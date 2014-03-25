Pranic Healing Courses

TweetHealing Courses

Pranic Healing

What is Pranic Healing?

Pranic healing is a revolutionary and comprehensive system of natural healing techniques that utilizes `prana` to treat various illnesses. `Prana` is a Sanskrit word literally meaning `life-force`, the invisible bio-energy or vital energy that keeps the body alive and maintains a state of good health. The Japanese call this subtle energy `Ki`, the Chinese `Chi`, while the Greeks refer to it as `Pneuma`. In Polynesian it is known as `Mana`, and in Hebrew, `Ruach`—meaning `Breath of Life`. As an art and science, pranic healing was widely practiced in ancient civilizations in China, Egypt and India.

Using a `no-touch` methodology, pranic healing utilizes prana to initiate specific biochemical changes to accelerate the body`s innate ability to prevent, alleviate, and heal a whole spectrum of physical, emotional, and mental ailments. The methods are simple and fairly easy to understand; anyone can learn and apply pranic healing in no time at all. Physical touch in not necessary because the practitioner applies pranic healing on the Energy Body rather than on the physical body.



Pranic healing is currently being taught to doctors, nurses, massage therapists, acupuncturists, chiropractors, shiatsu practitioners, and many others in the healing field. It has allowed them to heal confidently and consistently in the shortest learning time possible. These professionals find pranic healing very effective and easy to apply.

In the palm of your hands are energy centers called chakras. Through a simple exercise, taught by Mr. Co, these chakras will be activated. Once activated, these chakras will become sensitive to feeling other`s energy. You can scan that energy field to locate blockages and be able to cleanse, energize and revitalize the area with new prana. You will also learn techniques to stop the drain of energy on your body that many health practitioners experience while working on others. You will actually energize yourself while your are healing someone else!

This is an experiential workshop. During class time, all the principles will be explained thoroughly and the techniques practiced exhaustively so you will be confident in your ability to produce positive results when you finish the course.

Just Some of What You Will Learn:

• Energetic Anatomy—you will work with each energy center to accelerate the healing processes of the physical organs they control.

• Preventative healing—remove the negative energetic patterns of a disease to prevent it from fully manifesting as a sickness.

• Self pranic healing—applying techniques to accelerate your own healing.

Step-by-step techniques for ailments related to:

• Respiratory (e.g. asthma),

• Circulatory ( e.g. heart ailments),

• Gastrointestinal (e.g. irritable bowel syndrome),

• Musculoskeletal (e.g. arthritis and back pain),

• Migraine headaches,

• Sinusitis,

• Reproductive (e.g. menstrual problems) and other common illnesses,

• Distant Healing to heal as effectively at a distance as when your subject is present,

• And more.

Pranic Self-Healing

• In this intensive `hands-on` 2 day workshop, you will learn step-by-step techniques to:

• Heal yourself of energy leakage and imbalances (sources of most health problems),

• Manage your health by powerful Pranic Self-Healing methods (you will be given step-by-step techniques to practice everyday to achieve your goal of good health),

• Cleanse yourself of diseased energies and energize with fresh revitalizing prana (life force),

• Quickly recharge your body through simple, yet effective energy-based physical exercises and • Restructure the energetic patterns of your bodies with specially designed meditations.

Grand Master Choa Kok Sui will also perform a special Divine Healing to all the participants. This ritual will bathe your Spiritual, Mental, Astral, Etheric and Physical bodies tremendous healing energies that will jump-start your bodies` innate healing abilities.

Advanced Pranic Healing

Learn to use the secret techniques of Master healers! Project color pranic energies to produce very rapid healing for severe and difficult ailments. By using the latest in Energy Healing Technology, it enables a student to reproduce healings similar to those made by experienced healers but in a much shorter learning time.

Color Pranic Healing

By using the will and special visualization skills taught in this course, you can focus color energies to the receiver to produce accelerated healing. Most severe ailments necessitate the use of qualified Color Pranic Energies for better results. Using Color Prana is like going to a specialist instead of a general practitioner.

Just Some of What You Will Learn:

• Rapid cleansing techniques for delicate and non-delicate organs and chakras,

• Advanced energizing techniques using your Crown, Throat, and Basic Chakras,

• Activate or inhibit chakras to speed up recovery from severe ailments,

• Energize the immune system through the lymphatic system, blood, liver, kidneys.

