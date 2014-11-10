The spiritual head of Sadhu Vaswani Mission in Pune, Dada J P Vaswani was born on August 2, 1918, at Hyderabad-Sind. Being a brilliant student, he was given a number of double promotions and thus passed the the B.S. examination when just seventeen. A masters degree and fellowship at a leading college followed and Dada seemed poised at the threshold of a brilliant academic or civil services career. It was at this stage that he gave it all up and decided to follow his uncle and guru, Sadhu T.L. Vaswani, a mystic and philosopher on the spiritual path. Reaching out to people with a message of spirituality became his life mission. As editor of Excelsior magazine, he was initially met with opposition as not everyone related to the spiritual dimension. Still, he took it upon himself to write, proof read, print, get advertisements, package and post the magazine all by himself. The publications popularity grew to the extent that it surpassed the circulation of the leading daily newspaper, The Sind Observer.
A prolific author, he has written over thirty books in English and several more in Sindhi. Committed to education, he is the honorary principal of St. Miras College in Pune that was established in 1962. The college which started out with just sixty two students has since grown to accommodate over five thousand students today.
A gifted orator, he has spoken on Universal Peace at the United Nations, a World without Wars at the House of Commons, London and was a keynote Speaker at the Centennial Celebrations of the World Parliament of Religions in New York.
As things stand today, I am just not able to sit calm, in the sense keep my mind calm, is this (calmness) mandatory for achieving spirituality / success, specially in the pursuit of doing larger good, helping as many as possible.
God is the Silent One. His works are the works of silence. His workers work in silence. His speech is silent.
namaste guruji
i am unable to find the reason behind my husband illness.my husband was diagnosed with pancreatitis one and half year back.since then he has lost 25kg of weight.doctors have no treatment except for pain management.his health is going down .please advice
Dear Sir
I’m a married woman in my 50s and I have two adult children. For as long as I can remember I’ve been told by various people that I am ‘naive’and it is normally said to me in such a way that I feel it is a negative remark. I find this to be upsetting to the point I’m guarded in my comments or responses to people.
I must admit I’m someone that is not particularly introspective or insightful, even though I have been meditating for a few years. What can I do to lose this naivety and gain an understanding of myself. Thank you.
Develop a sense of humour. When people think of you as Naive, laugh at them and say to yourself: “How Naive they are!”
Dear Guruji,
Please bless me for a beautiful life for an awestruck career and a good loving husband.
Thank You so much
I pray for you.
what will be the colour tratment for paralytic patients
Dear Guruji,
I want to walk the path of the mystic.
I am looking for guidance..
Please come in touch with me..
Love
Anna
We are already in touch with each other. For humanity is one family. Vaasudhaivaya Kutumbakam!
Pranaam Guruji,
I have read quite a few spiritual, religious books. I know meditation will surely lead me to God within myself. But when it comes to practice I fail.I know that only theoretical knowledge will not help me but I am a slave of my own laziness. why is it so, my past karma or my mental weakness. how can I discipline myself. Is it possible in one lifetime?
Questions will arise. Doubts will grow. But let us press on. It was Duke Ellington who said: “Life has two rules. Number 1: Never quit. Number 2: Always remember rule number 1.
May I kindly ask for your prayers. I am grateful to God for healing me of stage 3 breast cancer and am doing everything I can to restore my body, and rebuild my life so I can be self sufficient once again. I am praying for favour, wisdom and guidance.
Our prayers are with you.
Namaste guru Ji,
My daughter Shreya gupta has always been a topper in studies and extra curricular activities till last year. Now she has no energy and always feels tired and sleepy and cannot concentrate in studies in spite of all her efforts. She is in grade 12th now and soon will be appearing for board exams. She is was wearing a citrine pendant with pearl and Chandra yantra but this year some astrologer told that she should remove all these and wear yellow sapphire which I bought from the Same astrologer only. But condition is deteriorating and I am in great tension now and can’t tell her anything because I know she is trying really hard and studying too much. But it is not proving fruitful. When she sits for writing test she forgets everything and is not performing well in studies.
