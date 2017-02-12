CASA- A perspective on the Karmic Account

During the recent drive of demonetisation, denizens of India formed serpentine queues to deposit their valuable and precious Rs 1000/- and Rs 500/- notes which had lost its monetary value and sheen. Suddenly two bank accounts namely, the current and savings account were bandied about by the populace and were in the news. A big churning took place at this audacious move, but slowly and steadily the dust is now settling down and normalcy is now returning.

This is in the domain of our fiscal and monetary policy. But what about our very own Karmic account? Have we considered this aspect? If we humans were to perform efficacious deeds, good is bound to happen to us, our family and society at large. This is the inherent law of nature.

As the adage goes. “We reap as we sow.” If humans combat nature in the most flagrant and wanton manner to fulfil their rapacious requirements and not necessarily needs, we will cease to exist on planet earth. This is not an ordinary prediction made by a naysayer or prophets of doom

Stephen Hawking the estimable theoretical physicist and cosmologist predicts that through the irresponsible usage of nukes, man-made viruses and climate change in a thousand years’ time humans will have to look for a sister planet for inhabitation. Did that trigger Elon Musk the accomplished and prodigious entrepreneur to dream of setting up an establishment for humans on Mars?

“Karma is experience, and experience creates memory, and memory creates imagination and desire, and desire creates karma again. If I buy a cup of coffee, that’s karma. I now have that memory that might give me the potential desire for having cappuccino, and I walk into Starbucks, and there’s karma all over again says the philosopher,” Deepak Chopra.

Let us revisit the savings and current accounts and how Karmic accounts can impact our lives. The current account is a running account which has no limit in operations and requires frequent and regular transactions. Normally high amounts are the prerequisite to establish current accounts. Usually big businesses and corporations dabble with such accounts as such is the nature of their work.

The savings bank account on the other hand is to encourage savings of individuals where an interest is paid and the withdrawals are limited. It is primarily to encourage savings of ordinary individuals. These accounts can be opened with small sums of money.

We constantly accrue Karma through our thoughts (over which normally we have little control), deeds and relentless exertion. Humans for their daily existence have to perforce operate the savings bank account. If we are not avaricious and gourmand the positive interest gets accrued in the savings bank Karmic account. This will definitely have a salutary impact on our souls and beings. And over a period of time becomes our high-priced acquisition and enables us to fortify our character.

However, the monkey mind is perpetually covetous and cupid in its behavioural pattern. Not contented it aspires for more and is desperate to partake a gargantuan piece of the cake and desires to operate a massive current account not satisfied with the savings bank account.

There is nothing wrong in aiming big, scaling the summit. We all have desires and it is inevitable for humans to achieve the targets and plans mapped in our minds. However, in pursuit of these goals we end up clambering and not climbing the ladder. Whatever we acquire materialistically should be used for public good. Mahatma Gandhi therefore always laid emphasis on trusteeship model for governance as individuals are not caught in the vortex of avidity.

Philanthropy and charity are merely techniques and methods of the zillionaires, charitable institutions, NGO’s to redistribute wealth among the impecunious. It provides them an aperture or an outlet to seek some solace. Though it is always canny to teach people how to fish instead of providing fish as a largesse.

In the ultimate analysis, the mind needs refuge, solace and comfort to take deep rest. In such a state, we are transcending the mundane savings and current karmic bank accounts so that our thoughts and actions are not antipathetic in nature. We can draw the dots of our lives through the practice of yoga, pranayama and practising the breathing technique of Sudarshan Kriya apart from intense contemplation, introspection and rigorous meditation.

These processes erase the Karma which we continually accrue in our daily lives through our actions and even non-actions. Karma is never a vertical or a horizontal line in our lives. It is full of synodic curves and patterns quite akin to an ECG as are our life stories.

“You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So, you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something – your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life,” wrote the talismanic Steve Jobs.

We need to connect the dots by becoming humane and do positive things for the society.