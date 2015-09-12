Homeopathy and faith heals cancer

Sanjay Pal as told to Jamuna Rangachari

Sanjay Pal, a 42 year old IT professional shares his experience here to inspire others and share the message that cancer can indeed be healed.

I was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of Malignant brain cancer called Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) in June-13 after experiencing seizures while preparing for a marathon run.

I am giving this recommendation on the back of my personal experience of my homeopathic treatment by Dr Pankaj Bhatnagar in New Delhi and by the grace of God, I am now on the path to recovery.

When we left London in beginning of Oct-14, our London doctors had suggested that I start 3rd line Chemotherapy which was only meant to increase lifespan slightly with a high risk of severe side effects. This was the end of the line from a conventional treatment perspective for my Cancer.

I underwent brain surgery, radiotherapy and two rounds of chemotherapy over 18 months and still my Cancer continued progressing.

My doctors in London did not have many more options left to offer and were suggesting 3rd line chemotherapy to try and prolong my life.

Average survival rates for GBM post detection is 12-16 months. There was no known cure of my brain Cancer (GBM) and I was being offered Palliative treatment in UK which meant that my remaining life experience should be comfortable and without much stress/pain.

Then my colleague recommended Dr Pankaj Bhatnagar in New Delhi and insisted that I went to Delhi personally to get his treatment. She had successfully treated her father from a secondary brain tumour which had spread from other parts of his body and his doctors had given him a just a few more weeks to live. After taking the treatment over 3 years ago, he continues to be free of cancer.

With time and options running out quickly, my wife and I travelled to New Delhi in Oct-14 and met Dr Bhatnagar. We started his treatment immediately and my condition has been improving ever since.

My intention in this write-up is to try and get this message across to as many Cancer carers/patients as possible. Dr Bhatnagar has saved many lives with his treatment and there are many more who can benefit from his help and recover from cancers of all types/stages. It is important that this information reaches out to as many patients as possible.

Contact Details of Pankaj Bhatnagar

Karshni Handloon Building, C-2/15, Lal Quarter Krishna Nagar, Delhi – 110 051

Phone : 011 4306 2406

Sanjay Pal can be contacted at personalcancerreference@gmail.com