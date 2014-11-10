Roshani Shenazz Nadirshah

Wholeistic Living Empowerist, Keynote Speaker, Spiritual/Transformational Leadership Mentor and Writer Author | UN ICongo REX Global Fellow and Karmaveer Chakra Awardee | Member – Unity in Diversity World Civil Society (UNAOC) – India Chapter and Global Dialogue Foundation | Mentee – Cherie Blaire Foundation | Honorary Life Member – ALL Ladies League (ALL) / WEF (Women Economic Forum – Yearly Forum of ALL)
Founder – Sparkling Angels Wholeistic Living & Holistic Healing | Meher Roshani Foundation
♡ Bestseller in just 2 months of the Launch creating miraculous healing and transformations – “Angels Speak” The 1st Indian Book of 365 Days Oracle Angel Messages, Affirmations and Channeled Illustrations of 15 Archangels – Available Across Stores in India and Online on Amazon, Flipkart and on: https://www.lifepositive.com/product/angels-speak/
“Empowerment is freedom from ignorance stepping into Awareness, filled with love and inspiration.” ~ Roshani
“What is the most important thing do your Angels want to tell you in life right now?” is a question many of us have and Roshani guides you there.
Do let us know if you would like to be guided in the area of career, health, relationships or life purpose.
Reading will be done for Only One important aspect from the list below.
Hence, please fill in your FULL NAME as you use it, date of birth, AGE and one of the following words
a. Career
b. Health
c. Relationships
d. Life Purpose
Post your queries as a comment and we will pass it on to her.
We request you not to write any more details so that the reading can be clear.
Answers shall be posted on this site with your Name as stated by you in the query. In case you do not wish your name to be published on the site, let us know accordingly, and give us an alternate Nick Name for only publishing purpose on our site.
Answers will be published every Friday.
Thank you for letting us help you with your Divine Guidance. Stay Blessed!
Visit her on:
W ~ www.sahh444.in
Subscribe on YouTube ~ www.youtube.com/angelmessagesroshani333
FB ~ www.facebook.com/SAHH444 and www.facebook.com/RoshaniShenazz
Enriching Blogs ~ www.roshanishenazz.blogspot.in
Twitter ~ @roshanishenazz & @MeherRoshani
NGO ~ www.meherroshanifoundation.org
YOGESH SHETTY
DOB : 03/01/1973
AGE : 43 YEARS
HEALTH
Dear Roshani, I would like to ask about life purpose. My birthday is 18/12/1979. Thank you.
Dear ma’am ,
Please guide me for my marriage manifestation . When will I get married and what do I need to do.
Name- sanjana
DOB – 18.09.1990
Age- 26
August you had guided me for my career and I thank you and the Angels as I am enjoying the period. Thanks and love … Sanjana
*RD*
Relationships
Dear “RD” Angels say; that in relationships or other areas of life, it is important to bring in awareness that shall shift you from seeing the things head on and solely focusing on what is there from what you really see. Many a times you fail to see the bigger picture of your life and get caught up in thoughts and fears that sabotage your growth. Look at your life from a higher perspective and stop any kind of nick-picking habits. Change the situation by seeing it from a higher view point. Release the episodes of the past so that you can move ahead with love and forgiveness. Angels tell you that it is high time you notice that you have been focusing on all those things and ways that are not aligned to your highest vision of your life and soul. Release the past so that you can open up to a harmonious relationship. Stay Blessed ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/October2016
VINAYA SHETTY
DOB : 22/08/1981
AGE : 35 Years
LIFE PURPOSE
Dear Vinaya, Angels say; that there is a big shift coming your way in the months of Nov/Dec. There is also a major shift in your perception that shall turn the tables on important issues of life. They want you to come to the awareness that your perceptions create our reality and to move towards the reality of your life purpose you have to first shift your perception in key areas of your life. Some few signs may already have been got to you or something will happen in the coming month that shall distinctly take you towards your life purpose. Look at things from the eyes of God, and thus through beauty, compassion and kindness. Stop limiting yourself while creating goals even though you may not have got expected results in the past. A great talent or passion that you had not much paid attention to, is connected to your life purpose. Accept it, and nurture it. They want you to seek ‘Their’ assistance and unveil the path ahead. Stay Blessed ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/October2016
My official name is Deepa Vaidya.
