Naini Setalvad

Her immense research and knowledge in the field of nutrition has earned her the right to speak in prestigious institutes such as Padmashree D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Primal Research Centre, Reserve Bank of India, Nanavati Hospital, H.R. College and many other such prominent centers.
Her approach to health covers both your body and mind. In today’s high-stress lifestyle and fast-changing world, one needs to be at an optimum at all times. Naini gently steers her client to use the power of food as a tool to improve performances, retard and reverse diseases, improve mood and enhance concentration.
About a decade ago, Naini was 160 kilos. Today, she is 60 kilos, and a qualified nutritionist. Realizing how food affected her life, she, therefore, wants to share her knowledge and belief that every human being has a right to understand what good food and good health truly mean.
Post your queries as a comment and we will pass it on to her.
I am 34 yrs male. Height 175 Cms, weight 100 Kgs.
Having Thyroid and suspect spondlitis (Sometimes experience severe back neck pain). Using thyronorm tabs for thyroid and nothing for suspected spondylitis (have to get it confirmed that it is spondylitis from a doctor. Suspecting just because my mother is having the same and understand it is hereditary )
Could you please suggest some medication for weight reduction as it is causing serious problems for me these days and any remedy for neck pain please.
There is no medication that I can recommend for back pain but I suggest that you check your b12 and d3 if it is low then please supplement after asking your physician . I would advise on having cows ghee a tablespoon twice a day with one fourth spoons turmeric powder and 2 peppercorns all mixed together daily it can help reduce pain .
I am dependent on allopathic medicines for getting sleep in the night. Please give appropriate suggestions so that I do not need allopathic medicines for sleep.
You could hav chamomile herbal infusion and also add poppy seeds roasted mixed with saunf to the diet at dinner .Please stop any caffeine that is tea coffee green tea after 4 pm
13 Aug 16.
This is BTS [age 70,weight-71kg and height 67 inches] and am interested in continuing the balance life with quality. At present has no illnesses to report to including stress.I wish your consultation in in-depth daily intake-pure vegan, without egg and dairy, specifically split in with respect to intake items. These include dry weight of ingrediants that go in the recipe named/suggested, with kcal, GI, good fat, good protein and good carbs specified for each item’s specified serving size, with micro nutrients. Will it be possible for you to meet my above needs details in your consultation, if taken? I live at Bangalore. Kindly acknowledge.
Yes this could be done you need to connect with on email
is zeera good to the patient ofprostrate?
it is good but what also put in normal food just pomegranate flax seeds tomato pumpkin seeds daily as it helps in regulating prostrate
My 2 Year old nephew has just been diagnosed with Autism. His therapies are also going on like speech etc. But i had read somewhere that modification of diet plays a very important role in Autism cases. Kindly shed some light on the same.
Diet plays an very important role you need to cut down on sugar and white flour and fried and eat foods that have more nutrients and vitamins .like vegetables whole grains lentils good quality fat found in cows ghee nuts
need an appointment with you.
You can contact Naini at 91 98201 33008 or email her at healthforyou@vsnl.net
Hi am 19 years old and suffer from pcos I am suffering from a increased hair loss since a year.am taking a diet rich in leafy veggies,salads etc I am extremely streessd bout it what should I do to stop or reverse it and how much time is required to see results,also should I drink milk (cow) or not if not which other sources of natural calcium do u recommend? Plz reply
Pcos needs a specific diet . A diet with more vegetables, low glycemic (GI) grains, restricted sugars , avoiding white sugar, white flour , artificial sugars , aerated drinks, shifting to low GI grains, proteins, might need to supplement with vitamins. Look at alternative sources of calcium like sesame seeds, leafy greens .
I need a diet plan to get rid off Acidity, the condition has become worse due to statins, blood thinners, Aspirin, BP pills etc. after Angioplasty 18 months ago. Please Advice.
Avoid fried foods, spicy foods . Add lemon water in between meals. Lemon is acidic on the tongue but alkaline in the stomach.Eat smaller meals, eat at regular intervals and eat your dinner early , so there is enough time to digest your food before bed time. Cut down on red meat , add more vegetables in your diet .
I suffer from lot of gas and headache (due to gas). After taking antacids for many years, I started trying warm water with lemon juice early morning on empty stomach. It has worked and keeps me free from gas and headaches. However, I would like to know whether I can consume lemon juice and warm water on a regular basis (every day) over a long period of time (regular, routine). Can it cause any harm if taken over a longer period?
Lemon juice in warm water is a natural remedy for acidity , gas , so one can go ahead with it regularly .
I have started experiencing pain at finger joints, and when move them, I can observe small tick sound. My Uric acid level is normal. I am facing digestion problem for past 6 months. Can you please advice on this.
What you need to do is first check R .A factor as well as D3 levels .Tell then you could add a coriander lemon ginger juice daily .
I am 5ft 4″ tall and weigh 112 Kgs. The fat is concentrated around my waist/tummy.
Please suggest how I can reduce weight and fat over three months.