Specialized techniques for:

• Rapid healing of fresh wounds,

• Rapid growth of tissue,

• Cell regeneration

• Cleansing the blood,

• Cleansing the internal organs,

Instructive and Divine healing—to reprogram the subconscious minds at the levels of the:

• Cellular

• Organic

• Etheric

• Emotional

• Mental

Specific techniques for severe cases:

• Cancer,

• HIV positive,

• Diabetes,

• Leukemia,

• Kundalini Syndrome,

Advance work for ailments related to different systems:

• Respiratory,

• Circulatory,

• Skeletal,

• Endocrine,

• And much more.

Pranic Psychotherapy

Pranic psychotherapy is pranic healing applied in healing and alleviating emotional and psychological ailments. Negative emotions and traumatic experiences are essentially negative thought forms and emotional entities lodged on to the aura and the critical energy centers. Pranic psychotherapy offers you the ability to quickly and safely release these crippling energetic patterns. Negative belief systems and negative thought patterns manifest as dirty or unwholesome thought forms/entities floating in the subtle bodies. These energies are often difficult to release, requiring months or even years of traditional psychotherapy to experience any improvement.



In pranic psychotherapy, the healer uses advanced energetic extraction techniques on the affected chakras so phobias, compulsions and addictions can be alleviated in a very short time. And this is done without the recipient having to reveal any potentially embarrassing personal information. It is not uncommon that in just the first session, a phobia is 70 to 90 percent healed. In fact, during class time we encourage the students to do their best to completely remove real life emotional issues that their partners have.

Just Some of What You Will Learn:

• Self healing for tension, irritability, grief and anxiety,

• Repairing damaged/cracked Chakra protective webs to prevent future intrusions,

• Purge negative programing acquired during childhood that could be holding you from success,

• Remove the negative seed thoughts of drug and alcoholism by using pranic psychotherapy everyday after children come home from school,

• Healing the effects of psychic attacks—when left untreated could cause anxiety attacks, irritability, bad luck or even financial ruin!

• Shielding techniques to protect your chakras, aura and other possessions,

• Remove the negative influences (envy, jealousy,anger etc.) of other people,

• Extraction and disintegration of negative energies and patterns of compulsive behaviors, phobias, addictions—smoking, alcoholism, drug addiction, food and sugar addictions, depression plus much more.

Pranic Crystal Healing

Harness the power of Mother Earth`s precious gifts. Use crystal power to enhance your healing ability, spirituality and prosperity.

Just Some of What You Will Learn:

• Increase your healing power by 200 percent or more by using special crystals,

• Quickly extract negative emotions and diseased energies from the aura,

• Activate and revitalize your chakras,

• Prevent taking on your patients diseased energies with crystal auric barriers,

• Consecration of crystals—make your crystals more powerful by 1000 percent or more!

• Use crystals as protective amulets against psychic attacks—which ones really work!

• Magical rings—secret of magicians and Master healers for power, healing and prosperity,

• Scientifically use the color pranic energies of color crystals for rapid healing,

• Proper laying of crystals for anchoring specific energies,

• How to use special crystals like obsidians to absorb and divert psychic attack,

• Why wearing the wrong crystals/gem stones could cause financial hardships,

• Why wearing certain crystals/gem stones could draw psychic attack to yourself,

• Size isn`t everything. Know the five factors, which determine the real potency of a crystal,

• Consecrate rings, pendants and jewelry to attract good health and prosperity for your loved ones and business associates,

• Programing crystals for healing.

Pranic Psychic Self – Defense

Protect yourself and your loved ones from psychic attacks, negative intentions, malicious entities and energetic pollution.



Living in the present society, one is constantly being bombarded and contaminated by negative and injurious energies. Just imagine, you are in an ocean of thought-forms and emotional energies. These ethereal inhabitants constantly exert pressure on our auras to conform with their vibrations. If not properly protected, we could be affected spiritually, mentally, emotional, physically and financially. This course will teach you scientific ways of utilizing pranic energies in different dimensions to properly protect yourself, your belongings, surroundings and love ones.

Just Some of What You Will Learn:

• Closing of the aura to prevent intrusions,

• Understand how psychic attacks are launched and protect yourself from them,

• Endow your business with a protective aura,

• Utilizing Holy objects for protection, empowerment and good luck,

• Advanced psychic self-defense for healers,

• Shielding of your personal belongings—including your financial assets!

• Multidimensional shielding techniques for protection of the spiritual, mental, emotional, etheric and physical planes. Attacks could come in from any plane.

