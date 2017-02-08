Art of Living – Spinal Care

“When your mind is fully withdrawn in super consciousness, it becomes centered in the bliss of the spine. You are then in your ideational, or causal, body. That is the level of the soul wrote , “Paramahansa Yogananda.

The spinal care programme of the Art of Living is a comprehensive programme which addresses the specific concerns of individuals unsettled and perturbed with issues pertaining to the spine.

There is a special emphasis on the following areas –

Power Walk – For the alignment of vertebra in order to open up energy channels

Posture awareness and correction

Ergonomics

Simple yet powerful stretches & yoga – This is meant for an inner surgical alignment of the spine to release the nerves which are getting pressed

Gait Training

Guided Meditations

Insight about the human spine

Knowledge disseminated regarding various acupressure points for the overall well being of the participant and other aspects.

Experiences of People who have done the program

It would be interesting to here some voices of those who have undergone the programme.

Sourav Ghosh a National Level Silver Medalist -Table Tennis & Founder, Reconnect) avidly recounts his experience of the programme-

“Because of long tennis playing hours and lack of doing proper exercises I suffered a slip disc and a back injury. Doctors told me a surgery might be required but thanks to the Art of Living programs, I have completely recovered and am now able to play and coach competitive table tennis.”

Dr. Spandan Katti (Dentist, Cranio-sacral therapist) added further –

“I had a very bad accident; had four slip discs and fractures. I was on pain-killers and an operation was on cards. I couldn’t walk when I did this workshop. The Art of Living programs helped heal my back and the guidance that I received has helped me overcome those painful moments and I am happily normal now.”

Bhama Sridhar was to narrate an experience about the problem and how relief was obtained by undergoing the course-

” I was suffering from spondylitis and knee problems for the past 10+ years. It varied from intermittent to severe pain.”

In order to seek redress from the recurrent discomfiture I joined the spinecare program with startling results.” Some of efficacious results are mentioned as under –

Pain in my knee & shoulder have greatly reduced .

Pain in my shoulder has abated greatly

I am blessed with a sound sleep and feel definitely energetic.

By walking tall my posture has immensely improved.

I am able to sit cross-legged on the floor for long periods of time which was hitherto next to impossible.

Without any doubt I can vouchsafe that the spinecare program has worked on the intrinsic muscles.

A few more details about the programme :

Office goers who have a packed and a rigorous 9 to 5 routine and those in particular habituated to the use of computers for prolonged hours or those who drive long distances every day, positively should know how to protect their back, neck and hand muscles and also the means and wherewithal to strengthen them without fail. They should be aware of correct and incorrect postures while undertaking various activities in their daily existence.

Home makers many a times are plagued with severe middle or lower back issues for a variety of reasons. Quotidian tasks involve handling of small or no weights, and more than often are executed adopting a wrong posture, which can create irreparable damage to the back and neck after passage of considerable period of time.

Awareness about the spinal structure and adopting right postures along with simple strengthening stretches significantly alleviates in adopting erroneous and inexact postures. In certain cases where the woebegone situation turns into chronic issues the individual suffering from this pestilence can be assured of relief significantly through well administered and simple stretches as guided by the doctor. This program has been significantly tailor made for those wrought individuals in deep distress.

A humongous number of individuals suffer from chronic spondylitis, frozen shoulders, middle and lower back problems, knee problem, inter disc ailments. Such ailments are addressed minutely in the spinal care problem which immensely benefits patients. It has been observed that there is a significant improvement in their movements and daily routine to perform a variety of cores.

“Total relaxation is the secret to enjoying sitting meditation. I sit with my spine upright, but not rigid; and I relax all the muscles in my body, “writes Thitch Nhat Hanh