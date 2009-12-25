Colitis – Emotional havoc at work?

By Ranjini Banerjee

December 2009

Letting go of pent-up emotions could well be the first step towards healing



– Satchel PaigeIf the human body is the physical home of the soul then it is the responsibility of every occupant soul to keep the premises clean. After all, most of us would not like to live in a cluttered home, would we? It is necessary to keep what we need, and eliminate all that is unnecessary or harmful to prevent the blockage of space and energy. So it is, with our bodies and emotions. It is the only way to keep ourselves happy and healthy.Anything which we cannot ‘stomach,’ be it food, or emotions, cannot be good for us. Once the process of proper digestion of what is required, and elimination of the toxic waste product is disturbed, our lives can turn upside down, bringing a hoard of diseases. One such illness is colitis.Medically, colitis is defined as the inflammation of the colon or the large intestine, which performs the function of storing the waste product after digestion. It can be of different types like ulcerative, Crohn’s, and chemical colitis. It is a chronic disease of the digestive system and is usually due to an imbalance or dysfunction of the immune system. It may also be triggered by hereditary factors, or an unhealthy lifestyle consisting of the wrong diet, and extreme stress.Besides the wrong type of food, unhealthy emotions also play an equally important role in causing colitis. Individuals who are unable to express their true feelings and have been holding on to grief, resentment, or anger, without any suitable outlet, may be highly prone to colitis. Simply ‘letting go’ or releasing such pent-up emotions may very well be the first step towards healing.Aileen Nobles, an EFT therapist, writes about how the very act of being able to vent out her anger and resentment against her parents, helped a teenager heal her body of ulcerative colitis.An EFT therapist will help the patient express and release any stored emotions, which had so far not found a suitable outlet. While the patient is encouraged to voice all stored emotions, the therapist gently taps significant points in the body where the negative emotions and energies were blocked, thereby bringing release. The crucial points to be considered for colitis would be the karate point, top of the head and inside of the wrist.As colitis is directly linked with the food we consume, it helps to include certain food items in your diet, which are known to help in treating the disease. Some common food items, which should be a part of your diet, include:• Mint juice• Carrot juice• Dry ginger• Banana• Tender coconut juice• Rice• Wheat grass• Flaxseed• Seafood (fish)It would also help to follow the common advice of drinking plenty of water during the day, and avoiding dairy products, spicy/oily food, chocolates, and beans.The technique of bio-feedback helps an individual to understand and identify physical responses of the body. Since stress and tension form the core emotional or mental factors which trigger colitis, it would help to use bio-feedback processes to identify typical stress and tension responses such as faster heartbeat and muscle tension. Once the patient recognises the physical response provided by the body, steps can be taken to control such responses, thereby minimising the chances of colitis.Some common herbs, which may provide relief in symptoms and catalyse healing for colitis, are as follows:• Turmeric• Slippery elm• Marshmallow• ChamomileIt is recommended to seek the advice of the consulting physician before an individual starts consuming any of the herbs to ensure the best possible effect.According to studies, many individuals have reported symptomatic relief through acupuncture for some forms like the lymphocytic colitis. Some specific points, which are given special attention for dealing with colitis, include CV6 called Qi Hai on the lower abdomen about an inch directly below the navel and ST25 called Tian Shu located about an inch or inch and a half on the lower left side of the navel. The index finger may be used to apply pressure on the points and hold it for three minutes. The process must be repeated five times. It must be ensured that the location of the correct point of pressure is properly identified and is a tender spot.However, since different individuals have different symptoms and need to be treated as per their individual disposition, it is crucial to consult a trained acupuncturist before attempting to apply acupuncture at any of the above mentioned points.One of the most pleasant forms of alternative healing is aromatherapy. Every plant or herb used in the therapy not only has various medicinal properties but also gives out a beautiful aroma, which, besides working on the physical healing, also relaxes and soothes our senses. Hence, this form of therapy would be a welcome technique to deal with a disease like colitis, which lies as much in our emotions as in the physical body.A vaporiser may be used to contain the plant extract, which then needs to be heated until the aromatic vapours can spread out and start their role of healing through direct absorption in the form of misty fumes. Some common medicinal plants for treatment of colitis and digestive diseases are:• Spearmint• Peppermint• Thyme• Chamomile• Indian frankincenseSince colitis, like all other diseases, is a manifestation of repressed negative emotions and thoughts resulting in a physical disease, the healing can only start to take place with a change in the thought process of the patient.Amarjit Singh Narula, a civil engineer by qualification, sujok therapist and healer by choice, has set an example through his own life. An article on pranic healing in 1998 led him to change his mindset and end his long standing suffering of more than a decade caused by acute ulcerative colitis. Fifty-four sittings enabled him to be completely healed from a chronic condition, which had been his constant companion since 1986. The miracle of his recovery led Narula to explore alternative healing options such as sujok therapy, and many others.Today, he is a trained therapist offering hope to many others and his simple message is to have the faith and patience to allow any method to work. He now offers treatment even for the dreaded condition of colitis from which he has freed himself. Amarjit Singh Narula believes in holistic healing and therefore even for colitis, he suggests a combination of different methods. He says, “The methods that I have combined effectively to help in this problem are sujok therapy (to rectify the energy imbalance in the large intestines, mucus, flatulence, inflammation, bleeding and watery stools), aromatherapy (to relieve stress), Bach flower remedies (to deal with the various mental afflictions), Colloidal Silver (to treat infection), cold water towel compress on the lower abdomen region, and a proper diet that includes no hurry, worry and curry.”The process of healing for every illness, which takes root in our thoughts, can only start with a positive change in the pattern of thinking. Colitis is no different. A simple affirmation could in fact be the turning point in bringing a positive change and catalyse healing. Louise L Hay, world famous author of You Can Heal Your Life, suggests this: “I am part of the perfect rhythm and flow of life. All is in Divine right order."