What’s your number ?

October 2014

By Punya Srivatsava

The science of numerology is as interesting as it is significant. Punya Srivastava finds out how names and numbers affect a person, and his or her life path

“What’s in a name?”… asks Juliet to Romeo in Shakespeare’s magnum opus. Well, the numerologists would say, “Everything!” Not only is the name paramount, but so is the date of birth; and together they testify to the significance of numbers in our lives. These numbers, says experts, vibrate with the energy of the planets in our solar system. And they make all the difference to our lives! Knowingly or unknowingly, we are all being influenced by these planets through the numbers formed by our name, our date of birth, as well as those in our close proximity such as the number of our mobile phone, flat number or car number.

According to Divyaa Kummar, a Mumbai-based spiritual teacher, tarot reader, and numerologist, numerology is based on the scientific principle that everything is energy. “Whilst energy is an undifferentiated whole, its different qualities and potencies can be classified and described through the different numbers. Your birth date thus describes the range of qualities you have chosen for this life – the strengths, weaknesses, potentials and challenges that you call your personality.”

“A soul takes birth at a certain time and with a certain name, not as a matter of chance but as a matter of choice for learning through situations and experiences that they failed to resolve, or misused in past lifetimes,” says Vikash K, astrologer and founder of Mantra with Zorba, an organisation offering personal growth and holistic wellness.

Different schools of numerology

“The origins of numerology have been lost over the passage of time, but one has heard that even before Atlantis, Hermes Thoth (a combination of the Egyptian god, Thoth, and the Greek god Hermes, considered to be the same person in different cultures) had an inkling of things to come. Much later the Egyptians, Chaldeans, Hebrews, Hindus, Essenes as well as the Arabs had mastered the hidden meanings of numbers,” explains Vanee D Jaising, a Mumbai-based numerologist. She points to many schools of numerology like the Pythagoras System, the Hebrew Kabbalah, and the Chaldean System. All systems agree upon the basic concept that each letter of the alphabet is assigned a certain number, which when added together in a name reveals the entire karmic life path, or the mission of the entity or soul concerned. “Of course, the date and time of birth must also be considered,” she adds.

According to the Vedic Indian science of numerology, a person resonates at three levels that are expressed by three numbers. The first one is the psychic number which is found by calculating one’s birth date and reducing it to form a single digit between one and nine. For example, a person born on the eighth of a month has a psychic number 8 and one born on 16th has a psychic number 7 (1+6=7). It shows how a person views himself. The second one is the destiny number which indicates how the world perceives that person, and is calculated by adding the complete birth date, and reducing it to one digit. So, the destiny number for one born on October 8, 1988, is calculated as (8+1+0+1+9+8+8=35; 3+5=8)

The last one is the name number which expresses that person’s relationship with the world, calculated by adding the corresponding numbers to the frequency of the sound. However, even in Indian numerology today the English spelling of a person’s birth name is used to calculate the name number. The English alphabets are assigned numbers from one to nine, as follows:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

A B C D E F G H I

J K L M N O P Q R

S T U V W X Y Z

Hence, a name number can be calculated as per the above grid by adding corresponding numbers and reducing them to obtain a single number. For example, Punya Srivastavacan be calculated as (7+3+5+7+1+1+9+9+4+1+1+2+1+4+1=56; 5+6=11; 1+1=2)

Compatibility of numbers

Divyaa Kummar, who earlier spelt her name as Divya Kumar, vouches for the power of compatible numbers. When she modified the spelling of her name in 2004, she noticed a significant difference. “I wanted to change my name number to bring in spiritual evolvement. After changing my name spelling, I certainly feel much more harmonious and a sense of balance within. My goals are much clearer, that of spiritual service to this world,” she shares.

Dr Seema Midha, a Delhi-based spiritual healer and numerologist, says, “The date on which a person is born is chosen through a cosmic calculation depending upon his or her past-life karmas. Hence, one can do absolutely nothing about it. But changing his or her name or modifying the spellings are always an option.” And the options are not merely limited to changing the spelling of one’s name. One can also change one’s cell phone number, bank account number, and car registration number.

