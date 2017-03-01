Edit Speak – Holistic Education

Dear reader,

Education stands out as the one sector that is critical to the emergence of a New World.

A spiritual and holistic approach to education that focuses on building a child’s character, instilling a love for learning, and distilling one’s talents and passions into a custom-made calling, has the potential to transform children, and eventually the world itself.

All spiritual teachers understand the vital need for a new educational model, and many have set up schools that reflect their teaching. Today, many crusaders and socially committed individuals are also following suit, enabling progressive parents to find schools for their wards that will give them a chance to grow up as a fully able human.

Our cover story lauds some pioneers.

Ahimsa is a key spiritual concept, particularly in Indic philosophies. Ahimsa is more than nonviolence, it actually means to be so harmless that all of life is safe with us. As one grows in spirituality, one’s harmlessness quotient increases, firstly because we become more sensitive to suffering, and secondly because in healing our emotional and psychological wounds, we transcend our impulse to harm others. Our article explores this subject.

On March 24th to 26th, we will be holding our landmark event, The Life Positive Fest (formerly Expo). Apart from its new name, we have given it a new venue too, in the verdant beauty of Zorba the Buddha. Here you can breathe in fresh air, commune with nature, enjoy wholesome and delicious organic food as well as, of course, spike your physical, emotional and spiritual well-being through our workshops and discourses. We are offering you a holistic immersion into wellness. Do avail of the opportunity.

Have a wonderful month. See you at the Fest!