I really need some help from you as I don’t want to go to another astrologer and consult again. Should she wear the same pendant which I have removed or some other advice you would like to give me.
My husband is very abusive so I don’t discuss anything with him. He fights and beats a lot.
I just want to complete this year somehow so that there is no disturbance for her grade 12th. She has been appointed as head girl of her school this year.
Her Date of birth is -30-12-1999
Time- 1’o clock morning.
Wishing you and your daughter the very best to combat all the challenges.
Dear Guruji,
Namaskaram.
My doubt is cleared. Will follow as per your guidance.
Thanks a lot for clearing my doubts.
Humble respects to you all.
Ajoy
Dear Guruji,
Namaskaram.
Like to go deep in the spiritual path. But there is a confusion.
Christians say that their religion is best. Islamic friends say that their path is the best. Buddist friends say that their way is the correct one. In Hinduism there are lot of confusions. Saivites say that Lord Shiva is the ultimate God. Vainavites say that Lord Vishnu is the ultimate God. What is True? And whom I have to follow? Please guide me.
God is one. His Names and Forms are many. Concentrate on any one of the Names and Forms which appeals to you and do your spiritual thinking. Have reverence for every Name and Form. Always speak the truth. Never yield to anger or to any other temptation and help as many as you can to lift the load on the rough road of life. And you will, one day, under the grace of God and the Guru, attain God-realisation.
Dear Dada my birthdate is 12th july 1995 as i told that its my love marriage so i stay in delhi and my parents in mumbai i really want to see my family but due to my job i am not able to go i am really missing them please tell me a way how can i find a solution for this my husband is also not ready please tell how can i convince him i am really worried i want to meet my mumma and papa
Dear Dada Ji Myself Aparna I birth place in Hardoi. Now I am very dispersed about family and study actually I am become an IAS officer so please guide what can I do for success.
My name is vrushali my birthdate is 12/07/1995 please tell me something about my future i am married my aim is to become a ias officer please guide me
I didnt got you sir wat type of questions should i ask you sir just tell me than will i be successful
Dear Dada as i told that its my love marriage so i stay in delhi and my parents in mumbai i really want to see my family but due to my job i am not able to go i am really missing them please tell me a way how can i find a solution for this my husband is also not ready please tell how can i convince him i am really worried i want to meet my mumma and papa
Dear Sir,
I want to know how soul works & where it goes after death, even if i want to detach with family, am not able to do so due to family responsbilities, is there any way to get moksha leaving in family life,what should i do to balance my personal & spiritual life & am always worried about future & sometimes become very angry, pls advice way to overcome it. thanks.
All we have to do is to realise that I am nothing and nothing belongs to me. If anything belonged to me I would be able to carry it with myself in the journey after death. Empty-handed I came into this world: I leave my hands behind when I leave this world.
I am Sangita. I want to know how to come out from the wrong love relationship . My boyfriend has many affairs. He proposed me and later deceived me. He has interest only in physical relations. I want to forget him. I am very stressed. I can’t see him with other ladies. He dont want to marry also. But he work in my office. Daily I have to face him. Please guide how to come out of this stress. We both have to face each other daily.
Do not think of him during the day.
Dear Dada,
I am 34 years old and I started my career in business development when I was 23 after finishing my PG in management.
My problem is that I am never able to come up in my career as well as in my personnel finance. I am always in debt even though I am getting a handsome salary in every organization I worked.
My career also was very fluctuating and I got terminated twice from various organizations. Even though I put my whole effort to come up in my career at a point everything is going for a toss.
Few of my friends told me it is because of my mental blueprint.
Can you please guide me?
Whatever be the circumstances around you, howsoever great be the loss you have to face, keep on thanking the Lord. Let the words, “Thank You, God!” be on your lips all the while.
Hai,
I am practicing halasana and jnana mudra one after one. First Halasana 3 rounds each 1minute and then jnana mudra for 45 minutes in the morning and evening. I have a doubt when i start practicing i noticed morning sickness, i dont give attention and continue to practice. Can I practice in this sequence or not? or practice only halasana / gyan mudra?
