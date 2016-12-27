Training the mind – A cosmic law

Thought is the real causative force in life, and there is no other. You cannot have one kind of mind and another kind of environment. You cannot change your environment while leaving your mind unchanged. This is the real key to life; if you change your mind your conditions must change too—your body must change, your activities must change; your home must change; the color-tone of your whole life must change.

… And be not conformed to this world:

but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind …

(Romans 12:2).

This can be referred to as the Great Cosmic Law. The practical difficulty in applying this cardinal principle arises from the fact that our mind resides in a closed condition providing little aperture for us to maneuver. Thus it becomes difficult for us to pause , to stand back and look at various actions , reactions , emotions and feelings objectively. Yet that is just what all humans and in particular positively oriented people must learn to do. We must train the mind to choose the area of thinking at any given point in time, and also to choose the emotional tone without compromising on objectivity and balance.

This is nothing but living in the present moment. Through the regular and unflinching practice of the unique rhythmic breathing technique called Sudarshan Kriya as imparted to the humanity by H. H. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar , meditation , yoga and pranayama the mind gets slowly trained to declutter itself and the mindless chatter which perpetually cannonades it and over a period of time is blessed with positive thoughts. We are then surrounded by people who have a positive approach towards life and radiate positive thoughts and energy.

If we are not determined to start this positive process right away and carefully select a almost akin to a batsman in the game of cricket who makes the bowler to bowl to his strength and not to his weakness. Buddha rightly says,” We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves.”