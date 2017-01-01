May you be blessed!

January 2017

By K Geethanjali

When we bless, we are blessed, says K Geethanjali, for it is only when we appreciate the good that befalls others that we attract it into our lives

I was cooking breakfast one morning when the news blared out from the adjoining room where my mother was watching television. The day before, two film stars from the Malayalam film industry (who had earlier divorced their respective spouses), had got married, and the whole Malayali community was abuzz with the news.

A peppy number of one of the couple’s reel songs triggered off a natural curiosity in me and drove me to watch the screen as it flashed scenes of the bride’s unsure eagerness and the groom’s anxiety to be accepted by the public that had made him. Any little judgement I had about the matter vanished and a spontaneous thought arose in me. I hope they are happy together and have a great life! As I found myself sending a blessing to the couple I couldn’t help wishing that all couples could experience the happily ever after in their life. Suddenly, the whole thing wasn’t about the couple anymore. It was about the human condition and the possibilities in it.

Why do we applaud movies and books which end with a… “happily ever after’ though we judge them when they happen in real life? It’s because on screen we feel safe to follow our fantasies. Our judging mind is quiet and the imaginative mind can soar.

How much more exciting it is when we see real life cases of abundance, genius and artistic expression! What an occasion to marvel at all that humans have achieved. It took just a minute to send a good thought, but instantly I felt my energy rise and a feeling of well-being suffused me. Well-being laced with hope that the human race is finding joy and creative expression in its own way.

Why can’t life be a fairy tale with happy endings? It can’t while our small mind tells us to get real. It can if we follow our Big Heart which tells us that life was meant to be magical and joyful. When we bless others with all good and marvel at what God has done for another person, we fall into the universal heart where we are all one. Another person’s joy becomes our joy and we find more and more reasons to rejoice and celebrate in our life.

As Avadhoot Baba Shivanand says, “When you see a beautiful home belonging to another and marvel at it and bless it, the universe or your subconscious mind gets the message that you admire and appreciate beauty. It then draws more of that into your life. If, on the other hand, you judge it and reject it, being envious because it isn’t there in your own reality, you are further pushing it away. You are giving a message to your subconscious mind that you are rejecting the good when you see it outside, and it draws it away from you.

The law of attraction at its core. The world is as you are. It is a reflection of your inner nature. Appreciation and gratitude for the abundance in life will draw it to you, and rejection and judgement will cause you to push it away!

The pranic healers have a meditation on twin hearts, a meditation designed by Master Choa Kok Sui, where you bless the world from your heart chakra and your crown chakra! The light Masters led by Guruji Krishnananda stress on world blessing as a must to achieve inner peace. The SKY practitioners of the great master, Vethathiri Maharishi, greet each other with a blessing “Vazhga valamudan’ which translated means, “May you live in prosperity and abundance.” Would these masters stress on blessing unless they had realised a great truth that it is in blessing that we are blessed? Jesus even exhorts us to bless them that curse you!

So the next time that a friend posts pictures of an exotic trip abroad, instead of allowing the small mind to go with the usual “Oh, why does she have all the luck, why don’t I get such lovely breaks in life?’ wouldn’t it be more fun to be the Big Heart that goes, “O my gosh! Isn’t that an example of what we can experience in our life? What the Universe has given her, it can bring to me too if I am ready to receive!’

Want to make the world a better place? You can do so sitting in the comfort of your home.

Send a blessing to whatever appears before you this moment. Looks like we have the key to our own happiness in our hands.

To draw all good into our lives we need to bless them when we see them outside. They may or may not become a part of our reality (many other factors can also be at play), but the energy we create when we bless others and the world, raises our vibration and expands us, contributing to the joy of being!

So the next time I hear that my friends or acquaintances have been on a Himalayan trek or to Mahavatar Babaji’s cave in Kumaon or to Kailash Manasarovar (which are on my bucket list), I know just what to do!

About the author : K Geethanjali is a teacher, writer, and healer, currently based in Bangalore. She is a disciple of Mahavatar Babaji