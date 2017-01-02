The Year That Went By- As shared
by Ravi Valluri
Looking back on the months gone by,
As a new year starts and an old one ends,
We contemplate what brought us joy,
And we think of our loved ones and our friends.
Recalling all the happy times,
Remembering how they enriched our lives,
We reflect upon who really counts,
As the fresh and bright new year arrives.
And when we ponder those who do,
we immediately think of you.
Thanks for being one of the reasons We’ll have a Happy New Year!
Author: Ravi Valluri
Indian Railway Traffic Service( IRTS)- 1987 Exam
Art Of Living Teacher- Happiness Programme , Sri Sri Yoga Teacher
Posted as General Manager ( Centre For Railway Information Systems) CRIS, Secunderabad
Mobile-09618564024 Email- valluri.ravi@gmail.com
Interested in Theatre, Writing , Conducting Meditation , Art Of Living Courses, Counselling Addicts
Articles by Ravi Valluri