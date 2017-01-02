The Year That Went By- As shared

Looking back on the months gone by,

As a new year starts and an old one ends,

We contemplate what brought us joy,

And we think of our loved ones and our friends.

Recalling all the happy times,

Remembering how they enriched our lives,

We reflect upon who really counts,

As the fresh and bright new year arrives.

And when we ponder those who do,

we immediately think of you.

Thanks for being one of the reasons We’ll have a Happy New Year!