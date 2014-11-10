The spiritual head of Sadhu Vaswani Mission in Pune, Dada J P Vaswani was born on August 2, 1918, at Hyderabad-Sind. Being a brilliant student, he was given a number of double promotions and thus passed the the B.S. examination when just seventeen. A masters degree and fellowship at a leading college followed and Dada seemed poised at the threshold of a brilliant academic or civil services career. It was at this stage that he gave it all up and decided to follow his uncle and guru, Sadhu T.L. Vaswani, a mystic and philosopher on the spiritual path. Reaching out to people with a message of spirituality became his life mission. As editor of Excelsior magazine, he was initially met with opposition as not everyone related to the spiritual dimension. Still, he took it upon himself to write, proof read, print, get advertisements, package and post the magazine all by himself. The publications popularity grew to the extent that it surpassed the circulation of the leading daily newspaper, The Sind Observer.

A prolific author, he has written over thirty books in English and several more in Sindhi. Committed to education, he is the honorary principal of St. Miras College in Pune that was established in 1962. The college which started out with just sixty two students has since grown to accommodate over five thousand students today.

A gifted orator, he has spoken on Universal Peace at the United Nations, a World without Wars at the House of Commons, London and was a keynote Speaker at the Centennial Celebrations of the World Parliament of Religions in New York.