Can you give me clarification please ?
Thank you
Pavan kumar
Dear Dada,
I am a 48 yrs old working women. My husband is 54 yrs old. We lost our only teenage son to suicide. He was very good at heart, science topper of CBSE board. There is nothing we can think of as a reason for the incident. The guess is that probably he was suffering from depression that could not be detected as he was in the hostel. With him I have lost all desire to live. Is this our karma or destiny? Why did God take away such sweet brilliant child so much loved by us. People say that God wants us to do something good for the society, that is why he chose us for this pain. Why us? He was too good in this life to have done anything wrong. So was it his past life karma? Also I am obsessed with the idea that I need another child to survive, to be able to do anything productive. This discouraged by most as they say that this is not the age to think about it. Should I listen to my heart or to others?
The best and surest way to become unhappy is to ask “Why?” The best and noblest way to be happy is to thank the Lord for whatever happens to us, knowing that there is a meaning of mercy in all that happens. Your son was with you for some years. He has been called away by Him to whom he belongs. What you call your son did not belong to you. In this endless adventure of existence you have given birth to scores of children. Where are they now? Why don’t you grief for them? Let us give gratitude to God for every thing that happens to us, knowing that His works are ever the works of mercy. Let the words, Thank You, God be on our lips all the time.
Dear Sir,
Hope you are doing great.
My father age 60 years had a kidney problem in 2011 was recover but not fully in 2014 october he suffered a heart attack and his lvef was working 25% only treatment was there but again in febraury he suffered heart attack again his lvef was working 20% only his kidney is also not working properly creatinine level is 4 and blood urea is around 100 please suggest some ways so that he can live a healthy life.
waiting for your reply.
Thanks
I find it very difficult coping with a very abusive husband and very small kids totally dependent on me. I often think of leaving him, but cannot because of some financial obligations on my part. How can I get the courage to change the situation or cope with it lifelong? How can I protect my children?
Courage is not needed nor any other quality. If there is one thing that can bring about a change, it is love.
Dear Dada
I have been trying to meet you. Every night I chant dada tu hai to Sab kuch hai. Every night I sing noor noorani and prabhu teri kripa se. I love you dada. Is the sadhna camp in May for children? I am only 13 years old. I am a Hindu and live in Newyork city. I love to pray and meditate but my parents discourage me because they want me to spend more time doing things that normal 13 year olds do such as social media and entertainment. What should I do Dada? I try to connect with God by saying my prayers and thanking God every night but my parents get mad at me when I do that. Please help me Dadaji.
Love Sarina Motwani
Quietly listen to what your parents tell you but do what you think it is right for you to do. Re. the Camp in May, you will do well to contact Mr. Ashok Lalwani (dadashyam@aol.com). May God bless you.
Sir,I am a physiotherapist and a fitness professional by profession. Some days back my wife consulted a pandit for business. He asked me to wear a silver kada for good business. But after wearing that my business went into loss. Shud I discontinue to wear that kada or there is some other remedy?
Sir I want to know about my career. I am very confused that what I choose as my career ?. Sir I do so many hardwork with lots of patience but I got no results due to thisiI m loosing my faith and confidence. Sir I want to do big things… In which line should I have to go ?? Acting line or business line ?? Please tell me Sir… I know you are very down to earth…
DOB – 25-06-1993
Place- Agra (U.P.)
Time 2:35 am
Thank you sir.
Comment .. I have some stomach problem. My digestive system is not gud thierfore i didnot fresh up better. And due to i am suffering several problem,, what will i do.
hi,
since 3 years,I have been suffering from an autoimmune nervous system disorder,which has left me with nerve deafness in both the ears. I took this turn inmylife very positively.I was admitted to hospital for the very first time in my life for 6 months and was on allopathic medicines for 1 year.I practiced gratitude,affirmations and positive thinking and continue to do so.I learnt pranic healing and practiced meditations.Then,I started a job as a preschoolteacher for a year.And I started helping others through pranic healing and meditation.But still there is not even 1% improvement in my sufferings.Before the disease started,I had been in emotional turmoil.Is this karma,have i manifested all this bcoz ofmy thoughts,is this happening bcoz of my emotional challenges?I am feeling as if this is a curse by someone.