• Remedies—what to do if the attack has already penetrated your energy fields; learn special extraction techniques to remove them.

• Learn four critical things that can weaken a shield and how to guard against them.

• Use the power of love to smother an angry psychic assailant.

Energy

The missing link in psychic protection—why visualization and intention alone are not sufficient—you can`t build a fence with just good intention, you need fencing material.

• Use the ancient magic circles ritual to get comprehensive protection from angels, Masters and teachers.

• Protect your business and finances from envious competitors and their negative vibes,

• Safeguard your children`s precious and innocent consciousness from preying entities of drugs and negative programing from peers,

• Scan the strength and integrity of your shields. Don`t just assume, be certain.

• Experience inner peace and calmness in the midst of a chaotic work or home environment,

• Stop psychic vampires from draining your precious life force—it could be a cause of insomnia,

• Why the traditional bubble of white light does not hold up in the real world of psychic warfare. Learn a more effective technique.

• Learn why improper shielding could cause a person to think he/she is under psychic attack by nobody else but themselves.

• Learn what causes `bad luck` and change it to good fortune!

• Learn the ultimate protection,

• And much more!

Arhatic Yoga

`Arhatic` is derived from `arhat` or `highly evolved being`. This advanced yoga system synthesizes and scientifically integrates all yogas. After intense purification of the physical, etheric, astral and mental bodies, the chakras are substantially activated in a secret sequence to safely and effectively awaken and then circulate the Kundalini energy throughout the body. This accelerated program is practiced by very advanced and evolved yogis.

Benefits Of Arhatic Yoga Practice:

• Balanced personality. You can master your spiritual powers and enhance your material life at the same time. You do not have to choose one over the other!

• Enhanced intuition. With the development of the spiritual/Divine cord and soul/higher self alignment with the personality allows you to tune in to higher dimensions easier.

• Mental, emotional clarity. Intense purification techniques enable you to have a clear, sharp, practical mind and more stable emotions.

• Experience a healthier you. Special meditations make the different subtle bodies stronger and more vibrant so you can easily resist and repel negative and sick energies.

• Increased healing powers. With a clean aura and powerful chakras you can channel more healing energy for yourself and others.

• Prevent/heal kundalini syndrome. Learn practical techniques to help yourself and others of the destructive effects of spontaneous/uncontrolled activation of the kundalini energies.

• Practical spiritual and material guidance. As a successful businessman and spiritual teacher, Master Choa Kok Sui offers practical teachings and techniques for an enriching spiritual and material life. Mr. Stephen Co, senior instructor, gives free regular follow-up sessions to guide practitioners with questions on their Arhatic Yoga practice. And much more.

Preparatory Level – Purification of the Subtle Vehicles

The Critical Stage



image title A lot of spiritual aspirants have encountered difficulties often associated with spontaneous activation/awakening of the kundalini energy. Some of these `kundalini syndrome` symptoms are overheating, constant fevers, insomnia, hallucinations, obsessive compulsions, uncontrollable sex drive, indifference, relationship problems and more. In addition, students can initially be hit with many obstacles such as physical and psychological ailments, relationship problems and worst—financial disasters. This is due to the rapid materialization of negative karma and latent tendencies. Most of the these could be eliminated or substantially reduced if the mental, astral and etheric bodies are substantially prepared through intensive purification techniques taught by Master Choa Kok Sui.

Some Highlights of Arhatic Yoga:

• Alchemical sublimation of sexual energy. Sexual energy is `Spiritual Gasoline`. This precious energy when properly harnessed could help accelerate the spiritual development of the practitioner tremendously. Master Choa reveals a simple but extremely effective technique that you can practice every week to properly utilize the sexual power to achieve more creativity, intuition and access higher states of consciousness.

• Arhatic Yoga invocation. This technique is utilized to `pull down` tremendous amount of spiritual power to give illumination, guidance and protection for the practitioner. Clairvoyants see this as a `Blinding Downpouring of Spiritual Light`.

• Arhatic Yoga method of energy circulation. Unique to Arhatic Yoga. Practitioners, this is used to extract the `ancient seeds`, pent-up emotions and negative crystallized thought patterns. The `microcosmic orbit` is quickly and safely opened in less than one hour! Diligent practice offers the practitioner a smoother transition into a life of service without the hindrances of ancient emotional and mental negative patterns.

• Arhatic Yoga Shaktipat Initiation. Awakening of the Kundalini Energy safely with the downpouring of Divine Current through Master Choa.

