What is health?

Apart from various physical , social, and mental definition of health , for me being healed means TO BECOME CONNECTED ONCE MORE TO THE SOUL.This may not always mean sound physical health .It may be such that it allows the person to be whole or to be centered or to be rooted in himself while any physical treatment is going on.

I think the physical body is too complex with some or other problems always existing,but when we remain connected to our soul that is seat of peace love and compassion .WE can approach any problems of the physical body positively and joyfully .Our life energy or vitality can be regained with the help of the divine intervention as the physical body is in the path of its healing.

SO WE CAN SAY , different types of divine intervention which can be easily absorbed by meditative people or with the help of meditative people or with help of animals like in Shamanism, or taking flower essences as in Bach flower therapy enhances the level of wellness.

There are multiple ways to get centered but the most important factor is Love and Compassion .One who can discipline himself or herself and reach the deepest core of their being which is pure Love and Peace will be always ecstatic , joyful,and have positive attitude irrespective of his physical health , his worldly possessions , or his societal status or his physical appearance .

Being really connected to our center is according to me the REAL HAPPINESS which is independent of anything ephemeral .

It is important to note that ephemeral should not to be neglected but the inner centering should always be practiced with perseverance .

AS we become connected to our center that is the seat of love and compassion we feel closer to to people, animals and nature .Connect with them and become a channel or a medium to share love and compassion and enrich each others life

Soma Anand