Is this karma? Is this happening because of your emotional challenges? Perhaps neither. All this is happening that God’s name may be glorified.
Thanks a lot.I got my answer.
I had adopted a girl child 20 years back. recently she got married without telling me and left home. am a bundle of emotions right now and I am raw from the blow she has dealt me and my husband. As a mother I wish her the best, but at the same time I am blowing mad, angry that she could hold such a sway over my emotions. I feel abandoned it’s very frustrating I do not know how to pick up my life pieces and move on.
Life is a school to which we have come to learn certain lessons. One of the chief lessons is that of detachment. Nothing, nobody belongs to us. The good we do to others or the good others do to us is regulated by the law of karma. The sooner we learn this lesson, the better for us.
How long one can forgive other if it is a matter of self defense?
How could I hold or control my impulsiveness, anger or any kind of emotion ?
Once you realise that being impulsive and giving way to anger harms oneself, there will be no question of how long. It will be a permanent part of our behavioral pattern. When we become angry at another, we circulate poison throughout our system.
Thank you for reading. Can you please pray for me? I make so many mistakes. I have lost the love of my life, and my purpose. Nothing makes sense to me anymore. Too many emotions.
Me and my mother suffring from very ubnormal disese. after doing many remedies its still remain constant. its some type of bad magic problem.
So there is any solution for it?
Please Advice me.
If you start being grateful to God for the many favours he has bestowed on you, you will never be depressed. For instance, just think how grateful you should be for the two eyes that God has given you, you will keep on thanking God and not let depression draw nigh unto you. Prepare a list of all the things for which you should be grateful to God, you will never feel depressed.
My mom have rhumetoidarthratis dieasies at very bad situation so please give soluition
Hello sir, My dob is: 07-Nov-1985, 5:37 AM, place of birth: Patiala(Punjab). My parents are quite worried about my marriage, so looking for when would I be married. Also, i had a relationship in the past that is broken now. So wanted to know if that can be reconsidered or if I would be having love marriage or arrange marriage? Thanks,
Pooja
The place, the time etc. of a marriage are already fixed. You can not change them.
DADA, Pranam. I had borrow Rs. 7.5 lacs for my brother in law in 2000 year. Now, he is not paying interest for that amount since last 13 years and I am paying it. How can I pay principle amount and how can I release from pain. guide me and obliges. With appreciation, Dilip
As the loan has been taken by you, you have the responsibility to return it. For this you must increase your income. One way of doing so is you may pick up some part time job.‹
i am 35 yrs. unmarried girl. every time i was rejected since14yrs. from matrimonial talk why and when my marriage takes because no one co-operate in sad times.
Continue to pray to the Lord. Prayer is power. Prayer can work miracles.
dob- 28- 06-87, 9.45 pm
bhubaneswar
I remain upset and confused all the time and I feel depressed all the time, please advise
Respected Guruji
I go to sleep at around 10.15-10.30pm. But my sleep is disturbed at 2.30-3 AM. I try to recite Ram naam while lying but sometimes thoughts wander I get very little sleep after this. There is no visible stress in my life please guide
When you wake up in the middle of the night, do some exercise and then try to sleep. If this does not work read some positive literature while lying down in bed.
Dear vaswaniji, I do my duty to my family and my profession wholeheartedly. Still no one recognises me. What can i do?
â€‹You should rejoice. Because as the Lord says in the Gita, you do your work in the right spirit but your work is not noticed it only means that the Lord is taking note of it. Work not for the applaud of men but work so that it is acceptable to the Lord and you will be abundantly blessed.
Dear Guruji,
Can you explain me anandamaya kosha with examples as i have read in vedanta studies.
