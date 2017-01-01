Joining forces

January 2017

Integrative medicine is gradually becoming a reality in today’s time. As more and more allopathic doctors are realising the efficacy of alternative healing practises, they are giving space to the idea of working jointly to bring relief to the patient. Shradha Nanavati, a young energy healer and therapist, who also does hands-on healing, tarot reading and Shiatsu, a Japanese form of acupressure, works at a homeopathic clinic called Nature Centre in Chennai. There, the doctors recommend patients to consult her if they want faster and more complete healing to happen.

Shradha who studied investment banking from the UK and worked as an investment advisor in HDFC bank till 2009, realised that she did not enjoy the work much and hated the stress of the job. While in college she had attended workshops on healing, and had always felt she needed to do something to help people. She left her job and began focussing on alternative healing modalities.

She says, “It started off with infertility patients. The doctor would send the patient to me after giving medicines. I offered acupressure, meditation and energy healing, which mostly resulted in a positive outcome. Such healing is very helpful in treating depression, insomnia, chronic stomach or skin disorders. Cancer patients too, find plenty of relief from pain.” Shradha also gives care to post-operative patients. Many general practitioners, physiotherapists and fitness experts recommend her to their clients. A lot of counselling is involved before Shradha decides upon the kind of therapy to be given to the patient. Many times Shradha also recommends meditation, chakra balancing and crystal therapy for self-healing, so clients don’t have to come for therapy again and again.

Talking about one of her clients who was sent to her by the homeopath at Nature Clinic, she says, “A man had severe neck pain. Allopathic doctors recommended surgery. But simply after three sessions of acupressure his pain went away. He was so overjoyed that he didn’t have to go for surgery.”

It is creditable that this young woman not only shifted streams so early in life but is also following her calling. Perhaps, in time, this will be the rule, and not the exception.