DoB is 5 July 1980. Birthplace : Mumbai , Time : 5:39 a.m
Age : 36
I am looking at rewiring my sub-conscious from Negative to Positive. I get so upset by small things in life like errant drivers, traffic indiscipline, rude and arrogant people. I am constantly thinking revenge, reacting mentally, rehearsing past unpleasant events, catastrophising about future events and always anxious. Its like I am always anticipating trouble, fights and then when things happen, I curse myself for making it happen. I become so ferocious when I am angry and this upsets me when I think about it later. I just don’t seem to come out of it. I haven’t been able to change myself no accept myself. I am already taking psychiatric help since 3 years but still this condition has resurfaced. How do I live a normal, carefree, worry-free life ? Please help.
What should I do with my life ?? What is my purpose ?? Is marriage destined ? Please let me know. Thanks & Regards, MV
Dear Mithila, your concern needs a detailed Angel Soul Reading and possible healing sessions. If you wish to have a reading please fill the Reach Us Form on our Website and we shall revert to you with details. God Bless.
I am looking at rewiring my sub-conscious from Negative to Positive. I get so upset by small things in life like errant drivers, traffic indiscipline, rude and arrogant people. I am constantly thinking revenge, reacting mentally, rehearsing past unpleasant events, catastrophising about future events and always anxious. Its like I am always anticipating trouble, fights and then when things happen, I curse myself for making it happen. I become so ferocious when I am angry and this upsets me when I think about it later. I just don’t seem to come out of it. I haven’t been able to change myself no accept myself. I am already taking psychiatric help since 3 years but still this condition has resurfaced. How do I live a normal, carefree, worry-free life ? Please help.
Dear ma’am,
I want to know about my career.
name :- sanjana
DOB:- 18th september 1990
Age:- 25
Pursuing to be a yoga teacher
Thank You
Dear Sanjana, Angels say; It is a great time of your life right now as a huge transition period begins from 15th of this coming Month. A period of celebration and joy as manifest the fruits of your achievements than you had ever dreamed possible. Take a moment each day and allow yourself to celebrate all the victories that have got you to where you are today, no matter how small or big they are. Remember the moments, events and all people involved. Leave no space to think of any lower energy things or past. Give gratitude to all the pivotal moments when you courageously stepped forward and honored your heart’s calling. Remember, when given gratitude to all the small things and victories these “small” victories are the ones that add up to a joyful and meaningful life. Angels say fearlessly move ahead on your heart desired career path and They wish to reassure you that They are with you always. Stay Blessed ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/August2016
Hi Roshani,
I want to know about my career.
Name: Shilpa Thakur
DOB: 8th August 1976
Age: 40
Career
I am into foreign language job and I am happy with it.
I am having a company job.
However, I want to change my job.
My current job is in a different city than my family’s city.
I am searching for foreign language jobs in good companies in my family’s city.
Please let me know about my career, and hope I can get a good job in my original city where I can have lucrative career growth in a good, big company.
I want to settle down now, so I wish for a job which I can continue doing that can provide me good growth in my career, and I do not need to switch jobs after this.
Please guide about my career. I am desperately finding job.
I want to return back to my city.
Regards,
Shilpa
Dear Shilpa, Thank you for writing dear. Your queries require a detailed Reading Session. If you wish to have one, please fill the Reach Us Form on our website – http://www.sahh444.in and we shall revert to you with the details. May your Angels help you to take steps towards your highest good. God Bless. Roshani Shenazz
Leelavati Shetty
DOB : 14/11/1978
AGE : 37 Years
HEALTH
Dear Leelavati, Angels say; that it may be important firstly for you to look into small habits connected to your health like eating, and drinking of beverages etc. They ask you to be mindful of details or let some habits be released in order to move ahead more fully and freely into the healthy picture of your life. Think about areas of your life where you would love to create some movement or growth. Emotional suppression is also a cause of your seeming health concerns. Are there any details, no matter how small, that need to be tended to or let go of in order to free you? Remember, these little details are the wise whispers of your soul, and when embraced, respected and taken as a whole, they contribute to the infinitely evolving collage of your life. Take a walk in the nature daily, pray to your Guardian Angels to move you only to healthful eating habits, emotions and people. Stay Blessed ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/August2016
Age:30yrs.26/08/1986..Would like to know about my relationship.when will I get married?..Please don’t mention my name ..sudo name will be Paula D’souza..
Thanks,
Amruta
FULL NAME – SUDHA HR
date of birth – 4TH OCT 1973
AGE- 42
Life Purpose
Please give your full Name. God Bless.
