The Year That Went By- As shared

by Ravi Valluri

Looking back on the months gone by,

As a new year starts and an old one ends,

We contemplate what brought us joy,

And we think of our loved ones and our friends.

Recalling all the happy times,
Remembering how they enriched our lives,
We reflect upon who really counts,
As the fresh and bright new year arrives.

And when we ponder those who do,
we immediately think of you.

Thanks for being one of the reasons We’ll have a Happy New Year!

Author: Ravi Valluri

Indian Railway Traffic Service( IRTS)- 1987 Exam Art Of Living Teacher- Happiness Programme , Sri Sri Yoga Teacher Posted as General Manager ( Centre For Railway Information Systems) CRIS, Secunderabad Mobile-09618564024 Email- valluri.ravi@gmail.com Interested in Theatre, Writing , Conducting Meditation , Art Of Living Courses, Counselling Addicts


