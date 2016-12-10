Surviving a heart attack – As shared

7.25pm

This is from Dr. Geetha Krishnaswamy, Please give your 2min and read this:-1 Let’s say it’sand you’re going home (alone of course) after an unusually hard day on the job.

2 You’re really tired, upset and frustrated.

3 Suddenly you start experiencing severe pain in your chest that starts to drag out into your arm and up in to your jaw. You are only about five km from the hospital nearest your home.

4 Unfortunately you don’t know if you’ll be able to make it that far.

5 You have been trained in CPR, but the guy who taught the course did not tell you how to perform it on yourself.

6 HOW TO SURVIVE A HEART ATTACK WHEN ALONE?

Since many people are alone when they suffer a heart attack without help, the person whose heart is beating improperly and who begins to feel faint, has only

about 10 seconds left before losing consciousness.

7 However, these victims can help themselves by coughing

repeatedly and very vigorously. A deep breath should be taken before each cough, and the cough must be deep and prolonged, as when producing sputum from deep inside the chest.

A breath and a cough must be repeated about every two

seconds without let-up until help arrives, or until

the heart is felt to be beating normally again.

8 Deep breaths get oxygen into the lungs and coughing

movements squeeze the heart and keep the blood circulating. The squeezing pressure on the heart also helps it regain normal rhythm. In this way, heart attack victims can get to a hospital.

9 Tell as many other people as possible about this. It could save their lives!!

10 A cardiologist says If everyone who gets this mail

kindly sends it to 10 people, you can bet that we’ll save at least one life.

11 Rather than sending jokes, please..contribute by forwarding this mail which can save a person’s life….

12 If this message comes around you ……more than once…..please don’t get irritated……U need to be happy that you have many friends who care about you & being reminded of how to tackle….Heart attacks….AGAIN…

From:

DR.N Siva

(Senior Cardiologist)

Copy and paste…u might save lives Pl don’t mind repetition