What’s your song?

February 2017

By Mamlu Chatterjee

With their powerful ability to open our hearts, songs can help us express our pain and joy, soothe our hurt, or proclaim our credo. No wonder everyone has a playlist they listen to when in need of comfort, strength, or cheer, says Mamlu Chatterjee

So many things coalesce to make a ‘good year’, which in my book is defined as a year that provides plenty of opportunities to rejoice, learn and rebuild where necessary, celebrate triumphs, recognise a series of moments that may, by themselves, be ordinary, but when pooled together, leave you with a satisfied sigh at the end of the year.

I had a pretty good 2016, but bringing it to its very end on 31st December, spending some hours with my husband and daughter, sharing our favourite ‘music memories’ was most certainly the high point of my year. We sang loudly and in unison, surprising ourselves when we remembered all the lyrics, drumbeats and even the shimmies in between! It emphatically brought home how music impacts our mood, and thereby, our lives altogether.

When someone recently asked me if I have a song/poem that lifts me whenever I listen to it, I didn’t have to think too hard. I have my little collection of these and have always hummed them to myself if they weren’t playing loudly already. Every time I hear The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow from the musical, Annie, it just puts things in perspective for me. Yep, nothing is going to come to a standstill; life will carry on and the dark days will become history soon enough!

Another one was from the film, Guddi, that I had watched while I was still in school – and it made an impact on me that guides me till today. Here was Jaya Bachchan (Bhaduri in those days) in a school uniform, hair tightly plaited in loops, earnestly singing Hum ko Mann Ki Shakti Dena at assembly; the song says we need to win over ourselves first, before we can win over anyone else and this resonates with me till today. A few days ago, imagine my delight when my sister-in-law, Shikha Tuli, principal of an international school in Singapore, confessed that her ‘go-to’ song whenever she faced an impasse, was My Favourite Things from The Sound of Music!

Recently, I chanced upon a delightful video that showed a group of teenaged children in all shapes and sizes and colours, joyously singing, the Simon and Garfunkel number, Bridge Over Troubled Waters, in perfect harmony; I stopped everything else and watched the video once, twice, thrice, not because they sang wonderfully (they did, indeed), not because they sang with their entire bodies, eyes, hands, heads moving in rhythm (though that was mesmerizing), but also because this was another song I have often turned to, since my teenaged years, whenever I was upset/dejected or off kilter in any way. This was a performance by Young People’s Chorus of New York City and you can find them on Facebook by following this link:

https://www.facebook.com/ypcofnyc/?hc_ref=NEWSFEED&fref=nf

The mood changer

Speaking to friends and looking for more information about music and its way of finding you at just the right moment yielded a lot of results. Out of mammoth essays and research papers on the subject that showed up on Google, written by musicians, therapists, angsty teens, theology professors, life coaches and several others, the one common fact that emerged was that, yes, music can alter and elevate our life state when we are low/sad/disappointed, in a way nothing else can; almost everyone has a special ‘song’ or ‘chant’ or ‘hymn’ or ‘poem’ that they turn to when in times of trouble. Music taps into the hippocampus, the prefrontal cortex and the parietal lobe, all of which are the areas of the brain that deal with emotions and mood. The hippocampus is also responsible for consolidation of new memories whereas the prefrontal cortex manages extreme impulses and emotions, enabling us to make acceptable decisions and keeping inappropriate behavior at bay.

Perhaps this is why experts often utilise music when they treat anxious or depressed patients. Music has been used even for stroke and Alzheimer victims in an effort to remind them of happier times, by association.

Researchers from Penn State University conducted a study whose results showed that students who listened to music reported feeling more optimistic, relaxed and joyful than those who did not. While soothing music and classical masterpieces by Mozart or Beethoven would be most often recommended, research shows that even rock or pop music could yield the same results depending on personal preferences.

Another study by experts from the University of Missouri succeeded in proving that music is monumental in mood improvement, impacting health, behavior, relationships and even income! Of course we know there are people who wallow in ‘sad’ music as well, particularly youngsters or those nursing broken hearts, but canny Life Coach Rebecca Chesin suggests making a playlist, starting with those songs that capture the ‘down’ moods, gradually leading up to those that ‘lift’ them!

Security blanket

Ask anybody, and chances are they will have a song/poem/hymn that they associate with their childhood, perhaps because it reminds them of their parents; two of my best friends from school spoke eloquently about a song and chant that never fail to lift their spirits.

