How to make a baby

By Shivi Verma

July 2012

Low sperm count can spell tragedy to couples longing to start a family. While our faulty and unnatural lifestyles have sent sperm counts plunging across the world, alternative therapies have proven solutions to the problem, says Shivi Verma



Rajesh and Rani were a made-for-each-other couple. Good looking and intelligent, and madly in love with each other, their life stretched before them like one long sweet song. And yet as the years went by, a subtle note of tension ran through their harmony because Rani was unable to conceive. The reason? Rajesh had a low sperm count. After many futile trips to the doctor, fertility clinics and so on, they finally resigned to their lot but Rani still sometimes tears up when she sees a toddler on the road.

Such poignant scenarios are playing themselves out increasingly the world over. For the truth is that the male sperm count is declining rapidly.

Nuclear weapons, natural calamities, Doomsday predictions, climatic upheavals, global warming, and terrorism all seem to point to the end of the Homo Sapien species from this planet. But nothing quite spells it out as chillingly as a plunging sperm count. The male sperm count is on a steady decline of two per cent every year worldwide including India according to medical reports and journals being circulated worldwide. In 1950, the WHO had pegged the normal sperm count as 113 million per ml. But in 2009-end the WHO revised its definition of normal sperm count to 20 million per ml.

At this rate there would be no fertile men in the next 40-50 years, exclaims Dr PM Bhargava who worked out the Indian guidelines for assisted reproductive techniques. Dr Anjali Malpani, fertility specialist, and co-founder of India’s first sperm bank, says that sperm banks are getting sperm samples of as little as 15 millions per millilitre which they are forced to reject.

Sperm counts in the 1940s were typically well above 100 m sperm cells per millilitre, but Danish Professor Skakkebaek, in a paper published in The British Medical Journal in September 1992, found they had dropped to an average of about 60 m per ml in the 1980s. Not only the count, but the quality and motility of sperm cells are also on the downside, ringing alarm bells across the world. The vultures went, are we next?

The reasons

Allopaths cite various reasons for the phenomena. Dr Sitesh Roy, immunologist from Illlinoise University USA, says, “Sperm formation takes 70-75 days to reach full maturity and requires the support of many other tissues and cells within the male reproductive system. But several factors such as pollution, excessive hormones in meat, and even allopathic medicines, may interfere with the body’s normal processes and hamper the production and the motility of the sperms.”

Dr. Swapna Sawant, a doctor at Ayushakti, an ayurvedic clinic based in Mumbai, says that the shukra or semen is the potent power derived by the final and complete absorption of nutrients by the dhatu agni (metabolic fire). It is the essence of all processes within the body. Sperm count and sperm quality is a direct indication of a man’s overall health and vitality.

“Therefore, we need good food and a good digestive system to have good sperm quality. A bad lifestyle affects the digestive system and stress too plays spoilsport with the metabolism and hormones that are responsible for sperm production,” she adds.



Technology is partly responsible for declining

sperms worldwide says Dr. Sitesh Roy Says Dr. Sitesh Roy, “In the US it was observed that women who ate a lot of beef while pregnant gave birth to sons who grew up to have low sperm counts. Interestingly, cattle are routinely given hormones to boost their growth and these badly affect the reproductive system of both the mother who eats it and her foetus. The milk of hormone-injected cows too contains a substantial amount of oestrogens and its consumption leads to changes in the oestrogen metabolism in man. These hormones get transferred across species directly when we eat them or through their urine which contaminates the water table and impacts the fertility of man.”

According to a study published in the journal, Fertility and Sterility, March 2009, “Men who eat lots of processed meat and full-fat dairy have poorer quality sperm than those who eat more fruit, vegetables and low-fat diary.”

In a study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, online March 25, 2010, it was reported that those who didn’t drink cola had better sperm quality – averaging 50 million sperm per millilitre semen – and tended to have a healthier lifestyle than those who did. Cola drinkers also ate more fast foods, and less fruit and vegetables. But vegetables too have become unsafe these days since high amount of pesticides and chemical fertilisers also carry hormones.

Lifestyle factors

There is now an emerging consensus among some experts that the problem of male infertility probably starts in the womb.

In one study men whose pregnant mothers had been exposed to high levels of toxic dioxins in Italy were found to have lower-than-average sperm counts. But men exposed to dioxins in adulthood showed no such effect. Dioxin, a byproduct of chemical manufacturing and of the pulp-and-paper industry, is present at low levels nearly everywhere in the environment.

It is not just their lifestyle that is a problem, but that of their mothers as well. A man who smokes typically reduces his sperm count by a modest 15 per cent or so, which is reversible if he quits. However, a man whose mother smoked during pregnancy has a fairly dramatic decrease in sperm counts of up to 40 per cent – which tends to be irreversible.

Although most Indian mothers do not smoke or drink, industrial pollutants and the presence of chemicals and pesticides in their air, water and food impact their foetuses.

