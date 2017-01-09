White Sugar is virtually a Poison

Some interesting facts about sugar and its consumption.
- Although sugarcane was being grown in India from time immemorial and sugar produced in lumps during fourth century, there was no sugar industry in India. It is said that the first sugar plant in India was established by the French at Aska in Orissa in 1824.2. Indians were instead habituated to eating Jaggery ( Gur) .3. Sulphur is deployed to make white sugar. Sulphur is a chemical which is used in making fire crackers. Sulphur is an element which gets stored in the body and it is quite a herculean task to expel it from our system.
4. Sugar increases levels of cholesterol in human body which in turn leads to medical problems such as diabetes and heart related ailments.
Sugar increases the weight of the body and thus we become fat.
5. Excessive consumption of sugar increases the blood pressure which is one of the reasons for damaging of brain clots.
The sweetness in sugar is primarily because of sucrose which cannot be easily digested by human beings.
It is reckoned that as many as 23 harmful ingredients / chemicals are used to manufacture sugar .
● Sugar is one of main reasons for humans getting afflicted by diabetes.
● A burning sensation takes place in the stomach on account of excessive consumption of sugar.
● Intake of sugar results in the increase of the level of triglycerides in the body.
● Recent studies indicate that excessive consumption of during evening or as a desert particularly after dinner leads to a sudden spurt in the energy levels and can lead to sleeplessness or disturbed patterns in sleep. It can lead to insomnia or retarded sleep , wherein the individual feels sluggish the following morning.
- Excessive intake of sugar impairs the functioning of the digestive system. Consumption of bakery items , and several Indian sweets like Rossogulla and GulabJamun affects the digestive tracts and leads to constipation . That in turn leads to problems such as arthritis and even heart related ailments.
Sugar be it white or brown can be extremely deleterious to the human body and should be avoided as plague. It can be extremely addictive.
Therefore we should avoid white sugar and instead partake Jaggery when there is an urge to eat something sweet.