Higher ClairVoyance

This is an exclusive system of techniques used by Advanced Pranic Healers. It reveals the hidden laws, principles and ancient secrets which were used not only to develop the so called ‘Third eye’ but also the ‘Higher Eyes’. By utilizing these more precise and sensitive ‘lenses’, you will quickly and safely enhance your sensitivity and awareness to tune in to the aura, chakras and other subtle energies.

Benefits Of Higher Clairvoyance:

• Facilitate communications with Higher Spheres with your amplified ‘psychic antenna’

• Detect diseased energies and imbalance chakras with your clairvoyant skills

• Learn practical exercises to continually develop and enhance your new found psychic powers

• and more…

Some Highlights Of Higher Clairvoyance:

• Modeling the chakras and energetic patterns of a High Level Clairvoyant

• Opening your Clairvoyant Eyelids.

• Simple and powerful techniques to sensitize your brain cells to record subtle impressions

• A special Color Exercise meditation to sensitize your brain to register etheric/astral colors.

• Clairvoyantly observe the Crown, Heart and Basic Chakras of your partner

• Clairvoyantly observe bones and internal organs

• and much more…

This is by far the most advanced and result-oriented clairvoyant development course in existence. Every principle and mechanism is explained in detail and then practiced exhaustively. You rapidly develop without the risk of doing harm to your chakras due to improper opening of the etheric ‘shutters’.

To further accelerate the Clairvoyant development of the students, a special Clairvoyant Shaktipat is performed by Master Choa Kok Sui. Shaktipat is the transference of tremendous amounts of Spiritual Energy to activate your Clairvoyant Faculty.

Pranic Feng Shui

The Science and Art of Environmental Energy Mastery. True Directional Feng Shui: Know the actual origination points on the compass of Prosperity Energies and Spiritual Energies. Avoid negative energies that cause bad luck. Open the correct pathways in your home and office to allow fresh prosperous energies to come in and nourish you. Having the wrong openings means inviting disaster and misfortune.

True Form Feng Shui: Energy, chi or prana has definite characteristics that follow the pathways given to it. Opening the correct pathway is like opening the right door for good energy to come it.

Esoteric Feng Shuism through Thought Power! The key link in making Feng Shui immediately usable. This once secret technique is going to be divulged by Master Choa to integrate as well as quickly materialize the benefits of Feng Shui. Psychological Feng Shui will help your children do better in school by positioning your child`s bed and reading desk to highly energize his/her intellectual faculties. It will allow executives to make better decisions. Marriages will also benefit by positioning the bed to in love-enhancing positions. Also know which paintings and pictures to hang on your walls to magnetize positive energies.

And much more!

Arhatic Sexual Alchemy



As human beings, one of our deepest longings is the desire for an intimate relationship. Master Choa Kok Sui will teach you how to appreciate your own sexuality as well as create an ‘energy partnership’ to have a truly intimate, deeply fulfilling and sacred experience with your partner. He has also demystified traditional Tantric and Taoist Sexual Yoga into simple and effective techniques to safely and properly harness our innate sexual energies. You can practice them every week to properly utilize this ‘Spiritual Gasoline’ to achieve more creativity, intuition and access higher states of consciousness

Kriya Shakti

Science and Art of Materializing Your Wishes with Pranic Energy and Thought Power!

Just Some of What You Will Learn:

• Why some individuals with good education and abilities come up with little results in their life.

• Law of Entitlement: How to create your own good luck. Use time-tested techniques to control your Karmic Directions.

• Secret Hand Gestures (Mudras) And Eye Positions: These ancient techniques known only to high level magicians accelerate precipitation of thoughts into physical reality.

• The Real Midas Touch Through Prosperity Meditations especially designed to: purge old lingering negative programing from childhood and simultaneously build a network of powerful psychic assistants to be interlaced into your aura to continuously attract prosperity and wealth even as you sleep

• Correct Giving: ‘As we give so shall we receive’ This is the Divine Karmic Law. However, where and how you plant these karmic seeds will determine how fast and abundant your Karmic Harvest will be!

• Create the right physical environment to facilitate the programing of your mind and your aura.

•How to create channels and avenues for your desires to become a physical reality… plus much more!!!

• Inner Kriyashakti: the science of Creating Powerful Thought-Forms. Thought-Forms act as your psychic assistants in the energy world to pave a way for manifesting what you want in the material world.