Environmental exposures

But more recently, the link between male fertility and the environment has come under study. Groups like the Centre for Reproductive Epidemiology at the University of Rochester Medical Centre are adding weight to the idea that sperm is taking a hit, possibly from environmental chemicals.

Dietary changes with increased consumption of hormone-rich dairy produce; synthetic oestrogens in the contraceptive pill and other drugs as well as environmental contaminants such as DDT, Polychlorinated biphenyls – PCBs (used in electronics), and exhaust fumes, all have weak estrogenic properties that affect the male reproductive system. Scientists implicate a number of man-made chemicals (PCBs) used in electrical equipment from generators, televisions and computers that mimic human hormones for this trouble.

Humans now live in an environment that can be viewed as a virtual sea of oestrogens. The plastic lining of many tin cans and food wrapping contain phthalates, and it has been found that these can leach into the contents, especially vegetables and fatty foods. Studies show sperm can be affected by Bisphenol-A, a chemical contained in many plastic products and even cash register receipts.

The biggest source of Bisphenol-A (BPA) contamination is food packaging; almost all metal cans are coated with a BPA resin. Phthalates are also found in scented soaps, shampoos, and cleaners – and in vinyl shower curtains.

Some allopathic treatments such as Finasteride (Proscar, Propecia), a medicine used for hair regrowth and enlarged prostate treatment, can cause low sperm count and fertility problems.

Testosterone replacement therapy, long-term anabolic steroid use, cancer medications (chemotherapy), certain antibiotics, some ulcer medications like cimetidine and certain other medications like sulfasalazine, and some anti-cancer medicines can impair sperm production and decrease male fertility. Use of cocaine or marijuana too can reduce the number and quality of your sperm as well.

Radiation

Prolonged exposure to radiation from X-rays, and CT scans also reduce sperm production. It can take several years for sperm production to return to normal. With high doses of radiation, sperm production can be permanently reduced.

Tech trouble

Researchers from South Africa found that men who carried their cell phone in their hip pockets or in the front pants pocket had sperm swim slower and also had much less concentration. A hypothesis states that cell phones emit electromagnetic waves which are absorbed by the body and affect the molecular motion in the cell body. Laptops, if placed on a man’s lap, get hot over time. The increase in scrotal temperature may have a negative effect on a man’s sperm if he keeps a laptop sitting on his lap for extended periods of time.

Overheating the testicle

Frequent use of saunas or hot tubs may temporarily lower your sperm count. Sitting for long periods or wearing tight clothing also may increase the temperature in your scrotum and reduce sperm production.

Substance abuse

Heavy drinking can lower testosterone levels, cause erectile dysfunction and decrease sperm production. Men who smoke may have a lower sperm count than those who don’t smoke.

Emotional stress

Severe or prolonged emotional stress may interfere with certain hormones needed to produce sperm. Inability to conceive itself may create further stress and thereby cause a Catch-20. Stress interferes with the gonadotropin releasing hormone and reduces sperm count.

Vitamin deficiency

Deficiencies in nutrients such as vitamin C, selenium, zinc and folic acid may contribute to decreased sperm production and male infertility.

Dr. Shirish Bhate, a practitioner of ayurveda, sums up the prevailing malaise succinctly: “The general rule made by God is that if any organism gets toxic input into its body or mind then fertility gets reduced. Fertility is the capability to multiply or reproduce cells or organisms,” he says.

“According to spiritual ayurveda, fertility is a spiritual force. You may come across two plants of the same variety sown in the same soil, but one may show more health, sturdiness and have more colourful petals whereas the other is weaker and paler. The difference lies in their spiritual force and how attuned they are to their divine origin. Fertility is the spiritual energy stored in the muladhar chakra (root chakra). This energy can be earned through nature or meditation. Diseases come from pragya- apradha or violation of the spiritual laws. When you do not follow the commands of your soul, it results in diseases. Anything which is divorced from the welfare of human beings and the ecosystem which they are a part of, will show its bad effect eventually. Declining fertility among men is nothing but an indicator of how wrong we have gone vis-a-vis our approach towards life. If a person is happy, satisfied and optimistic, his immune system and every system shall work at its peak. Fertility emerges from the heart. Stronger the affection and purer the life-force of the individual, stronger is the fertility. The quality of marital relationships has great impact on the fertility force,” postulates Dr. Bhate.

According to this analysis, all the above mentioned factors of oligospermia (low sperm count) are an outcome of the gross violation of laws which are supposed to hold us together and keep us in good stead.

And yet, although the situation is bleak, it is not without hope. For holistic healing methods rooted in traditional therapies, have the proven capacity to help raise sperm count. Yes, once again alternative therapies are leading mankind out of the crisis wrought by wrong living practices.

Ayurvedic cure

Anagha Dhandekar, 36, and her husband Vinayak Dhandekar, 38, were finding it difficult to conceive . While Anagha suffered from ectopic pregnancy (foetus developing outside of the womb), Vinayak suffered from a low sperm count due to exposure to chemicals in factory. “We approached Dr. Bhate with our problem. He put us on a gomutra-based ayurvedic medicine (cow’s urine) and changed our diet. He included sprouts and shatavari ghee in our diet and after five-six months of treatment I conceived. Now we are the proud parents of a six-and-a-half-year-old boy,” she beams.



