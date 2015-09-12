Homeopathy and faith heals cancer

Sanjay Pal as told to Jamuna Rangachari
Sanjay Pal, a 42 year old IT professional shares his experience here to inspire others and share the message that cancer can indeed be healed.
I was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of Malignant brain cancer called Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) in June-13 after experiencing seizures while preparing for a marathon run.
I am giving this recommendation on the back of my personal experience of my homeopathic treatment by Dr Pankaj Bhatnagar in New Delhi and by the grace of God, I am now on the path to recovery.
When we left London in beginning of Oct-14, our London doctors had suggested that I start 3rd line Chemotherapy which was only meant to increase lifespan slightly with a high risk of severe side effects. This was the end of the line from a conventional treatment perspective for my Cancer.
I underwent brain surgery, radiotherapy and two rounds of chemotherapy over 18 months and still my Cancer continued progressing.
My doctors in London did not have many more options left to offer and were suggesting 3rd line chemotherapy to try and prolong my life.
Average survival rates for GBM post detection is 12-16 months. There was no known cure of my brain Cancer (GBM) and I was being offered Palliative treatment in UK which meant that my remaining life experience should be comfortable and without much stress/pain.
Then my colleague recommended Dr Pankaj Bhatnagar in New Delhi and insisted that I went to Delhi personally to get his treatment. She had successfully treated her father from a secondary brain tumour which had spread from other parts of his body and his doctors had given him a just a few more weeks to live. After taking the treatment over 3 years ago, he continues to be free of cancer.
With time and options running out quickly, my wife and I travelled to New Delhi in Oct-14 and met Dr Bhatnagar. We started his treatment immediately and my condition has been improving ever since.
My intention in this write-up is to try and get this message across to as many Cancer carers/patients as possible. Dr Bhatnagar has saved many lives with his treatment and there are many more who can benefit from his help and recover from cancers of all types/stages. It is important that this information reaches out to as many patients as possible.
Contact Details of Pankaj Bhatnagar
Karshni Handloon Building, C-2/15, Lal Quarter Krishna Nagar, Delhi – 110 051
Phone : 011 4306 2406
Sanjay Pal can be contacted at personalcancerreference@gmail.com
My uncle is diagnosed with skeletal metastases. Does the doctor treat this type of cancer also?
Yes, you could visit him.
Sanjay,
Your story will bring hope to many people suffering from this deadly disease.
All the best fir your new beginning.
Hi,just want to know that dies Dr.Pankaj Bhatnagar only check cancer patients or those suffering with different diseases also may visit,him. Please confirm.
He treats all diseases, though cancer is his focus area.
From Sanjay
1) Dr Bhatnagar requires a minimum gap of 90 days post any western therapy (eg radiotherapy or chemotherapy) before he can start his treatment
2) The reason is that his homeopathy medicines are already extremely diluted & we further dilute them by adding 75 drops of the medicines in half a glass of lukewarm water.
3) It is important to keep detailed notes of dates & side effects or any symptoms experienced throughout any type of therapy or treatment. This log can be then shared with the assistants of dr Bhatnagar & they can communicate relevant information to him.
4) Additionally, video or audio records should be maintained for any symptoms or benefits experienced throughout the treatment history.
5) The additional benefit experienced by most patients is that these medicines can help reduce the painful side effects of chemo or radiotherapy.
6) You have to reach at the address in between 7.30 a.m. to 8 a.m. to get an early appointment. Person who reached early start preparing a list and will give you a number.
7) The counter window opens around 8:30 am & on the basis of list, tokens are issued by the reception.
8) Please specify that you want an appt with dr Pankaj as they have separate token series for his son (Dr Pranshu) & daughter-in-law (Dr Nikita)
9) Once 200 tokens are handed out for the 3 doctors, the counter shuts down.
10) The doctors arrive around 09:00 am. There is a waiting room where everyone assembles & electronic counters, which will flash out serial numbers. Once your number is flashed, you get escorted to a team of assistant doctors who will request your details & prepare a briefing note for the doctor
11) Dr Bhatnagar consults 3/4 patients together. His assistant will provide the briefing to him & if he has any further queries his assistant will get all required details & pass them back to the doctor.
12) If further tests or scans are required, the details of the same & the location where these can be done will be provided.
13) In my case we had to go away to a different clinic & get a fresh MRI scan conducted.
14) The clinic staff prepares the scan report while we waited & provides the scan films in a short time & you need to go back directly to the clinic to share them with Dr Bhatnagar.
15) Dr Bhatnagar punches his prescription into his tablet which is immediately accessed by the dispensary in the same floor & they prepare the medicines & a printed instructions for how these need to be consumed.
16) A follow-up appointment date is agreed & a new scan has to be conducted at the same scanning clinic, before the appointment.
17) The report is prepared in such a way that the comparison between the earlier scan is clearly stated. This helps the clinic to maintain complete track record of each patient
18) If convenient & agreeable, video records are made to show the progress of the patient at regular intervals. These are then used for providing references to other patients.
19) In this way, the treatment is progressively monitored & each patient track record gets registered with the clinic.
Key contacts:
Anil Semwal 09871071892
Animesh Vadhera 0991-015-0709
Pls Note —-
# We have two Hike Messenger groups where we have all our patients collaborating & encouraging each other.
You can request to join the groups
My latest MRI REPORT TAKEN IN LONDON CONFIRMS THAT MY CANCER HAS DISSOLVED COMPLETELY
my son is suffering from brain tumour… it is a 4th grade tumour. read your message. would like to talk to you more about this doctor. kindly call me if its comfortable for you 9810232293 9560292031
Contact the doctor.. Wish you all the best. Love and prayers..
It’s true. I know Sanjay for 8 months. Great person. A man of faith and confidence. Even my Brother is a IV stage GBM survivor. My BIL is taking treatment from Dr.Nishant Shukla, MD in Ayurveda for the past 7 months and the MRI says that the growth is arrested. Since you are in Delhi, I advice you to go and meet Dr.Bhatnagar asap. He is a Homeopathic Cancer specialist with proven track record.
Dr. Pankaj, I am very happy to know about your treatment. I am resident of chandigarh. my problem is lack of confidence. advice me to cure from this . I will be very thankfull to you.waiting you reply with very anxiously. With lots of regards.Gulshan
Re: the doctor, you need to contact him on his clinic. Re: your lack of confidence, please read motivational books and magazines. This is bound to help. All the best.