Anuja Gupta, founder and executive director of Rahi Foundation (a centre for the prevention and healing of Incest /CSA) spoke of memories of her mother singing, Nanhi kali sone chali, hawa dheere aana, from the 1959 film Sujata, as she patted her to sleep every night. Till date, whenever she is agitated or worried about something, just listening to this song calms her down, and gives her the sense that everything will be all right. Madhu Mahajan Gupta, my other friend, an independent food & beverages professional based out of Hong Kong, shared that listening to the Hanuman Chalisa fills her with a sense of security and serenity that is hard to come by in the daily hustle bustle of urban life in a fast moving metro. It was, she explained, something her father had introduced her to, when she was little and even today, when she plays it in her car as she goes about her chores, she feels safe and protected, just the way she felt as she skipped along holding her father’s finger on a crowded street as a little girl.

That the Hanuman Chalisa features strongly on the list of songs/hymns/chants that give strength and courage, became evident when I went for an Annual Day function for Manovikas Kendra, a School for Specially Abled Children. There were more that 200 children, four to six years old, on the stage performing a specially choreographed piece dressed as tiny ‘Hanumans’ exemplifying devotion, courage and strength while the backdrop portrayed myriad scenes from the Ramayana depicting Hanuman’s wisdom and virtues.

Talented and prolific artist, Nina Das, also has a favourite song that she returns to every time she faces disappointment; Que Sera Sera, the song immortalised by Doris Day, reminds her that whatever will be, will be and that one should enjoy the moment without worrying too much about the future!

Jayashree Jain, an actor friend whose energy and charm has always been an inspiration to us, shared her ‘song’ with me and I was not surprised when I heard it, because it appeared to be the very motto of her life! It was a ghazal that went Ay gardishein haalaat, mujhse nahak na ulajh – maine toh har surat mein jeene ki kasam khai hai. Roughly translated, this would mean ‘Oh tough times, don’t waste your time on me for I have vowed to live under any circumstances’. I could almost see Jayshree’s eyes crinkle and her cheeky smile illuminate her face as she read out these lines, looking back at a million hurdles that she had leapt over, only to emerge more buoyant than ever before!

Right notes

Amita Prasad, vice principal of one of the leading schools in Calcutta, passionate about working with high school students (little wonder she was voted ‘Best Teacher in the World” on FM Radio on Teacher’s Day), confessed that the song that keeps her going when she feels overwhelmed or lonely, is one from her youth, You’ve Got a Friend, by Carole King; listening to the beautiful lyrics make her feel she was not alone and that the dark clouds would soon pass to reveal the clear skies hiding behind them.

Anjana Dutt, graphic artist and emerging fantasy fiction writer, finds these lines from Shelley’s Ode to a Skylark resonate with her as she believes they help her to create beauty:

“We look before and after

And pine for what is not

Our sincerest laughter

With some pain is fraught

Our sweetest songs are those that tell of saddest thought.”

She says, “Why do I think of these lines in particular? Perhaps because my best work (poetry/art) is created when I am sad. And in the creation I find my happiness.”

Anchita Ghatak, a women’s rights activist, and a development professional, says, “I work on issues of women’s rights and gender equality and have many moments of doubt, unhappiness and despair. Maya Angelou’s poem, Still I Rise, provides inspiration, laughter and courage.” She also says that Lewis Carroll, Sukumar Ray and Ogden Nash never fail to cheer her up.

Shampa Chowdhury, a counsellor with several years of experience in the field, admits she has used her ‘go-to’ song, I Have Confidence from the film, The Sound of Music, to boost/empower several students suffering from exam anxiety, relationship issues or plain nervousness at the prospect of going out into the big bad world, always with excellent results.

Tagore’s songs feature very often in this list of songs that uplift, give succour, encourage, inspire, motivate; almost every third person I spoke to had a favourite Tagore song that they plugged into when they were at their lowest ebb.

Perhaps one that has universal appeal is Prano Bhoriye Trisha Horiye, a magnificent song that speaks of surrender, where the poet asks for more life, more opportunities to dedicate the self to the higher being; pleading for more troubles so he may never forget that he is a mere human, more love in his heart so that his ego is subdued; more light so his eyes may see beyond doors and walls. This is a song that brings home beautifully that only in faith lies true joy.

So what is the power a song wields over our emotions? They trigger an emotional response, often bringing up cherished memories; their lyrics, their melodies soothing, energising, rousing, bringing hope and healing to us. The world over, babies are sung to, teenagers express themselves through song, and the elderly have music as their companion through their sunset years; an intrinsic part of our lives, we have the ability to remember lyrics from hundreds of songs we have learnt, pulling out appropriate ones at required moments. Hell, we even fall in love thanks to a song! Ask any couple if they have a special song and at least six out of 10 will share ‘their’ song with you in a heartbeat.

In the film, Before We Go, an old psychic tells a young man and woman, stranded in New York city for a night, about finding the love of his life, one evening at a bar; she walked up to him as the Juke Box played Moon River, practically dragging him to the dance floor despite the fact that he had no clue how to dance. With a deep sigh the old man says, “I’d have made an absolute fool of myself just to spend one minute with her. And I did. And it all started with a song.”

So, have you found your song?