Aarati Babul Bhasin, a Mumbai-based PLR therapist, a creative director and writer, currently on sabbatical, vouches for the effectiveness of numerology. She was Aarati Kohli prior to marriage but became Aarati Bhasin thereafter. The new surname was not compatible with her. Her professional life plateaued, and acknowledgment or credit for her work eluded her. In 2010, she consulted the renowned astro-numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani, who suggested that she take her husband’s pen name as her middle name. The calculations, thereafter, were perfect, and the change has been dramatic. “Professionally, I am getting the kind of work that I wanted to do, along with happiness and work satisfaction. Also, my relationship with my husband is much calmer. Our compatibility has become better; there is more understanding, and I have become more sorted and self-assured,” she states.

These changes in his wife motivated Supavitra Babul, Aarati’s husband, and a film personality, to consult the Jumaanis at the start of this year. “I am a number one – a leader, promoter, and mentor. The name change has made me realise my potential, and the energy with which I resonate. Now I take my traits of a number ‘one’ quite seriously,” he shares. Born Supavitra Bhasin, he started using his pet name Babul as his pen name in his professional credits, be it as a writer, assistant director, or dialogue writer. “I changed my name in all my official documents with immediate effect, and I can totally feel the difference. I couldn’t have been surer of my life’s goal than now. I am treading the life path that was meant for me – of honing and polishing the skills of upcoming actors holistically,” he says.

“I was Bela Bajaj before marriage,” says Vanee who had a struggling life before she got married. “It was only after marriage that I had the opportunity to change my name, thanks to the name-changing tradition of my husband’s Sindhi community. This was a blessing in disguise as I had the opportunity to do numerology for myself. Since then Bela Bajaj gave way to Vanee Jaising. This worked for me and how!” she shares. Today, she has a flourishing consultancy firm of her own that guides big industrial houses in their projects through numerology.

Sanjay B Jumaani, son of Bansilal M Jumaani, who was the man behind popularizing numerology amidst the masses, places significance on a number of things that, in combination, affect a person’s vibration. “Birth date number holds the utmost power on a person’s vibrations, followed by the zodiac sign number, destiny number, and the dominant element,” he says. According to him, placing dots after the initials in a name signify a full stop. “Look at Lal Krishna Advani’s fade-out. The L. K. is the reason behind. Similarly, Rahul Gandhi ends his signature with a dot. Look at what the general elections did to him,” he points out.

A non-believer to start with, he was advised by his father to add a ‘B’ to his name, and change the spelling of his last name from ‘Jumani’ to ‘Jumaani’. It was this prediction that pulled Sanjay out of a struggling job and gave him popularity and a life of abundance. Today, he is the most sought-after name in this field, having changed the destinies of Rakesh Roshan, Ekta Kapoor and channels like Star Plus. “The scenario has changed a lot since the last decade. Today, I get two-three requests every day for naming a newly born according to numerology, and it’s such a positive sign,” he shares.

However, merely changing the spellings of one’s name won’t bring about a dynamic change, remarks Vikash K. “People usually thinks that a name change can bring good fortune. But it is far more important to work on changing themselves. Looking to realize their potential is of utmost importance, and then a change accordingly can bring happiness,” he says

Karmic debts and numerology

Pythagoras has well said in the Sacred Discourse, “Number is the ruler of forms and ideas, and is the cause of gods and demons.” Can numerology significantly shift the karmas that have caused us to be born on a specific date, and to take on the names we have?

“Certain lessons have to be learnt, and one’s karma has to be dealt with,” says Vanee, adding, “When a name is chosen, it is no coincidence. It all fits neatly into a certain karmic pattern in order to aid this soul to complete his mission, and give him a chance to tip the karmic balance in his favour.” Commenting upon the many dips and highs in the life of actor Amitabh Bachchan, Jumaani points out how the megastar of the Indian film industry was bound to go through these rough phases as per his karmic life pattern, “even though his numbers complement his life path greatly,” he observes.

According to Vanee, numerological modifications would certainly alleviate one’s karmic debts, but only to a certain extent. If after a few years on this planet, the soul has managed to gather positive karma through his good deeds, he or she may be led to someone who can help redeem about 50 per cent of his karmic account either through healing, astrology or numerology. “For instance, I can only help alter the way a person writes his or her name or signature but I cannot do much about his or her date of birth. But counselling and explaining the laws of karma will help the person to accept his situation,” she says

It is important to remember that your numbers do not define you completely. Ultimately, you make your own destiny, and as you overcome your karma the time will come when, whatever the numbers, life will lay itself down at your feet. That is the promise of spirituality. But until then, yes, they will help you get there.