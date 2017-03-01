Miracles of Hypnotherapy

March 2017

With my past-life regression therapy and hypnotherapy clients, I often have to answer many questions on ‘karma.’ There are a whole lot of books and texts written on karma and the karmic connection of life, be it instant karma, karmas manifesting since our childhood or past life karmas. This is also one of my favourite subjects,” says Swasti S Sharma, Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist and Certified Past-Life Regression therapist from Hypnotherapy Academy of America.

Comparing Geshe Kelsang Ghatso’s definition of karma _ for every action we perform, we experience a similar result, with that of her professor from Hypnotherapy Academy of America, Swasti elaborates on a modified version of the same definition. “For every intentional action we perform, we experience a similar result.” With the emphasis on ‘intention’, we are actually taking responsibility for our actions and, eventually, for the results that we get out of those actions. Karmas, whether negative or positive, are created not just through actions, but also through words, emotions and thoughts; ‘thoughts’ being at the foundation level.” According to her, our emotions, and how we feel, are a result of dominant thoughts on our mind. We say what we think, so thoughts generate our words. And how we act and react during certain situations also depends on our thoughts about that situation. Thoughts come from the mind. So we must learn to control our mind to control our thoughts.

“Now, for every intentional action we perform, we experience a similar result. The ‘intention’ is of the mind – conscious or subconscious. The ‘intention’ is the ‘first seed’ that we plant. If the intention is positive, our actions will be positive and so will the results that we experience. If the intention is negative, we will act negatively and will get back the same negative results. Therefore, take control of your thoughts by controlling your mind,” she says, adding, “Working under the guidance of a trained and qualified hypnotherapist, you can empower yourself to be the master of your mind.

She elaborates upon hypnotherapy’s effects on people at various levels, and in various situations. If people’s phobias inhibit them from enjoying their life to the fullest and the fear of examination, interview or speaking in public stops them from performing to the best of their abilities, hypnotherapy comes to their succour. If people are tired of dieting, exercising and still not losing weight, Hypnotherapy empowers them to make a resolve and achieve profound results. Similarly, in achieving goals, realising ambitions and resolving difficulties in relationships, hypnotherapy works wonders.

For many years the science of hypnotherapy has successfully helped people in various areas of life, like increasing self-esteem, improving memory, managing pain, controlling weight, improving physical health, engendering mental and emotional calmness, overcoming fears and phobias and cessation of smoking.

Coming back to hypnotherapy’s role in having greater control over one’s mind, she says, “When you have that kind of control over your mind, you can heal your other issues too, all by yourself. You can eliminate all your fears and phobias, you can improve your memory, gain more self-confidence, handle stress and anxiety, boost your self-esteem, achieve all your goals and live a happier, healthier, successful, meaningful and a more satisfying life!”

Delhi-based Swati has five hundred hours of intensive classroom training and an experience of having worked with many clients in the USA and India. In India, she has become the first practising Indian hypnotherapist and past-life regression therapist to be certified by the ‘International Board of Hypnotherapy’. Many clients visit her daily for getting a solution to their issues including fears, low self-esteem, smoking cessation, anxiety, phobias, relationship and break up issues and getting healed in a big way.

