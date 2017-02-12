MahaShivaratri Advanced Meditation Course of the Art of Living

Shivaratri is taking refuge in Shiva. You take refuge in Shiva for your true nature is Shiva. Shiva is that blissful and innocent consciousness which exists in every atom of the universe and also in us. Celebrating the Shiva Tattva in oneself is called Shivaratri. ‘Ratri’ means night, the time for rest, when everything becomes quiet and peaceful. Shivaratri is not only rest for body, but for mind and ‘Ego’. -says His Holiness Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

A seeker, devout or a neophyte on the path of spirituality experiences joyful hollow and empty meditation processes. These powerful meditations transfigure and transform the mind while soaking in the Maha Shivaratri Celebrations. Individuals delve deep into silence in order to parry antipathetic thoughts, the ho-hum of life and exacting situations faced in life. The hush and shush experienced is indeed remarkable that a sincere participant does not wish to break that aha moment.

We are normally cannonaded by 50 to 60k thoughts a day and this course of the Art of Living especially during the Shiva Ratri soothes the mind. To begin with , a participant realizes his true self by switching of the mobile and is not bombarded by numerous WhatsApp messages, the Facebook, Twitter , ring of the phone , flurry of messages and e-mails. If we seriously contemplate most of the information we receive can be classified as spam.

Technology has invaded the human mind in such a manner that we have become extremely addicted to these gizmos. This is a reality which humans need to appreciate. While remaining in silence , performing yoga, pranayama , Sudarshan Kriya and muscly meditations the mind of an authentic seeker is insulated from the dreariness and capriciousness of the world to make it innocent, fresh like dew on petals and robust in character.

“Something stunning takes you to silence. Something wonderful – words disappear, you become silent. At the helm of every emotion, at the peak of every happening, there is silence.” says His Holiness Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Some added features of the Shivaratri Advanced Meditation Programme are the following:

There is a deep rest to the mind and body.

One can participate in the Rudra pooja on Mahashivaratri and listen to the incantations which have a soothing and efficacious effect on the mind.

Through skype a participant can also get linked to the Shivaratri celebrations at Bangalore Ashram through a live webcast.

Eventually participants can rejuvenate themselves with a burst of renewed energy

To explore the Shiv Tattva in the deep meditative self.