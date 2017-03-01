What’s your reality?

March 2016

By Megha Bajaj

Our outer reality shifts in relation to our inner reality, says Megha Bajaj

Strange question, isn’t it? And yet so pertinent. So what is your reality? Is it that this world is a beautiful place to live in or is it that it is threatening and terrible? Is it that people around are waiting to love you or is it that they are just waiting to cheat you? What is your reality? Is it that opportunities come by easily or is it that there is no such thing as good luck? Is it that health is your birthright or is it that you will never be healthy? What is your reality?

Life works on the law of replication. It replicates your inner reality, and makes it your outer reality. And it keeps doing this on and on – in a continuum from the time you are born till the time you die. Hence all the sages said, “As within, so without.” Therefore all the famous and successful people have said, “What you think is what you create.”

And yet so many of us find it so hard to believe this. The reason is: Where we are, and where we want to be, seem too distant. Almost like two opposite ends of the pole, making it impossible to believe that it is our inner reality that has created the one outside.

One thing I have come to realise is – it is not enough to think positive or feel positive, though those are definitely the first few steps. It’s about believing. For example – I am in a certain negative situation which I do not wish to be in – so I keep thinking positively and telling myself it’s okay. Now what will make all the difference is – am I just saying this to make myself feel better, or do I really believe that things will become better? Am I doing, thinking, and feeling better as a rote process of my day, or do I believe in it? Until you believe it, and really really believe it, there isn’t a possibility for you to see it.

I want to share a very beautiful experience I had a few years ago. My mother was diagnosed with stage IV brain cancer and was given about eight days to live. My reality when the doctors gave this verdict was of deep dismay, a feeling of deep loss and helplessness. I felt completely out of control and terrified. And needless to say since all of us were feeling this, that is what we kept attracting and mom’s health declined.

Suddenly, I happened to share the verdict with my guru. He said with such faith, “Your mother is a fighter, she will fight this through.” I do not question my guru’s words. They are truth for me and my family. Now the entire family’s reality shifted. We saw the patch mom was in, as a small part of her larger life which was waiting ahead. Although everything was still the same, because our reality changed, her health started improving and today, three years later she continues to remain fit and fine.

The problem is while the inner reality can shift instantly, it takes time for the outer reality to change. The reason? For the inner reality to shift only you are required – but for the outer reality there are many forces at play. And yet, once you fix your inner reality and stay resolute on it, no matter what the situation, the outer reality shifts. After all, life works on the law of replication. And laws are unchangeable.

No matter where you are in life, and where you want to be – everything can be achieved if you change your inner reality and wait patiently for the inner reality to be replicated outside. Life can be as beautiful and as magical as we want – we just need to believe. I have begun to. And you?