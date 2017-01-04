Cleaning up Hindu Temples

A striking feature of all Sikh Shrines, is their remarkable cleanliness and the amazing tranquility. Strains of mellifluous Kirtan in the background is an uplifting experience as a seeker or a pilgrim walks through the complex. The devout keep the precincts absolutely clean , where one find no instance of beggary. The extraordinary concept of Langar in Sikhism demonstrates cardinal principles of commensality and equality. It is indeed a lesson in humility to pay obeisance at all Sikh Shrines particularly the Golden Temple.

Now let us compare the elegant and rarefied atmosphere prevalent at Sikh Shrines with the normally unkempt and derelict Hindu temples . The Endowment Boards should be provided with adequate corpus of funds to keep the premises clean so that the seeker is attracted to visit the places of worship. Who are the people who invariably visit these places of worship? A pilgrim, a tourist , a seeker, an individual out of habit or compulsion which has been ingrained and cultivated since his/her childhood in their minds , those in their Vanaprastha Ashram, humans seeking various boons from the Lord and in particular those encountering some severe physical or mental misadventure. They all seek refuge at the feet of the Lord and surrender their misfortune at the cosmic Divine form desperately seeking redemption.

It is suggested that cash rich Hindu Temples and boards like Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams , temples in Travancore area . Puri Jagannath , Kedarnath , Badrinath and Vaishno Devi for instance should form a joint trust say in collaboration with NGO’s and corporates (Birlas, Adanis , Ambanis to name some) and initiate a project to cross subsidize the derelict temples of India,pay reasonably decent salaries to the priests and other volunteers working at these places of worship.

They can also initiate projects such as set up Temples of Knowledge and Vedic Universities, and impart training in Agama Shastra (the term literally implies a tradition or “that which has come down”, and the Agama texts describe cosmology, epistemology, philosophical doctrines, precepts on meditation and practices, the four kinds of yoga, mantras, temple construction, deity worship and ways to attain sixfold desires).

Apart from propagating Sanatana Dharma , the temples can collaborate with the central and state governments with a messianic zeal to clean up various ghats which are located at holy rivers such as Ganges and Yamuna. The template should be to clean the environs to attract the devout and tourists. The exercise will eventually have a salutary effect in form certain positive externalities. The venture can be a money spinner but also simultaneously provide a clean environment. This inner renaissance and reformation of the structured “Hindu” religion is perhaps long overdue.