Training the mind – A cosmic law

by Ravi Valluri

Thought is the real causative force in life, and there is no other. You cannot have one kind of mind and another kind of environment. You cannot change your environment while leaving your mind unchanged. This is the real key to life; if you change your mind your conditions must change too—your body must change, your activities must change; your home must change; the color-tone of your whole life must change.

… And be not conformed to this world:

 but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind …

(Romans 12:2).

This can  be referred to as  the Great Cosmic Law. The practical difficulty in applying  this cardinal  principle arises from the fact that our mind resides in a closed condition providing little  aperture for us to maneuver.  Thus   it becomes difficult for us to pause , to stand back and look at  various  actions , reactions , emotions and feelings  objectively. Yet that is just what  all humans and in particular  positively oriented people  must learn to do. We  must train the  mind to choose the area of  thinking at any given point in  time, and also to choose the emotional tone without compromising on objectivity and balance.

This is nothing but  living in the present moment. Through the regular and unflinching  practice of the unique rhythmic breathing technique  called Sudarshan Kriya  as imparted to the humanity by H. H. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar   , meditation , yoga and pranayama  the mind gets slowly trained to declutter itself  and  the mindless chatter which perpetually  cannonades it  and over a period of time  is  blessed with positive thoughts.  We are then surrounded by  people who have a positive approach towards  life and radiate positive thoughts and energy.

If we  are not determined to start this positive process right away  and carefully select a almost  akin to a batsman in the game of cricket who makes the bowler to bowl to his strength and not to his  weakness.  Buddha rightly says,” We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves.”

 

 

Author: Ravi Valluri

Indian Railway Traffic Service( IRTS)- 1987 Exam Art Of Living Teacher- Happiness Programme , Sri Sri Yoga Teacher Posted as General Manager ( Centre For Railway Information Systems) CRIS, Secunderabad Mobile-09618564024 Email- valluri.ravi@gmail.com Interested in Theatre, Writing , Conducting Meditation , Art Of Living Courses, Counselling Addicts


