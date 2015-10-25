Mr. Jaya Gopi Doss is a speaker and writer on spirituality, society, relationships and an astrologer who helps you see the larger picture and understand your purpose in life. He believes our soul takes this birth with its desires to achieve and the medium to achieve its desires is its possessed body in this birth. The strong soul which constantly commands it`s possessed body to work to get it`s desires achieved in a birth never desires to born again but due to many restrictions of the human society, fear of material insecurity, personal safety and laziness the body seldom raise up to fulfill the soul`s desires and such unsatisfied souls takes many lives till it`s desires are accomplished.

Hence, his service is to counsel people to view all setbacks as karmic debts and makes them understand the broader picture, while using astrology as a tool to make them understand when their good period would be.

Re: Date of Birth, please enter/select in American format, MM/DD/YY – which is Month first, Date Later, Year at the end.

If you dont know precise, give approximate time of birth in the field, in the form below.

** Guidance at no cost

* He is available on - 1800 to 2100 hrs IST on Weekdays 1000 to 1700 hrs IST on Weekends