overall state, I can see that you can expect some positive changes after 2 months.
Name : Vinay
location, Banglore
time: 8:43 Am, 14 May 2015
When will i get a new job and chances to to abroad
You will find good career opportunities from December, 2015. You are strongly advised not to attempt for overseas prospects till such time.
Please suggest me the best gemstone.
Dob: 20 Oct 1983
Time: 15:58
Place: Hubli, Karnataka
This is not an appropriate question for Prashna astrology
Hello Sir,
I have lost the love of my life. Will I ever find a suitable companion/marriage partner?
Time:11:36 pm
Place: Mumbai
hi,
sir when will i change to a better job which will give me international exposure
location-delhi time- 2:32 pm
Presently the planetary configurations do not support your ambition. I don’t see any immediate possibilities.
Hello,
I am going through bad phase in my marraige. Will it improove?
Time: 1.38 am
Location: pune, India
Your hopes are likely to diminish with passage of time.
i gave national entrances exams for PhD in Physics. will i clear them?
time:1.45PM
location:Meerut
I am worried about my son’s marriage. Location New Delhi and Time 13.30 Hrs. He is not ready to marry and he is 30 years and there are some obstacles in his marriage. Will be marry and will his marriage successful?
Location New Delhi Time 13.30 Hrs. When will my son get married?
There are afflictions in the chart that highly symbolic of karmic roots, resulting in fear or gamophobia and require karmic
clearing. The best approach will be to sugest your son to wear gemstone amythyst (4 carats) in the middle finger of right
hand in silver ring. This should bring some amount of positive change. You may contact me after 3 months.
There are afflictions in the chart that highly symbolic of karmic roots, resulting in fear or gamophobia and require karmic
clearning. The best approach will be to sugest your son to wear gemstone amythyst (4 carats) in the middle finger of right
hand in silver ring. This should bring some amount of positive change. You may contact me after 3 months.
Hi
My name is Purnima BVasudevan
im from banglore time 15.16pm Im in a bad marriage very confused about my future and will i be able to start working again ,in whcih field of work wud be good for me??
PLs advise TIA
The planetary configurations do confirm that you are at a
heightened mental distress and confusion. The weak placement
of one of the auspicious planets Jupiter at the time of your query
is symbolic of your misery. I would strongly suggest that you
need to establish contact with a spiritual counselor and a
counseling psychologist to renew your spirits and to
methodically counter the problems. You are also strongly
advised to take up Reiki or yoga, through which you will find
considerable relief for your problems.
Thanks Mr Steven.Is the negative answer for natural conception or for conception itself? We recently performed a Rahu shanti, santana gopala havan etc. I have no idea about the other havan you just mentioned. Will check with our family priest.
“My negative answer was for the conception that is described as to contribute for the biological hereditary pattern or commonly expressed as “progeny”. Rahu shanti is performed as remedy for the wrath of serpents that Rahu represents and causes in systematic destruction of wealth and problems related to progeny, blindness, health and sufferings through generations and various life cycles.
Your Prashna chart was indicative where Saturn as the “Badhakesh” meaning “root of obstacles” in 7th house of the constellation Scorpio in the Prashna chart is symbolic of your being troubled by one of the negative energies from the previous birth cycle. The relative 3rd aspect or commonly known as side gaze of the Saturn on Venus, Sun and Mercury in the constellation of Capricorn and collective aspect or gaze on weak Jupiter suggests negative influence of Apasmara, Kala and yakshi that deal with containing the progeny. Aghora bali is the remedial havan which is highly effective in getting rid of these negative energies, Rahu shanthi should be conducted post this procedure. Your family priest will be able to help you in this matter.
“
When will I get pregnant? Will I conceive naturally?Have been trying for so long and under homeo meds now.
Location Delhi
Time 15.10PM
I find major afflictions in your chart, these include influence of a number
of negative energies and issues related to previous life cycle as well and
hence my answer is in negative. The significator of progeny is Jupiter,
which is severely afflicted by Sun, Venus and Mercury from Capricorn –
indicative of negative energies in the present chart with an ill placement of
Rahu in the 5th house – that relates to curtailing life force with the present
disposition. I suggest you conduct a havan called “Aghora bali” and “Rahu
Shanthi”. Post this ritual, after 28 days you will need to consult and get
yourself together assessed at an appropriate fertility center. You may
contact me back once you follow the procedures.
