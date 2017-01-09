White Sugar is virtually a Poison

4. Sugar increases levels of cholesterol in human body which in turn leads to medical problems such as diabetes and heart related ailments.

Sugar increases the weight of the body and thus we become fat.

5. Excessive consumption of sugar increases the blood pressure which is one of the reasons for damaging of brain clots.

The sweetness in sugar is primarily because of sucrose which cannot be easily digested by human beings.

It is reckoned that as many as 23 harmful ingredients / chemicals are used to manufacture sugar .

● Sugar is one of main reasons for humans getting afflicted by diabetes.

● A burning sensation takes place in the stomach on account of excessive consumption of sugar.

● Intake of sugar results in the increase of the level of triglycerides in the body.

● Recent studies indicate that excessive consumption of during evening or as a desert particularly after dinner leads to a sudden spurt in the energy levels and can lead to sleeplessness or disturbed patterns in sleep. It can lead to insomnia or retarded sleep , wherein the individual feels sluggish the following morning.