Thank you
Rupesh
Anandamaya Kosha is the kosha that no ending knows. It is the kosha of supreme bliss. But we have to go beyond all koshas and reach the koshaless kosha.
Plz sir help me. I think i really need ur help as i m not happy at my in-laws house. due to my mother-in-law i am away from my husband and my kids. any type of information u want plz let me know through this mail id
Our relations are determined by our karmas. In order to improve our relations, we must improve our karmas.
I am a 30 year old housewife with 2 kids..I have a great desire to get enlightened..I do mefitation everyday..my deepest desire is skyways a uniion with god/consciousness…..but I am very much frustrated because I am not able to do anything in my life..I used to work before having kids..now I am not getting any suitable job..I feel I am sitting at home and wasting my life..I feel frustrated because of this all the time..I am not able to progress spiritually also…please help me sir …I want to do something meaningful, which will help me spiritually and to a certain extend help me get a finAncial help also!..please help sir???I request you
The Buddha said: Enlightenment is the result of one’s own actions. It does not happen because of one’s aspirations or intense desires. You must continue to have an intense desire to be enlightened and your thoughts, words and deeds must be filled with the same emotions.
I am not keen to live with my husband after 22 years of married life as he has mentally, emotionally and physically abused me with domestic violence and also brainwashed my son against me totally putting the entire blame on me for his behaviour. This has affected my mother’s health and she is very much stresed about me since my son does not seem to bother much about me in any sense all due to my husband’s bad motives, immaturity ,selfishness and superiority complex and male ego. I and my mother have no expectations and trust from my son for the future since he blindly trusts his father and he disrespects me.e. He has joined a good professional college and completed one year of Petroleum Engineering and will come out of that college with flying colours. I think that it is high time I take a tough decision regarding this relationship since it is affecting my health and my career dreams and aspirations. The worst part is that my son has misunderstood despite my good intentions of continuing this relationship.
I would like to move ahead with my life and concentrate on my career since I plans have all
fallen due to my commitment for the child but now I am keen to fulfill my dreams of going
abroad by finding a job since this govt job though paying good , has been a very bad experience
both mentally and emotionally and in my professional career it has been a drawback since I have
no work through out the day therefore I am unable to focus, concentrate and put my energies for
a single purpose and I am fed up due to this situation in the office and also at home.
I am keen to move out of govt job and fulfill my dream of working abroad and also travelling in the far off places , though the God has blessed me with many God things but now my patience and perseverance is finished and I end up talking in a loud and angry voice with the son.
â€‹I pray that all may be well with you.
guru g pranam. i would like to know that, how can i follow the path of spirituality if my health never supports for it. as i have been suffering from incurable disease.
Diseases affect the physical body. You are an immortal soul. â€‹The body will one day drop down, but you will continue to live. Try to think of yourself as a soul and not the body.
Dear Sir,i mailed you earlier on 30th April 2014, regarding my younger sister who is in coma since 23rd feb 2014, due to low sugar, kindly show some path she has not improved , and now it is really difficult for all of us to see her suffer..she only feels the pain, her voice cannot come due to trachestromy procedure nor she can eat from mouth after this operation..she has developed bed sores , what should i say , i cannot explain how we feel, it is really painful to see her like this, she is sufferring a lot,kindly show some path, can she come back, as now she still donot open her eyes but has started taking her own breath, oxygen support is removed as she doesnot need that..please guide us, we are praying and hoping that she gets well as we all feel guility that we mistreated her in her last days before she went into coma..she used to beat ma and she was very aggressive, she is mentally retarded since birth and is dependent on us ,but she used to pray a lot, and never allowed ma to do the prayer(her DOB is 9th Oct 1977 and time 17:35)..in that aggression we use to abuse her, she loved food and used to eat a lot, but bcoz for her overweight and ill healt we restricted her diet, and some times she was so distrub that she her didnot ate anythg, as wht she use to eat , all came out, and after few times, medicine was also not effective, we really love her and did all her work , as she became overweight she felt helpless, kindly show some path, really donot know how we can help her to come out of all this coma, we all are doing seva and all the things, whatever anyone ask us and by grace of God we are able to give her good medical facility at home..please bless her and include her in your prayers , so that she gets well soon.
