White Sugar is virtually a Poison

by Ravi Valluri

Some interesting facts about sugar and its consumption.

  1. Although sugarcane was being grown in India from time immemorial and sugar produced in lumps during fourth century, there was no sugar industry in India. It is said that the first sugar plant in India was established by the French  at Aska in Orissa in 1824.2. Indians  were instead  habituated to eating Jaggery ( Gur) .3.  Sulphur  is deployed to make white sugar. Sulphur is a chemical  which is used in making fire crackers. Sulphur is an element  which gets stored in the body and it is quite a herculean task to expel it from our system.

    4. Sugar increases  levels of cholesterol in human body  which in turn leads to medical problems such as diabetes and heart related ailments.
    Sugar increases the weight of the body and thus we become fat.

    5. Excessive consumption of sugar  increases  the blood pressure which is  one of the  reasons  for damaging of brain clots.
    The sweetness in sugar is  primarily because of  sucrose  which  cannot be  easily digested by human beings.

    It is reckoned that  as many as  23 harmful ingredients / chemicals are  used to manufacture sugar .
    ● Sugar is one of main reasons for humans getting afflicted by  diabetes.
    ● A  burning sensation takes place in the  stomach on account of excessive consumption of sugar.
    ●  Intake of  sugar results in the  increase of  the level of triglycerides in the  body.
    ● Recent studies indicate that excessive consumption of  during evening or  as a desert  particularly after dinner  leads to a  sudden spurt in the energy levels and can lead to sleeplessness or disturbed patterns in sleep. It can lead to insomnia or retarded sleep , wherein the individual feels sluggish the following morning.

  •  Excessive intake of sugar  impairs the functioning of the digestive system. Consumption of bakery items , and several Indian sweets like Rossogulla and GulabJamun  affects the digestive tracts and leads to constipation . That in turn leads to problems such as arthritis and even  heart related ailments.

Sugar be it white or brown can be extremely deleterious to the  human body and should be avoided as plague. It  can be  extremely addictive.

Therefore we should avoid white sugar and instead partake Jaggery when there is an urge to eat something sweet.

 