Please mention your age also
Age 45 years
My wife Mrs Anjali Kumari is suffering from diabetes and now a days she is suffering from Jaundice. Please give me some advice. Her weight is also 75 kgs.
With diabetes we can not give sweet fruits or sugary drinks but what you need to follow is a total fat free diet with no oil or even pulses or any animal products that is milk dairy egg paneer cheese fish chicken red meat.
The diet can be Apples oranges kiwis as fruits which can be had for breakfast till noon in betwee green juice that is spinach coriander lemon salt jeera.
Lunch and dinner vegetables cooked in zero fat and roti or dalia or rawa idli or sama no ghee or oil the spices are salt jeera coriander In between any of the above fruits green juice or lemon water
i am suffering from hailfall. My age is 31.I am software professional. I do not have any heridetary/ other decease. Please advice regarding the issue.
since past 3 years,i suffer from an incurable auto immune nervous system disorder,which has left me with complete nerve deafness in both the ears,including heaviness,stiffness,numbness and shivering in the body.
I have tried naturopathy for 9 months,having little effect.
Please suggest a diet for me.
Please get your electrolytes vitamin b12 and d3 checked and do get in touch with a good E.N..T. Let me know what your current diet is.
I have already undertaken various tests and the necessary vitamin d3 tablets and injections and calcium tablets.I was on allopathic medicines and steroids for 6 to 9 months.We have already consulted many ents in the past.Our current ent is Dr anand Shah at gamdevi.I am currently on homeopathic treatment.There was a diagnosis of vkh disease,whichis retinal thickening in the eye,by DrMorekar of Bombay hospital.It is diagnosed that because of vkh,i have auto immune disease.My current diet is half cup tea followed by a fruit juice inbreakfast,2/3rotis with veg/dal,fruit or fruit juice in the evening,and light dinner of roti/veg or khichdi.
I have mild ezcema over my body,Specially on my hands and feet.
I want to ask as to what food precautions should I take ?
What foods should I avoid ?
One more question about weight loss is that is eating only fruits the proper way for weight loss ?
Excema can be for lots of reasons maybe you could get an allergy test to see if you are allergic to anything but till then do drink plenty of water get your blood sugar levels checked a bath with dry bitter neem leaves boiled and soaked in water and mixed with normal water helps.
Re: your second query. add vegetables to all your meals that is breakfast lunch and dinner combine this with a small amount of protein and grain for eg egg with omelet with veggies stuffed roti with veggies and raita or poha with peas and onions or idli sambhar In between eat fruit Salad veggie roti dal
Tea and toast or khakra Fruit if hungry. Dinner same as lunch. Avoid fried sweets chocolates fried
Hi.I am very thin and my age is 16.I want to grow some body.I don’t want to be like this.so please show me a healthy diet to grow some body.thank you.
Add fresh coconut to your food grate it and add to veggies and curries. Consume half a coconut daily. This is a healthy way to put on weight.
I am suffering from Rheumatoid arthritis since last 20 years. what diet i should take and which things I should avoid? Can I take lemon with lukewarm water as I have gained weight or will it aggravate joint pain? I cant do much exercises and walk due to ankle and knee pain. What should I do to reduce weight. Please help. Thanks.
Lemon does not aggravate joint pain you can continue having it. You need to avoid tomatoes tamarind and brinjals. .lesson wheat and have brown rice ,bajri and raggi atta .Increase leafy greens add sesames add ghee remove fried fruit juices aerated drink
My wife is having sciatica pain and pain in her knees. What diet would help her. Also, she takes lemon with hot water in the morning for weight problem but some say that it could increase her problem. Kindly help with you views. Thanks.
Hi , you will get her vitamin b12, vit D3 , calcium levels checked . You could also mail her current diet . Foods that she can add would be leafy greens, ragi, sesame, flax seeds , nuts and avoid tamarind in the diet.
Thanks for your kind response. Her b12, vit D3 and calcium levels are now ok with supplements.
She takes veg diet only. Mostly chapati, veg, daal some fruits and milk. First thing in the morning she takes 2 limes with lukewarm water.
kindly advise further course of action and if taking lime and curd is ok for her.
If you are in Mumbai then we need to see her personally to give her a proper diet and if you are out of town if you are interested we would send you our outstation program.
my uric acid is 5mg/dl?is it high and what food should i avoid to control uric acid and ?i am 31 year old. thanks a lot
All high protein foods like dals, chicken, fish, eggs should be avoided.
Respected Madam, i wanted to ask whether eating oats everyday moderately can be harmful?can it increase uric acid?there is lot of conflicting and confusing information on net?can you throw light on it?and my uric acid is 5mg/dl?is it high and what food should avoid to control it?i am 31 year old. thank you in advance
Its healthy I recommend mixing it in atta for rotis or then make upma but barely that is joa or jav atta to make rotis is more beneficial to cholesterol and blood sugar levels
what veg diet i must take in case of intestinal tuberculosis & irretiable bowel syndrome. thanks
Please avoid dairy products increase vegetables at each meal there should be a vegetable and lentil or dal or pulse with roti or rice cooked in minimum oil Breakfast can be only fruits Mid morning nuts green tea black tea in the eving between 4 pm to 6pm be on fruits
How to increase the blood platelet count and what are the vital foods to spike the count and to maintain normal count.
