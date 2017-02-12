Combination Alternative-Therapies Work Miracles

In our day to day hectic and fast life style, human being have lost peace and happiness in achieving their own success. And ultimately dis-balanced the aura of natural harmony and caused aches and pains in different forms. They are called with different names of diseases by the modern science. The complications become more intense when patients face side effects along with the existing ailment. Getting perfect cure or at least relief becomes an issue for the family. Just to find relief, patient moves from Modern medicine to Ayurveda so on and so forth.

The patient and its family not only has to suffer their health but also their hard earned money in this process. I have seen many patient’s relatives lost their job, just to accompany their patients to the hospital or the diagnostic centers. Even though, patients are covered by their respective Health Insurances, ultimately patient has to suffer a lot along with family.

Good News is in our hands my dear friends. You can DIAGNOSE yourself daily at your place. No need of costly tests to be conducted or with any modern equipments. It is absolutely of no requirement to depend on others or any specialist to diagnose you. Just you need your God gifted fingers as a tool for it. You are your own diagnostic laboratory built by the nature, in giving you your health reports in just 2 to 3 minutes of your precious time. Moreover, on yourself you can treat yourself every minute and relieve the pain or discomfort and any organ of your body.

Whatever may be the name of the disease, this miraculous therapies treats that particular organ, related to that symptom/s. And the beauty of this treatment is, you get results in just few minutes. I have seen patient of piles pain getting relieved and soothing effect in just 2 minutes of ongoing treatment. Thyroids, Diabetes, Cardiac arrhythmia, Colitis, Enlargement of liver and many ailments have got results. Some are living their life without any drug, couple of them on verge of taking dosages after three or four days and few have gradually reduced the dosage.

Sujok, Acupressure, Acupuncture, Magnet, Cupping or any other therapy is the PANACEA to any ailments. Everyone or at-least one member of each family have to learn these therapies to give at-least relief from the existing pain. You can do your diagnosis every hour on your own palm or sole. Such a beautiful therapies it is. As soon as you get that particular painful spot on the palm or sole, you can press it even by the blunt side of you ball point pain. Continuous pressing the points or applying seeds to the painful point reduces your symptoms immediately and you shall definitely get relief. Many people are already getting relief from it.

My request to all of you is that start learning these therapies from experts and heal all your day to day ailments. You shall definitely not worsen the ailment and can control the disease to aggravate further. And these therapies are without side effects and non invasive without any sort of medicines. Moreover, you shall also save your time and money by continuously pressing those points.

Nature has offered us such a valuable treatment methods, just we have to shift our focus on it and make our society healthy in a natural way.