Location: Mumbai
Time:8.09 PM
I am not having employment for a year. Please advise when will i get a suitable job. Will it be stable. Or alternatively will I get some business opportunity to succeed.
Thanks & regards,
SK
Prashna branch of astrology deals with a single question. Your query has 3 questions
which cannot be answered. Please forward a single question.
Location – Dombivali East; Occupation – Salaried; I am looking for a successful career transition into civil non-government environment after having put in 24 years of impeccable government service. I am not sure what would be the right way to approach this endeavour.
I must indicate that your transitory period will be about 7 months before you find yourself landed into a desirable career slot of your choice. Most likely, into an advisory related assignment of an established security and communication related international organization. During the phase, you may also receive a commercial proposal to deal with issues relating to security.
A strong word of caution is that you should steer clear from multiple referrals or recommendations from people who are associated with government or its agencies, such efforts will be futile. The best form of advice to work successfully to meet your goal is to approach your former colleagues.
In addition, I suggest you visit the Brahma temple at the Pushkar, Rajasthan with faith and devotion.
should v buy property in Mumbai or uae wic is better and wen shud v buy
Please be more specific and clear in your question and ask only one query..
My daughter elder will have arranged or love marriage
Time 1.54
Location Indore
Please mention my name as RG
RG
“Marriages are made in heaven, but celebrated on earth, unity of two
unknown souls, written right from birth” is the famous quote that conveys
all of us a good message that we should not worry about whether the
marriage is caused by mutual love and affection between the two
individuals or by the arranged pattern of the relatives. However, prashna
Jyotish is often applied to decipher the complexities and problems in the
way of marriage like constant obstacles and delays. Moreover, this system
of Jyotish is practiced for the critical life threatening issues like
health, financial crisis, progeny, relevance of black magic, major onset
of trouble within the family, legal issues, suicides and influence of
negative energies etc., and focuses on one single question addressed by
the affected person.
My final exams are going on right now. How will my results turn out to be?
this question occured to me at 4:48pm on 11/12/2014
Please specify your location also
My Location is Mangalore
Findings Prashna Jyotish requires the queries with specific inputs to the issues related to academics, it needs to
be explicit as to indicate primary, secondary, UG, PG or doctoral levels. Your question does not
indicate your present level. However, the outcome of the result will be satisfactory. Your planetary
positions strongly indicate an overanxious mind.
When will my elder daughter get married?
Time 12.58
Location Indore
You should avoid getting in micro details and remain uninfluenced by multiple opinions of your relatives and friends on the issue of the proposals of your daughter. You will see positive results before October, 2015.}
I just made a huge mistake due to a lack of courage. Is there a way back to the possibility that did exist? Is there a way to get back onto the path of my true self?
8:10 am
Location: oregon
Your attempt to muster courage to get what you have presumably lost will cause more troubles than you can think of. You need to gracefully accept the situation and look for a better tomorrow
I have completed post graduation in law in 2014. when will I get a job.
Location : Indore( M.P.)
Time: 3:47pm
You may find a job within next 32 days, in case if you do not find the job upto your level of expectations then you will certainly get a satisfying job around May, 2015.
I graduated last year in commerce . I would like to know about my further studies as I am confused at the moment. Presently I am working with a private organisation and playing golf at amateur level. Would like to know how things will turn up in future
Location :Mumbai
Time. : 11:30Am
Planetary positions for your query reveal a much more confusion of your
state of mind than what you have described. You will certainly benefit
from your association with golf related work. I do not see immediate
positive change in your life. With regard to your higher education,
presently there are temporary hurdles. Given the current circumstances I
suggest that you continue in your employment, you may get a better
opportunity around July 2015 with satisfying working conditions that may
have possibility of combining your higher studies. You will need to
propitiate planet mars, the simplest way to do is to visit a nearest
temple dedicated to Mars or Mangal
1. Kunal Pawar
Location: Kalyan Occupation: Salaried I wish to start my own company. Industry: Travel & Tourism Type: Partnership Will I be successful in doing business or shall I do service? If yes, then shall I go ahead with partnership or proprietorship? Thanks!
You should refrain from any kind of partnership in commercial ventures. It is strongly advised that you continue in employment as I see a bright opening for you. Your initiative of setting up any business venture should be put on hold till July, 2015.