Regards
Forget whatever mistakes have been made in the past and continue to pray for her. I shall also pray for her. Do kindly send me her full name and address.
Dear Dada J P Vaswani:
Love of animals and children and family and Community etc. I encourage going back to the land and eat the egg not the chicken, kind of thing, and Horses I am particularly close to and like to partner with them. by having an Animal Sanctuary and gentle farm with learning self sustaining farming and gentle natural ways of being with the animals encouraging others to share in thus. Changing my ways and resolving issues is like finding the ice cream , I do embrace this and facing everything with love and courage. Having had a stroke over a year ago , my wish and ask to walk and have strength to do all the things I love , and seeing others benefit when I present workshops in art and crafts , helping them open to Animal Communication . I know having the strength and well being I can earn the Animal Sanctuary for involving the community and other families who desire this too. Animals are a delight , children too and seeing them both interact is precious how for example a horse helps special needs kids and others of mental Imbalance . I imagine a community and simple life where families no longer stressed , play with their kids , animals and as families together growing the food and harvesting made fun. My Question is can you help my Health as I open to receive , to walk again and continue in service to others . My realizations is healing within radiates out in all direction. Having the means to accomplish and share in this dream with others. To know something I make or do brings in the funds my joy to do . Might the blocks be removed to achieving this ? And Having ( sharing) A healing Sanctuary for Animals and Humans , where families come and simply swimming in the waters heal them the animals and Nature . This Sanctuary, called Xanadu Medicine /Wind Horse Sanctuary, over 200 acres
on a clear clean lake is how I dream it true, already. The one Question is to have the strength to achieve this with my health strong.and walking easily. Might I ask you your help with this. Then I am sure I can achieve the rest . thank you Saranprem Kaur Sheilagh Mercer
Health is a gift of God to man. Continue to pray to God for health and for the fulfilment of your beautiful dream of building a wonderful centre of healing and blessing.
namaskar, i want to ask you sir that how can i take charge of the anger in me. i am constantly angry with myself/my life/my kids, so instead of spreading love, i am actually spreading negativity and fear. pl help.
â€‹Anger is part of the karma you have brought with yourself. You can not find your own karma alone. You need the help of a power over and above your own. therefore continue to pray.
Namaste Dada Vaswani,
My name is Sonika and my DOB is October 31st 1986 at 4:55 pm in New Delhi. I am currently going through a a very tough time. I am having issues in my career and personal life. If you can look at my details and let me know when will I be getting married and what will he be like? I am having a very tough time finding a suitor. If you can also tell me what my career will be like and when this bad phase will get over. I really appreciate all your help and guidance. Thank you kindly
Best Regards
Sonika
â€‹Dear Sonika, for an adequate answer to your questions, you will do well to consult a good astrologer.
dada g i have been suffering from diabetes type-1 for last 10 years. Now i am 28yr. doctors have told me that i have to live this problem life long. now the complications are increasing year by year. i have tried different means to deal with this problem, such as consulting the doctors,traditional worship, chanting the mantrs etc. but nothing has worked for me.
please guide me.
om shanti, shanti, shanti
The answer to your query is– let go and let God take over. With God nothing is impossible. Impossible becomes I am possible.
I stumbled upon you while watching a video of H.H. the Dalai Lama at a birthday celebration for you! I am writing to you because I have broken my heart deeply. I am in therapy and find the situation to be argumentative and that I am having a hard time getting anywhere. I do not want to be angry with my therapist, but things seem to have gotten worse while working with her, and now I am really in a big trouble. I feel that there are many unresolved relational situations from the past that are causing this negativity in me and I don`t know how to get better. I would love to get better, and create a life for myself that I love. One of service and love. I don`t feel love in my heart, and I have lost the ones I love the most. I don`t like arguing so much and it causes me a lot of pain. I don`t know how to communicate with my therapist so that she can help me, and I am upset with her for not helping me when I needed her most. You are so kind to read this and if possible respond to me. I am so stuck. I lost my love and compassion. Thank you so much, from the west.