Dr Smita Naram: Treating infertility successfully According to Dr Smita Naram, co-founder of Ayushakti Ayurvedic clinic at Malad in Mumbai, “Oligospermia or low sperm count in males is caused by low metabolism in the body. Undigested toxins called ‘aama’ produce mucus and they, in turn, cause blocks at different levels. This leads to low hormone production and low motility of the sperm. Ayurveda diagnoses the problem by reading the pulse.

“When the pulse shows excessive heat in the body then we know that pitta prakriti is dominant and excessive pitta is harmful for sperm production. Ayurvedic medicines reduce excess heat in the body by decreasing the aama. They improve digestion and increase the metabolism i.e. the dhatu agni (digestive and metabolic fire) and reduce kapha.” {Pitta (fire) refers to one of the three humours that are present in the human being in various degrees and that determines one’s temperament. The other two are vata (wind) and kapha (phlegm)}

She adds, “When a patient comes to us we not only give him ayurvedic herbs but encourage him to make paradigm shifts in his lifestyle as well. External pollutants cannot be eradicated but a man can certainly improve his overall health and vitality by respecting his body. Yoga, pranayam, the discipline of going to bed and waking up on time, eating organic foods, and eschewing intoxicants, go a long way in restoring a man’s fertility.”

Dr Swapna Sawant urges people to develop a positive attitude towards life in order to beat stress. “Take a problem as a challenge, an opportunity, a lesson to grow, learn and become stronger. Believe that every problem has a solution. Don’t run too much after tangible things. A chase for status, money, fame, and power makes us feel hollow after some time,” she emphasises.

According to Dr Naram, a couple, Santosh Pawar and Pushpa, were trying to have a baby for the last four years. Santosh had low sperm count and low motility while Pushpa had no follicle growth. When they consulted her she put them on a special diet which included home remedies, herbal remedies and panchakarma. This resulted in proper follicle growth and rupture for Pushpa, and increase in Santosh’s sperm count and motility. Within a year, the couple had a baby.

The aryurvedacharyas also recommend pancha karma massage to improve sperm counts, sperm motility and remove blockages. Pancha karma is a detoxification process which helps in relieving the blockage in sperm duct. Oil basti (medicated enema) treatment in pancha karma produces healthy sperms.

People can suffer from low sperm count even after they have had children. This is because shukra dhatu (male reproductive system and semen) is not only responsible for male reproductive capacity but, according to ayurveda, it also creates stamina, vitality and physical strength in the body. Stress, wrong diet and lifestyle can cause chronic fatigue and a loss of enthusiasm. In such cases, their sperm count is also found to be low.

Homeopathic solutions

Commenting on decling sperms, Dr Mukesh Batra, India’s leading homeopath, says, “It is nature’s way of balancing the overpopulation,” Citing various factors such as aging, hormonal or genetic disorders, obesity, testicular injury, extreme heat, and tight undergarments, he pinpoints emotional stress as the villain number one. “Stress interferes with the gonadotropin-releasing hormone and reduces sperm count. When GnRH is inhibited, it does not trigger the pituitary gland to produce and secrete other reproductive hormones. Likewise depression, fear and anxiety also reduce the sperm count and motility.” But he says that homeopathy successfully treats patients of infertility. “Damiana, zincum met, Caladium etc are medicine which do the job,” he says.

In a paper, Individualised homeopathic therapy for male infertility, Grehard O Wallis E wrote, ‘An observational study on homeopathy investigated the effect of personalised therapy on 45 males who complained of low fertility… The study found that sperm count and sperm motility had improved with homeopathic treatment. ‘ “One of my patients, Mahendra Sighvi had cryptozoospermia. The couple was not able to conceive for eight years since marriage. His business too was going through a bad spell. He was under too much stress. We prescribed him lycopodium based on his analysis. After eight months his wife conceived,” informs Dr. Batra.

But at the same time he stresses that each case of infertility is different from another and patients have to be treated on individual basis. “There is no panacea for this symptom,” he remarks.

Other alternatives

Dr Ketan Shah, the master acupressure practitioner, believes that acupressure techniques too can reverse this problem. “We activate the spleen point on the feet. It takes some time. It must be done three times a day and eight times each time along the K-10 (Kidney -10) point behind the knee and the inner side of the big toe nail. Any type of infertility is due to lack of hormones. Spleen develops the hormones and liver reduces acidity. If kidneys do not function properly then too toxins increase in body and affect the sperm production.”

Though it is a mercy that alternatives promise a cure for this problem, the ultimate solution can only be a radical change in our lifestyles. We need to recognise that we are part of the eco-system which we are destroying with irresponsible consumerism. Only a return to natural and holistic practices will secure ours as well as our children’s future – if we are lucky enough to have them!