FULL NAME – SUDHA HANUMANALU RANGAIAH
date of birth – 4TH OCT 1973
AGE- 42
Life Purpose
Dear Sudha, Angels say; that a certain area of your life has become stagnant from lack of focus or attention and is lower in energy in some ways. For moving towards your Life Purpose They first guide you to look into these areas. These very areas may be hindering your forward progress. The area of concerns could be varied and may need to begin to clean out a closet, dust off a stagnating project, address your spending and finances, or move on from a job or relationship that is no longer nurturing your soul. Small or big you all of a purpose say the Angels. They also guide that you have outgrown certain thoughts or emotional patterns and are ready to replace them with new patterns that are more closely aligned with your soul’s highest expression but may lack the courage to outwardly express them. See which area of your life is like still waters and in need of new expressions. They want to tell you that you have already had several nudges from your soul; and this message is simply another confirmation. Do the needful and the path towards your Life Purpose shall seamlessly open up. Stay Blessed ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/August2016
HARISH SHETTY
DOB : 21/09/1984
AGE : 31 YEARS
LIFE PURPOSE
CAREER
I am working in a public sector and have filed an Affidavit in relation to Arbitration proceedings on a contractor to whom the work was awarded.The incident related to 06 dec 2009 and as finance person representing company for insurance matter i have filed affidavit .My crorss examinaion as witness will be held around 20-26 july 2016.I am getting very nervous.I hope that my cross exam will enable company to win the matter.Please inform wethre i will suceed in my cross exam and also advice please.
Location Vasco Goa
and time 27 june 2016 time 2121hrs
dob 03-jun-1966 full moon day
time of birth 09.50 am
place dharwad in karnataka
Dear Mr. Anand, thank you for writing. Your matter involves energies of many other people and the matter requires a full detailed reading. If you do wish to avail of the same kindly fill our Reach Us Form on http://www.sahh444.in and we shall revert to you with details. Many Blessings.
Age:33 yrs. Would like to know about career. Thanks
Dear Ranjita, Angels say; They want you to be more alert and mindful in life, about details that surround you regarding matters of work, career or personal interactions. You need to have a balanced discretion on the details that need attention and that which need to be let go of. Sit with the area of career where you truly wish to create growth or movement. Sit with yourself and see if there any details that need to be attended to or to be let go of and that which may have missed your attention however small they may be. See the bigger picture. Do not always focus on what is coming in your hand right at that moment, be it a lucrative job or project. Discernment is extremely important. They want you to remember that surfacing details are inner whispers of the soul and when taken as a whole for the larger good shall move you towards great success and make you contribute to the infinitely evolving collage of your life. You are a determined person. Go within yourself and separate the wheat from the chaff. Stay Blessed ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/July2016
dob- 18/01/1992
23 years. a) wanna know career in medical field.
Dear Arijit, Angels say; that you need to focus on your deep rooted strengths and work towards cultivating those to make a promising career. Right now it is the time to truly know where those strengths lie. Even if this has been unclear earlier, They bring to your notice that new things cannot come into your life until you make room for them energetically and physically. That could be related to any fixed thoughts, beliefs about your career, relationships or friendships. Retreat a bit and look at things objectively even if something does not work out, try to seek positive guidance and know there is always a larger deeper truth to all that the Universe does. Once you get focused on your true strengths you shall be successful in your career path. Stay Blessed ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/July2016
Bharat Khurana
Date of birth 07.11.1975
Age 41 years
Relationship
Dear Mr. Bharat, Angels say; there is something within which has been eating you up. Maybe a matter of something that you’ve not been able to tell or share due to the fear of consequences. It could be holding something within from the past that you’ve not expressed. Whatever be so Angels guide you to move on from what haunts you from inside. Pray to the Angels to guide you the name of a trustworthy friend or someone who you may be able to share things with. Suppressed emotions create various blockages and not just deplete your energies but also keeps you away from manifesting healthy relationships. You are a person who keeps it within but you also need to know that an outlet is important. Break free from any fears and speak your loving truth knowing fully well that you shall be protected by your Angels. Stay Blessed ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/July2016
Nikita Sharma
date of birth 11/08/1998
age 17 years
Life Pupose
Dear Nikita, Angels say; there is always the right Divine Timing when things unfold in our life. Right now They want you to focus on this great current phase of transformation in your life. You have always been reluctant to let go the past or have feared new things or changes especially when you do not know what lies ahead. They wish to tell you to release all this baggage of things that weigh you down and let go and enjoy your new journey. Live in the moment to do best of what you have to do, through your talents and gifts and through your work and personal life. All rest shall unfold in the right time. Focus on your creative strengths as they shall take you towards fulfilling your Life Purpose. Stay Blessed ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/July2016
Myself Aparna and my birth date 25/1/1992
please tell me i wanna be an IAS officer. please tell me when i am
Dear Aparna, Angels say; somewhere due to past events you have slipped up on your self confidence. You have given your inner power to other people and circumstances in your life. You may be experiencing a certain block in your inner learning or creativity or expression due to this. Try to regain your independence to know what’s best for you without the pressure of what others what you to be. Engage your soul in some creative work and things that your heart desires so that you can manifest your dream to be an IAS Officer. There may be seeming challenges but you will achieve your goal. Stay Blessed ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/July2016
HARISH SHETTY
DOB : 21/09/1984
AGE : 31 Years
LIFE PURPOSE
Dear All who have got their readings, do leave your loving thoughts and words as comments after you get your reading. It shall help us in giving Gratitude to the Angels and God for bringing your guidance to you.
