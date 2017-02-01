Transformation

February 2017

By Dipti Shah

By understanding the powers of the subconscious mind, Dipti Shah healed fully from an ankle injury which doctors had pronounced incurable, and turned her life around

Life is beautiful. But to make it so, we need to understand its secret. When we do so, we discover the power within us, which is so potent that we can achieve anything we wish to. Personally it has immensely amplified all areas of my life, including health, wealth, relationships and spiritual intelligence.

The secret is none other than the divine power of our subconscious mind. Our subconscious mind is the God within, and based on our thoughts it can manifest anything we ask for. Since most of us unconsciously think negative thoughts and experience negative feelings, we draw problems, illnesses and other forms of suffering into our lives. But we can use that same power consciously and positively to draw forth happiness, harmonious relationships and health.

In 2001, soon after my first pregnancy, I met with an accident which badly damaged my left ankle joint. All leading doctors pronounced that for the rest of my life I would need the support of a walker to walk or even to stand.

But since childhood, I have had the courage and strength to think positively. Whenever in need of guidance, my friends, relatives and classmates used to come to me. This capacity helped me sustain the trauma and find my way out.

Dr. Mukesh Shah, Aalok Orthopaedic Hospital in Ahmedabad successfully operated on my ankle joint. One month after the surgery I was on my feet doing normal work without any support of the walker or a stick. However, I had to use an ankle belt and many actions were restricted for me. At that time I was only 23 years. I had so many responsibilities as a mother, a wife, a daughter-in law. As a civil engineer, I was also ambitious to build a successful career.

However, the injury was limiting me severely and I began to give in to despondency. Self-pity kept me locked in the Why-me syndrome.

Thankfully, this state did not last for too long. My inner self kept prompting me: “No, this is not the end of the world. You have to go a long journey. Your purpose on this earth is different.”

My inner voice inspired me to read motivational books. I started gathering myself. Then my husband gifted me an enrolment to the Silva Mind Control Workshop conducted by Sri Jayesh Patel, as a birthday gift. It turned out to be the turning point of my life. It was here that I learnt about the subconscious mind and how to use its powers. I started getting tremendous results in all sectors.

Miraculously, after successfully programming my mind, I can now do everything like a normal person without the support of the ankle belt. I can walk, run, dance, play the garba, and climb mountains. I have done all these things with ease.

I broke through my self-pitying pattern as well. I understand that I was meant to go through this incident. It was destined to happen. With the power of my subconscious mind my finances, health, relationships, and spiritual upliftment started skyrocketing.

I was also able to help my kids in their academic and curricular development, simply by going to the meditative Alpha level and communicating with them. Inevitably, I could see the effect of that subliminal communion in the physical world. I rarely need to physically pull them up or scold them for anything.

By understanding the power of the subconscious mind, I have been able to help people around me in different ways by offering healing, counselling, and techniques to relax the mind. Having been brought up in a devout Jain family, I am both religious and spiritual. Because of my activated powers, the rituals I have practised since childhood are yielding results and I can feel positive vibrations at holy places and in the presence of holy saints. Now I also know what spirituality actually is. It is beyond customs and rituals. It is uplifting ourselves, our souls to their purest form. This purity needs a pure heart and my powers, my angels, are guiding me to learn and achieve more and more. They also helped me discern my soul plan and are helping me in my journey of life.

In conclusion, the Universe or God is ready to give us in abundance. What we need is faith and a strong belief in our own capacity. And of course, awareness of the powers of the subconscious mind.

God has selected me for a good purpose on this planet. Through his blessings a few of us have started an organisation called Divine Dreams whose ambitious motto is to create heaven on earth, through holding motivational speeches, motivational training, and counselling. Our purpose is to spread awareness of positive thinking in society and to help transform it.

I wonder now, if God had not given me that broken ankle, would any of this have come to pass? Truly, our biggest challenges contain our biggest gifts!