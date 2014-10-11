Steven Menezes

Menezes shall answer your queries through Prashna” Jyotish. Prashna means question. This is an advanced, specialized study of Jyotish or Vedic or Indian astrology.

The general astrology deals and relies on “birth data” of the client

whereas the “Prashna astrology” works based on the “question” and the “time” when the question (Prashna) was

put > before the Prashna astrologer. In this case, the astrologer merges two

charts (one is specially created for the client) and the other one is the

‘moving zodiac’ – this means the actual zodiac at the time when the

question is raised before the astrologer.

For this you need to send your name, the exact location and time at which this question has

occurred in your mind and the query itself.

Post your query as a comment and we will pass it on to him.