Also please note that since this is being done as a ‘Guided Service’ for fellow human siblings, please restrict ONE READING only person. We have seen that many have written for all four categories. To help us serve many souls we have to restrict only ONE READING per person.
Some of you are writing requests which are only done as full sessions and those will not be answered here.
Kindly write Only One Word out of the 4 Categories stated. Reading will be done for Only One important aspect from the list below.
Hence, please fill in your FULL NAME as you officially use it, date of birth, and Current AGE and one of the following words
a. Career
b. Health
c. Relationships
d. Life Purpose
We shall not be able to keep reminding people to give the above details in full, without which a Reading cannot be done. So help us with all the details to serve your highest good.
Many Blessings to All.
Name: Shilpa Thakur
Date of birth: 8 August 1976
Age: 39
Relationships
Dear Shilpa, Angels say; there is a certain amount of balance that needs to be got in your life. Balance between head and heart. A balance to understand when you daydream but are not grounded enough to work towards manifestation of those dreams. Somewhere you have limited beliefs and thinking or childhood fantasy about relationships and have felt deep hurt when they have crashed. There is a missing link of realism in your expectations at times. You have great visualization abilities and the Angels ask you to be positive and visualize your relationships with love and harmony. Seek Their help and pray for balance, detachment from expectations, and harmonizing of your relationships. You have been feeling lost in this area of life and often feel dejected or misunderstood. When you speak of things, work equally hard to implement them and make them come to fruition. You may have had or have a relationship where you cannot believe the goodness and may feel its too good to be true. Your past experiences cage you in many ways. You may feel that the good person is also a veiled hurt and constantly feel that this person or others lie to you. You at times feel great promises coming your way in a relationship but that which don’t manifest. The reason being you attract the similar frequency of people who may talk great things but may fall short on implementation of the same. Rework on on yourself and detach from outcomes and expectations from people and focus on implementing a balance in your life within yourself. Stay Blessed ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/July2016
Thanks Roshni,
Pray for guidance from angels, so I can do rework on myself.
regards,
Shilpa
Name: Vrushali mhatre
DOB: 12th july 1995
Age: 20
Career
Vrushali
DOB 12/07/1995
Age 20years
life
i told that its my love marriage so i stay in delhi and my parents in mumbai i really want to see my family but due to my job i am not able to go i am really missing them please tell me a way how can i find a solution for this my husband is also not ready please tell how can i convince him i am really worried i want to meet my mumma and papa
Dear Vrushali, your seeming issue involves the karmic path of many people and requires a full reading. if you would like to have one please fill the Reach Us Form on our website: http://www.sahh444.in
Many Blessings and may all be resolved for you.