Without knowing the details, it will be difficult to give advice. I think it will do you good if you go and give love and serve poor children in an orphanage or in the free wards of a government hospital. It may also do good to give sugar to ants and chappaties to dogs.
Sir,
It will be your kind mercy if you tell how to apply Fa Maa orientation to the Champhor during the Pyra fire to Fulfill my wishes.
Thanking You
Yours
Dear Sir,
I am writing to you with a lot of hope and expectation. I am going through a very bad phase in life. i was in a relationship and it ended abruptly in 2009 after which my father had a major financial set back. my parents are aged and hence wanted me to get married..i got engaged twice but it broke and finally in 2012 under a lot of confusion and ambiguity i got married only to get divorced recently. My decision of getting divorced has affected my parents health and i feel very guilty about it. I have been under a lot of stress and tension and depression.
I am alone staying in Bombay for the last 12 yrs and as such have financial troubles as well. recently my younger brother has joined me who was unemployed for almost a year and has very recently out of sheer necessity has taken up a very underpaying job.
I pray a lot and specially to lord shiva but looking at my life im losing faith..i often wonder why is god making me go through all this. My job also isnt going well..i just want ot quit but i do not have the courage to do so because of my various financial obligations. I want to get close to god and feel within me that im being taken care off but i dnt know what ot do and how to do.
Please guide me as to what should i do…i feel so suicidal at times…i always have this fear that im going to lose my parents very soon and its all because of me. i have given them so much to weep for and im the one responsible for all their miseries…please help me….to get out of this and live a more god willing and fuller life.
My younger sister suffered from low sugar and went into coma on 23rd feb 2014, she is still in that state, one or twice she opened her eyes but didnot respond, from last 3 weeks we have got her home as doctors said and when there experiments were over, her condition has not improved.she is on ventilator.
Please advice , her date of birth is 09th oct 1977, 17:35, born in delhi, she is Mentally retarded since birth. we really love her and donot want anyhtg to happen to her. plz advice and give her blessing.
It is a case too difficult for me to understand and advice. Let us all continue to pray for her. Her coming out of the state of coma will be nothing short of a miracle.
jai hind dada,
dada i am in a relationship with a guy from previous 2 years. i am unable to control myself. all the time i think about him. this is affecting my studies and i feel that this behaviour of mine interfares in his freedom as well.
in my past,i have seen so many family fights. it scares me. i feel that everyone leaves me.i try to fill the empty box love in my life. i know i am wrong but i don’t know what to do. please help.
You are a student: it is your duty to study. After you have completed your studies, you will be better equipped with judgement to make the right decision. Do not be in a hurry to make decisions which will affect your entire life.â€‹
Dear dada ji. i had written you before and i got an email saying my query has been answered by you. but i cannot find my question as well the answer by you…thank you dada ji
Dadaji,
I am doing so much for my husband(recently i nursed him to life after a severe accident and resulting neurosurgery),but he is never reciprocative of my loyality and gets biased always by his mother asif he has no mind of its own. Is it due to the fact that my soul owes it to his soul? Is it an understanding between souls and i can not do any thing ? What should i do, plz guide me
Whatever you do for your husband, do it not for your husband but as an offering to the Lord. The difficulty with most of us is that whatever we do, we do for some individuals and therefore expect something in return. If you do everything that you do for the love of the Lord, you will have no such motive and the work you do will be abundantly blessed.
Greetings Master, My name is Mark Schebell, I have a few questions in regards to your teachings. Personally, I feel as though I may be gifted, researching into the experiences I have encountered. I feel I could strive as a reiki practitioner, these experiences include the passings of my energy into another consciously, and also into material items for others to keep dear, I feel others quite often, may that be a heightened sense of awareness I know not . I am in this country of Bahrain bound by us military, thats another story for its reason, though I am here and I do seek guidance of a master. I would love to have the opportunity to link up with you, or a being of your recommendation for further teachings and guidance.