Beet prunes and leafy greens are the food that increases blood platelet count remember to squeeze lemon on beet and leafy greens
I am suffering from Prostate Enlarement what should be my
Principal Veg Food
Include green tea, pumpkin seeds, tomatoes, have lots of vegetables. Avoid dairy, whole grain, fried, sugar, white flour, aerated drinks, fruit juices, sweets, red meat, honey and all processed foods.
Dear Nainaji, I have been having immense hairfall(run your fingers through and they come out in clumps) for the last 6 years. Blood tests do not reveal any problems. I have a troubled marriage for the lsst 15 years. Now I have been diagnosed with fibromyalgia. I suffer from migranes and pain on right upper back. I walk for 30 mins a day at least 5 days a week. I work part-time from home as an editor and qa for a e-learning portal. Can you help me with my hairfall issue? Thanks.
For hair fall have pumpkins juice or soup with a tablespoon of coconut in it and increase spinach and yellow green color veggies add a tablespoon of flax seeds daily
Hi can u help me with my acidity problem.at times get gastric also.
Would need you add half a lemon juice 3 times a day first thing in the morning after lunch after dinner .I would need to know your diet before I do any changes in your diet for gastritis but add hing in your cooked food cucumber cauliflower brocali rajma channa all our gassy foods they need to e avoided or had in small quantities.
My mother has been diagnosed with kidney problems – creatinine – 3, urea – 52, and shrinking kidneys. Currently she is undergoing naturopathy treatment. However, the diet is so restricted that she has lost all interest to eat, which is affecting her weight and haemoglobin count. I, therefore, request you madam to suggest a list of food items she could take. Thank you.
For high creatinine and kidney she ahs to avoid all proteins and leafy greens dairy and non veg food .There is a huge array of veggies and different grains she can eat make fun food like pav bhaji with whole wheat bread rawa idli with coriander chutney ,then different rice preparations with a gravy veggi potato pattice with a soup and salad stuff the potato with veggies ,stuffed paratha with veggies ,soup salad and sweet potato give her a bhel one day .
I`m 20 years old and i weigh more than 85 kgs…my height is 167cm..and i`m pcod..and i already have stretch marks everywhere in my body ….over weight is affecting my skin also…i joined vlcc,its a slimming center,,but its not atall working for me..can u please suggest something good for my skin and body..when i start dieting i reduce very fast…my skin is the worst part in my body..can you please help me mam..i want to be like all other girls…now i cant even fit into my old jeans..i have to wear salwar always…i hate myself for being fat….hope you`ll help me..i promise whatever u say i`ll do it…hope u`ll help me mam.
I need to meet you and then prescribe a diet which will help skin and wt it is possible to lose weight and improve skin for P..C.O.D . till then cut down all sugar intake have lots of veggies and avoid fried sweets fruit juices aerated drinks and all white flour
i have been suffering form diabetes type-1 for last 10yrs. now i am 28ys. my resent hba1c reading is (8.5). i have chime(frezze)problem in feet. i have digetion problem(diarrhoea) too, as i have to go to empty the stomach several time after each meal.
Naini, I am a 38years old female , I weigh around 64 Kgs and am 5.2′. I want to loose weight the healthy way>please guide me
Cut down fried foods , sweets, pickles, jams aerated drinks, fruit juices , white flour , junk foods. Add lots of salads to your meals . Exercise can be walking for 30-40 mins daily once a day.
I live in Pune, can I take a consultation? How do I go about it not sure if you have office here. Could you suggest?
Hi Naini,
I am 41.
And I wish to lose wait.
I weigh ~ 80kgs. And have some bit of water retention around the ankles.
I cannot do strenuous exercise as I have a Back problem. Over the last year, due to lack of activity-> this is the reason of the 6-8 kgs of weight gain.
I do go for 30minutes walk daily.
But clearly, that’s not enough.
Please suggest…
Hi Preeti, You can cut down on the salt in your food , Start your day with lemon water , followed by fruits , add a lot of salad to each meal, drink plenty of water that prevents water retention . Avoid pickles , papad and processed foods . Increase the amount of vegetables. Instead of Any strenuous activity, you can do 5 mins walking 4 to 5 times in a day , do some deep breathing exercises.
I have abdomal pains and have light blood spoting and filling dizzy and white tongue
You need to ask your doctor why this is happening get your iron b12 and D3 levels checked once you have those ans then get back to us about the food you eat then we can move forward
can tell me if drinking cow milk is harmful to humans.
Naini says : No it is not harmful but if today’s cows are pumped in with hormones taken away from there natural food kept in terrible conditions that are anti nature .Like machines they are made to produce milk, their calf is kept away from them and this is causing a lot of harm to human health by drinking this milk