Name: Sanjay Mulchandani,
Date Of Birth: 20/05/1987,
Age: 29 years,
(a)Career
Dear Sanjay, Angels say; you have the mighty Archangel Gabriel working with you to move your soul into some sort of creative work that is connected to your Life Purpose. You may currently be in a career which is conventionally providing you with resources for living but your soul is destined to move ahead. AA Gabriel is the Angel of Creativity, Communication, Arts, Speaking, Writing, Inspiring and motivating your soul into creative pursuit and action. AA Gabriel guides artists, authors, musicians, dancers, speakers, journalists and the likes. Sit in your own silence and ask AA Gabriel to guide you to the part which is your soul’s natural pathway. See what of the above stirs your heart and start taking small steps or actions towards it. Release earthly fears of finances and survival. Each day say to yourself when you wake up: “I am ready to follow the guidance of my Angels. I follow the guidance that emerges in my heart.” Within the next 6 months there shall a conscious move towards a new path. Stay Blessed ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/May2016
Vrushali
DOB 12/07/1995
Age 20years
Career
Aparna
DOB 25/01/1992
age: 24 years
career
We both our friends weare preparing for civil services we want to become a IAS officer please guie will be able to do that
Please give both your official full names. Stay Blessed.
Our official names are Vrushali mhatre and Aparna Tiwari
Name : Harish Shetty
DOB : 21/09/1984
Age : 31
LIFE PURPOSE
Pooja Mangal
7 JAN 84
32 yrs
Relationship
Dear Pooja, Angels say; that first and foremost the most important thing for you to work on is self love and respect. Sit with your Angels before sleeping and ask Them to guide you to things that you don’t like about yourself. Take their help to resolve and heal those. Do things that bring you joy. Stop living by other people’s opinions about you and becoming something they want you to. Connect to your own identity. When you take help from your Angels to courageously reach for the highest best in yourself you shall also bring it forth in your relationship. Stop choosing comfort over a new direction that Universe is bringing you. Maybe you are way fine with the way you are being treated as you don’t wish to take any step that can get you lonely. This message is to ask you to step boldly into the unknown. Reach forward with confidence and know that you have to first draw your energetic boundaries of what you shall live with and what you cannot live with in a relationship. Work on yourself through sessions or programs that help you to rebuild your self love. Stay Blessed ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/May2016
Name Ajit Panicker
date of Birth 26/08/1967
Age 48 years
Life purpose
Dear Ajit, Angels say; that long you have been hiding your true self and potential from the world. It is time for your soul to now stand up in your light and speak your truth. What has been holding you back if you ask, you shall get the answer fear. Fear of who you can be. Your Life Purpose involves sharing and empowering through speaking and counseling. Your truth is more than just your words that you speak to the world. You are over cautious of being judged or ridiculed. Look into your life and you shall find that you may be denying yourself from what you truly feel, agreeing to things that you don’t approve or enjoy but doing it for the sake of other reasons best known to you, or agreeing to someone in order to maintain peace. Angels guide you to move away from any such acts and ask you to stand in your own truth. Honor your true emotions and feelings fearlessly. Each morning pray to your Angels “how may i serve my life purpose” and you shall unfold the events leading to it. Stay positive in your approach and don’t let the outside drama drain you. Stay Blessed ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/May2016
LIFE PURPOSE
Please mention your name and age
Name: Ruchi Prashar
Date of birth: 09/03/1984
Age: 32 Years
LIFE PURPOSE
Dear Ruchi, Angels say; that currently They want you to rejoice for the fact that you are in this amazing frequency of Creation that is moving you into the flow of your life purpose. Your energy has been to an extent but will moreover now be very uplifting and inspiring for people around you. You are going to be an inspiration for many and manifesting a beautiful life for yourself and others through your innate gifts of compassion, counseling and knowledge sharing. Angels ask you to meditate daily and if you already do then increase your time with yourself. Your energy and enthusiasm will shift people’s lives. Stay in this beautiful frequency and let nothing bring you down. Close any old patters and issues that bind you in any way. After your 33rd Birthday, you shall experience a radical shift towards your Life Purpose. Stay Blessed ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/May2016
CHETHAN KUMAR T
Date of birth: 10/09/1990
Age: 25 Years
CAREER: Currently i am working in IT Company with no job satisfaction and less salary. Same time not getting opportunity. Please suggest me
Jitendra Lal
DOB 24/07/1961
Age- 54 years
Carrier- I am always in trouble in my job. There is a always a fear in my mind. Broadly speaking there is no smooth going.