My very dear friend, whatever you do, do it as an offering unto the Lord and the work that you do will be abundantly blessed. Pray to the Lord that he may bring you in touch with someone who may bring you in contact with the Lord.
there was a beautiful article named competetion within regarding modern day cut throat competetion which is driving ourself anxious..plz give upload that article..
There are many articles on this subject. Please search for competition on our website.
Dear Dada,
I am a 28 years old woman dependent on my parents. Earlier i was very ambitious and career oriented. But now i feel even though i will achieve i will not be happy. I do not have the same enthusiasm to achieve my goals in life. Is being ambitious bad? I am very much confused. I do not have anyone i can share my feelings with. My parents think i cannot do anything in life. i have fears and anxiety talking to people. Because of all these matters, i have gained lot of weight. I have had lot of painful experiences with my best friends and boyfriends. sometimes i just feel like ending my life. I cry every other day. i don’t know why i feel this way. i’m very lonely. I do not like to be with groups of people. i like to be alone. I need a direction but quite not sure what to do..should i continue with my goals…or having goals is a selfish desire?
You are not alone. The Lord is always with you. Closer is He to you than breathing, nearer than hands and feet. Establish a link of love and devotion with Him. Tell him you are my Father or you are my Mother or you are my Brother……..make God real to you in your daily life. Gradually whatever you do will be your offering of love to the Lord– and you will be abundantly blessed: your life will have a meaning and a significance.
Being ambitious is not bad: but if you do not attain the Goal that you have in view, you should not be depressed or disappointed: you should accept it as the Will of the Lord: you should rejoice and move forward, onward, inward, Godward..
Dear Dada:
I am writing to tell you about a woman who has been an amazing inspiration to me and thousands like me. Her name is Mary O’Malley. I am hoping that you will be interested in interviewing Mary for LifePositive article, as her story is powerful, or perhaps you would be interested in posting one of Mary’s inspirational articles, if you accept guest articles.
Mary was raised with sexual abuse, began over-eating at age 10, numbed herself with alcohol and drugs in her teens, and at the age of 22, gained 97 pounds in one year. Mary was admitted to two psychiatric hospitals and attempted suicide three times. As “Life” was crashing down on her, her doctor told her that if she continued on this destructive path, she would be dead in five months. While living in a world of hate, dread and despair, Mary experienced an amazing breakthrough: the realization that she did not need to fix, change or rearrange any of her “broken parts”. Rather, she discovered that the path to her freedom was bringing curiosity and compassion to all of the states of mind and body that she had been trying to control or change all of her life. This profound breakthrough was the doorway to her freedom.
Today, at age 68, Mary is an author, counselor and teacher of awakening consciousness in Kirkland, Washington. She has published four books, which are endorsed by Eckhart Tolle and Neale Donald Walsch. The Foreword in her new book, “What’s In the Way IS the Way” is written by Neale Donald Walsh. For over 30 years, Mary has dedicated her life to helping people heal their inner wars. She is an amazing inspiration because she knows darkness, overcame her challenges and compulsions, and found the pathway into the joy of being fully alive, which she now teaches to others. Mary is making a positive difference in the world by guiding others to see through their own shame, judgment, greed, hatred, entitlement, anger, and fear, so that they can experience a trust-filled connection with Life and become a healing presence on this planet.
I would like to send you Mary’s book, “What’s In the Way IS the Way”. Would that be acceptable to you? If the book resonates with you, I would be honored to connect you with Mary for an interview and/or send you one of Mary’s inspirational articles. I look forward to hearing from you.
can i get wat i want personally in my life whom i want to marry.
What is the commonality between karma and grace, Guruji ?
Karma is justice while grace is compassion.
What can we do to improve our Karma?
What is the meaning of life ?
This is something we have to find out for ourself
Is life a mystery?
Yes, it is…