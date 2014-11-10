Naini Setalvad

Her immense research and knowledge in the field of nutrition has earned her the right to speak in prestigious institutes such as Padmashree D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Primal Research Centre, Reserve Bank of India, Nanavati Hospital, H.R. College and many other such prominent centers.



Her approach to health covers both your body and mind. In today’s high-stress lifestyle and fast-changing world, one needs to be at an optimum at all times. Naini gently steers her client to use the power of food as a tool to improve performances, retard and reverse diseases, improve mood and enhance concentration.



About a decade ago, Naini was 160 kilos. Today, she is 60 kilos, and a qualified nutritionist. Realizing how food affected her life, she, therefore, wants to share her knowledge and belief that every human being has a right to understand what good food and good health truly mean.