DOB – 8 March 1980
Age – 36 (Married)
a. Career
Q. Ma’m should i join a 1 year Professional Training Course this July or concentrate on starting a family ?
Thanks & Regards,
Please give your full name. God Bless.
nickname: megha
Date of birth: 14-11-1978
Age : 37 years 5 months 16 days
career
Dear Megha, Angels say; that many synchronistic events have been happening around you and shall continue to happen. What you have to do is to take notice of them, by unclogging your mind and seeing things with your heart. They want to tell you that there are no coincidences happening to you through accident. You often wish to believe the practical side of things but Angels want you to look into the magic of the unknown. All that is happening is creation in action. See the opportunities or conversations that are happening around you. There is a definitive new direction in career that is oncoming. Just when you need it, it is being shown up for you. Decide what you want. Heal your aspects of indecisiveness that is a seeming block many times. Pay attention to the small synchronicities taking place and give gratitude for their existence. Follow the path shown with faith and even more shall unfold. Nothing is by chance. All is happening for a reason. Universe is asking you to place more trust in the flow of life. The trust that has been slightly lost through events of life. Stay Blessed ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/May2016
CHETHAN KUMAR T
Date of birth: 09/09/1990
Age: 25 Years
CAREER
Sorry DOB is: 10/09/1990
Dear Chethan, Angels say; that through your career and personal relationships you are currently learning an important lesson of your life that your capacity to love your job or career or people is directly related and connected to your ability to love yourself. Angels ask you to love and trust yourself and your abilities more that what you do now. Past episodes of your childhood and teens have somewhere made you doubt your abilities and the feelings of not being of great use or of not being worthy of good keeps resonating and blocking you from living your highest potential. Everything currently that you feel about your job, boss and others in your life, shall change when you start to embrace yourself more and release judgements or any kind of harsh opinions about yourself or the world. Open up to see the uniqueness within you and everyone else. Believe in your own ideas and views before you set out to franchise them to your superiors or anyone concerned. No matter of your past you can make a great beginning. Release old patterns and mind conditioning and you shall see success in your career, between 3 to 6 months of this new change you bring. Stay Blessed ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/May2016
thank you for your suggestion roshani. Currently i am looking for job change. Can you please tell me when i will get job outside?
HARISH SHETTY
Date of Birth : 21/09/1984
Age : 31 Years
LIFE PURPOSE
Roshal Donald Rodrigues
Date of Birth : 16/12/1993
Age : 22 Years
CAREER
Dear Roshal,Angels say; and want to draw your attention to some deep voids that you have in life. Due to these voids you are addicted to latching on to things people job or situations that are not really satisfying or good for you but since you are caught up in that inner victimhood of the voids you choose to stick to them to escape the voids and the emotions, relationships or other things that surround them. You have been trying hard to cover up a certain emptiness and pain through the addiction of work and profession. You have to stop trying to fill the voids with the job or with any kind of meaningless activities or addictions. Addictions may not mean of substance but could mean addictions of unfulfilling friendships job and career. Heal these voids and love your job. If you cannot then look out for a job that you are passionate about. Give your heart the permission to choose. Your career shall open up for higher opportunities in about a years time. Till then use the God given time to heal your inner space. ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/May2016
date of birth : 29/04/2014
age 2 years
Health
Please mention the name also.
LINAY SHETTY
Date of Birth : 29/04/2014
Age : 2 Years
HEALTH
Dear Mr. Harish the Angels ask; to have immense strength in the infinite resources of Divinity. There is testing periods at times but the inner self has already come with the necessary resources to solve the seeming dilemma. Angels want the trust to be there that the very times you feel all is closing down on you or feel you can not do more is the time when you are in the process of developing new strength and fortitude that the soul has ordained for the journey ahead. The child has not much of its own, but also lessons of the parents involved. There is no victim nor there is any punishment and Angels ask you to clearly steer away from any such thinking. Let both the parents ask while in prayer and meditation, “what are my learnings and opportunities for insight, transcendence, compassion or growth in this situation that life has got in front of me.?” Let those insights unfold to you step by step. Bring in more unconditional love and keep the praying and being positive. Affirm well-being for the minds of loved ones around the child and watch that no fearful thoughts are allowed to sway the minds. Stay Blessed ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/April2016
Name : Sachin Dubey
D.O.B : 07.04.1981
Age : 34 years
Health
Dear Sachin, the Angels say; it is important to know that your life is mirroring itself on the outer side with all the images, thoughts and beliefs that you hold within. You are reflecting your predominant thoughts of not being good enough or not being as good as someone you know and such comparisons have always weighed you down. Angels say it is your work to pray and seek help to decipher the hidden meanings in all life’s situations rather than becoming cynical in anyway. Your health and career are directly reflective of some self sabotaging thoughts that you may unconsciously have hidden within your belief system. If you feel something is happening or done to you through an external factor or reason, first pray and go within to find out the emotion and belief that mirrored it. There are many layered lessons of life that are unfolding to you since the last about 2 years. Pay attention to those and you shall start moving towards holding true positive experiences and learnings from your life’s situation. The moment you see anything in your outer world that is seemingly wrong, go within and ask your Angels to surface you what within you brought it about in your life. Stay Blessed ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/April2016
janet dsouza
d.o.b: 25-3-1984
age : 32
relationship
I would like to know will i become mother ?
