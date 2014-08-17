A recovery from cancer through homeopathy

Benita Sharma as told to Jamuna Rangachari
In 2011, my friends not me I was not looking too healthy and should go for a complete check up. This made me go to Sitaram Bharti hospital. The doc told me there was a tumour and it was in most likelihood, a TB with a very slim possibility of cancer. He advised me not to get a biopsy done but gave me some medicines. However within a week of taking the TB medicine I was so weak that I could barely have one egg the full day.
So, I went to Mumbai to my daughter who took me to a T B specialist who insisted on a biopsy as he explained that certain strains of Tb do not respond to some antibiotics. The biopsy revealed cancer. I met a large number of oncologists who gave different remedies. One doctor told my daughter that chemo and radiation will not work and insisted on meeting me the next day where he told me that he would like to start in chemo. The surgeon said that if i don’t surgically remove the tumour I will be gone within ten to twenty days.
I was thoroughly confused and decided that since none of the oncologists agreed on the line of treatment, I would explore alternatives. I called up a holistic doctor in Kerala and went to meet him. He told me that that a large number of lymph nodes plus parotid gland were also badly affected by cancer. None of the oncologists had bothered to tell me that it had spread to a number of places. The doctor started treatment which included sending vibrations to the spleen and parotid gland through the rife machine, which only destroyed the cancer cells and did not touch the healthy ones.
He changed my diet, taught yoga and mantra chanting and very strict diet including sitting in the sun one hour a day. After 8 weeks the spleen was cured but the activities of the cancer cells in the other parts increased.
He told me that he would not be able to help me further. Then my cousin in Mumbai heard about my problem and insisted that I do surgery.Another surgeon said that he would remove the tumour completely when I asked him that if it does not fully get removed and radiation and chemo does not work what will he do . He said he would cut 1 cm more around the tumour but the fact was that the tumour was pressing against the jugular vein and hence there was no way one cm around the tumour could to removed.
Also the tumour was in a very odd place; it would mean that they cut my rib cage, cut the tumour into two, then remove the two halves. Hence, nothing that the oncologists said to me made much sense.
I called my brother in Delhi to ask him what i should do he told me to come immediately and sent me to Dr Pankaj Bhatnagar. Dr Bhatnagar was very sure that since I did not do chemo or radiation my chances of complete recovery were very good.
Thanks to him I did not have to spend one day in hospital, I continued travelling on work to different countries, twelve to be precise in the 3 years he has treated me. Now I have just 5 percent of cancer left which is also on its way out! Personally I would advise cancer patients to do alternative medicine…….no pain, no discomfort and an incredible rate of success. After being treated by Dr Bhatnagar, I have come firmly to the conclusion that cancer is as simple as a cough or cold if you get the right doctor to treat you.
Contact Details of Pankaj Bhatnagar
Karshni Handloon Building, C-2/15, Lal Quarter Krishna Nagar, Delhi – 110 051
Phone : 011 4306 2406
amazing healing power of Dr Pankaj sir, whose treatment has also dissolved my malignant brain cancer GBM
Dr. Pankanj Bhatnagar is one of the best cancer Specialist in the world he cures cancer by Homeopathy. My grandfather is suffering from lung cancer. We taking medicines of my grandfather from 2 months and its really works my grandfather is feeling well now. All doctors told us to go for chemotherapy but Dr. Bhatnagar told us he will cure this by homeopathy without any side effects.
Do you believe in Miracle…..if yes than sure u will understand but if no than you will start believing in it.
Today I am really going to tell you the biggest Miracle of SAI BABA Ji…..which has taken place in my life.
I got married in 2006. We were living very happily. After lots of struggle I gave a birth to a baby boy in 2010. My husband was suffering from brain tumor since 2002, before our marriage. But suddenly in jan 2012 it reoccurred and that day I felt that life has really stopped. We started running to doctors each and every one suggested us that he has to undergo for the surgery again. He was finally operated on 15th Feb.2015. At that moment only doctors told us that the tumor is of last stage i.e. GRADE IV-GLIOBLASTOMA…A malignant tumor(cancerous) which can not be cured at all and he has very less time …not more than 12 to 14 months. We all were in a shock. But still my husband face the problem very positively and said SAI BABA sab teekh karange. He went under radiation, chemotherapy but nothing worked. And on November 14 , 2012 mid night he had a paralytic stroke his left side completely stopped working.. At that time doctors said we told u before only..we are sorry…..we have only target chemo left for him. But when I searched about that on internet I came to know it was not approved by gov. it was on trial base and results are very negative…immediately I said to doctors just give the discharge, we don’t want any treatment…I just said one thing to my in-laws——please just believe in SAI BABA he will make him alright and lets take him home.
I was not able to understand what to do…than I came to know about Br. Prashanta benergy in Kolkata who cures the patients like this. We took him there on wheelchair and after a great struggle we got the medicine but unfortunately it could not work. The regular MRIs were showing that Tumor is growing.
And day by day Punnet’s health was going down n down, and slowly the brain stopped working due to pressure on nerves by tumor he went under semi coma stage. We rushed to doctors immediately and you know what they said….sorry we cant help. He has no time left. That day was 12th July.2013
I was really shocked and was so annoyed on doctor and said……plz …..i assure you after10 yrs also I will bring Punnet to you for regular checkup. I said just admit him and give him an Injection so that swelling should reduce and just give the instructions to your team doctors that who so ever meet Puneet just say that he is fine and reports are very good. After two day we took him back to home. He was little better. But except me everyone lost the hope… I was all alone…….I went to Sai baba and said I believe in miracles and have full faith in you that you are going to show a Miracle which the whole world will know..
Puneet was suffering from bad cough, he was not able to breathe…than I went to patanjali..Nearby our house….Than I told that doctor about him he said take your husband immediately to Dr. Pankaj Bhatnagar in Krishna nagar..I assure you he will help you. I went home and tried to convince my in-laws—but failed. But three days continuously that doctor called me and said please go. Than I took a step and said my inlaws- I am going. I went to dr. bhatnagar and told everything about him He said just bring once your husband tomorrow. I took him with my father-in-law to Dr. Bhatnagar. He just saw him and said take the medicine. He was having tears in his eyes and said just pray to sai baba that make him cure. That was 25th July2013, when I got medicine for puneet and from that day he started recovering. We went for MRI in October..The report was suprising..growth stopped we all were happy. I thanked SAI BABA and now a breaking news we went for an MRI on 14th October 2014……It shows that there is no tumor left at all. Now there is no chance of re growing. Because it has been cured from roots. All the allopathic doctors were shocked . It just happened because I never ever complained to SAI Baba that why we are suffering from all these pains. Ijust said only one think that you only can show the MIRACLE, and I am really thankful to Dr. Bhatnagar who really done a great job. He always motivated me and said puneet ji will be fine very soon.
SAI BABA really thankful to you for choosing us for showing ur MIRACLE through Dr. Pankaj Bhatnagar.
He is there for curing all the critical patients and giving new life to their families. He is a GOD’s fellow. His whole family is into this profession. They are helping them in all the manners I have seen myself that Dr. Pankaj gives money to those who are not able to afford for test like MRI and CT-Scan.
He gives 50% discount to me because….he treats me like his daughter and says jab Puneet ji teekh ho jayenga and will start earning than I will charge from you.
I am really thankfull to Dr. Bhatnagar and his whole family.