Dear Janet,your query requires a full reading which involves details of you and your husband. Kindly fill the Reach Us Form on our website: http://www.sahh444.in for a Full Reading stating your matter. Many Blessings, ♡ Roshani Shenazz/April2016
Dear Fellow siblings, Please mention your current Age and Date of Birth when you post a query and write only ONE query Word out of the FOUR Options that are mentioned here.
Hence, please fill in your FULL NAME as you use it,(no nick names) date of birth, AGE and one of the following words:
a. Career OR
b. Health OR
c. Relationships OR
d. Life Purpose
And all those who have had their queries responded to. Please to write to us on how you have adhered to the Guidance given and been able to heal any aspect of life, with the divine help of the Angels.
Many Blessings,
Roshani
Neeladri Kumar Das
Age 50 Years
Date of Birth – 12/03/1966
LIFE PURPOSE
Dear Neeladri Angels say; that age has nothing really to do to exercise the life purpose. Each one’s life purpose is as unique as each one of us. Angels wish to tell you that you are entering a highly spiritually vibrational phase where your highest potential can shine out, provided you do not fear and curb it. You have most part of life feared of the power resting within you and what you could do and become. You have always wanted to comply by what the family wants least giving importance to that inner voice. You are now spiritually and emotionally ready to take the help of your Angels and move into the glorious phase of your life to live your life purpose of service, that gives you joy and satisfaction. Step into Your Shining You that is always been dormant within. You are ready to serve the world with your unique skills, talent and gifts. Daily pray to the Universe “Put me where i can be of most service.” Then intent you being used as a beautiful divine instrument and you shall see how your life purpose unfolds in front of you. Stay Blessed ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/March2016
Vinay 20 Oct 1983 age: 32. Career
Dear Mr. Vinay please give your full name.
Career
Please mention your age and name.
Dear Angel,
DOB 02/10/1966.
I lost my only 18 years old brilliant son a month back. I am shattered. All my career, intellectual knowledge seems waste. I want to die to be able to meet him son. What should be my life purpose now. Will I be able to enjoy the company of a child agan?
Dear Rashmi, my deepest condolences to you and family to hear about your precious loss. Please email us on queries@sahh444.in as what you have posted requires a detailed Angel reading since it involves the conjoined karmic journeys of your son, yourself and husband. Sending love and strength to your heart. If you do wish to have a family reading for your above matter then email us on the above id. Many Blessings.
Siddharth Chandra
17/11/2014
15 Months
Health
Dear Nikita, for Siddharth the Angels say; you need to pray to his soul and thank him for the lessons that the child is bearing primarily for the spiritual growth of the parents. Lessons to give love, kindness and compassion, with no strings attached,and no attachment to outcomes, results and returns. Start praying to the child’s soul and thank it. Thank his guardian angels for looking after him. There is a challenging period but he shall emerge out of it. The parents have to exercise more unconditional love, charity, goodness, and also be non-judgemental, and non-opinionated about people, things and life in general. Angels ask them and the family to focus on what they may get out of this whole learning and situation and focus on the joy of serving his soul and giving it with all your heart. When they do that you shall be aligning themselves with something much greater than any expectations. Align to the Divine Will and do not succumb to any self victimhood or sympathy. Many blessings are in store for them when they shall truly embrace the learning out of this and thus transcend it making the journey and reason of manifestation of all this by this little soul successful.
They should release all fear, doubts and anxiety and devote time to prayers, affirmations and positive thinking. ♥ © Roshani Shenazz/March2016
Life Purpose
Please mention your age also
Please give your official full name and age.
name- priyanka chaurasia
dob- 30-12-1988 27 years
time- 4:45pm
career- im preparing for banking. will i’l be able to get job in this sector. when i will get??
relationship- im married in 2014. but divorce is filled in court. should i continue dis marriage or not?? wat is my love relation future???
Please ask only a single query. Wish you all the best.
Dear Priyanka, Angels say; that your deep need to be independent and feel respected and loved has to be healed so that you are not wallowing in any victimhood. Release all such lower thoughts of being unworthy. Focus on your career and ask the Angels to help you. Yes you shall be successful in this career for Banking provided you do not operate out of energies where your career or job becomes only an escape root to emerge yourself into it because you want to heal your emotional life. Do it with your true heart. Work on all aspects of life with complete forgiveness of all involved including yourself. © Roshani Shenazz/March2016
Richa K Arya
11 August 1986
Age- 29+
Career
Dear Richa Angels say; that slowly you have been realising the effects of negative chatter and are learning to take charge of the thoughts that you choose to emit in your life. Sometimes it has been overwhelming as to how much of negative thoughts can keep chattering in your mind. You have noticed and realised the effects of all such negative thinking which actually is a major energy block in your career. The old patterns of unworthiness, feeling not good enough for things or people and having lack of self love, esteem and worth have been the major manifestations. Release this to the light and you shall open up your career even more. By May June 2016 you shall see a significant movement, if you work on releasing and healing the above attributes of life. ♥ © Roshani Shenazz/March2016
Dear Richa Angels say; that slowly you have been realising the effects of negative chatter and are learning to take charge of the thoughts that you choose to emit in your life. Sometimes it has been overwhelming as to how much of negative thoughts can keep chattering in your mind. You have noticed and realised the effects of all such negative thinking which actually is a major energy block in your career. The old patterns of unworthiness, feeling not good enough for things or people and having lack of self love, esteem and worth have been the major manifestations. Release this to the light and you shall open up your career even more. By May June 2016 you shall see a significant movement, if you work on releasing and healing the above attributes of life. ♥ © Roshani Shenazz/March2016
How can I growth
Mention your Age and Name and specific query…
PRABHAKARAN.A.V.
25.04.1947 REAL
24.04.1947 IN OFFICIAL RECORDS
LIFE PURPOSE AND SPIRITUAL PROGRESS
Dear Prabhakaran, Angels say; since the last few years more strongly you have been internally on a process to heal past life wounds. There may have been episodes which you can not relate to or that which have no connecting factor in your conscious mind on why that could have happened. Angels guide you to focus on closing all karmic chapters of hurt, resentment, unforgiveness and such lower emotions that have been hounding you for years. There is a female energy in family or relatives with whom you have much to close. Focus on healing all the unserving and you shall be moved towards a peaceful spiritual progress. Be honest about your feelings and emotions as these situations have come into your life to heal the past life wounds and exchanges once and for all. Pay special attention to your visions you may get in the dream state, or any such signs that Angels may bring to you. Be open and willing to forgive and move ahead. ♡ © Roshani Shenazz/March2016
Name:Mithul Gandhi
DOB:30th July 1976
Age:39
Life purpose
Dear Mithul, Angels say; that you need to importantly know that you or anyone is never a victim of outside circumstances and that you have the innate ability and power to choose. You have choices in everything. How you discern and use this freedom of choice is important. You’ve often felt victimized and given the power to the world or certain people to rule how you feel. Freedom to choose is the most important part of fulfilling your life purpose. The Angels firstly wish to shine the light upon you to take responsibility of yourself, your life and your happiness. When you do that in complete trust and surrender you shall unfold to live your life purpose. As you do this you shall feel the power and relief of this decision of gaining freedom from victimhood. They lovingly tell you to release any fear of blame that may rise in your mind, when you address this insight of taking complete responsibility. Angels shall help you to steer away from any blame games that your mind plays. You have all the freedom and right to change your life and you do not need the permission of the world to do so. Have a Miraculous Life! © Roshani Shenazz/Feb2016
Pls let me know if i will succeed in my career and also settlement in foreign country is possible.
Dob: 24-7-1976
Age: 39
Success in carreer and foreign settlement
Please give us your full official name. God Bless.
Vrinda shah
Relationship & Career
Mention your age and ask only one query
Career.DOB- 26-2-1967.
I have been without a job for last 7-8 months. When will I get one? I am quite anxious.
I have been without a job for last 7-8 months. When will I get one?
Dear Abbha, Angels say; that They have been guiding you at many occasions in your life through your God gifted ability of intuition. There have been times when strong intuitive signs have been given to you through thoughts or deep rooted conviction, but you have feared them or sidelined them, thinking them to be mind games. Angels wish to tell you that you are highly intuitive and you deep within know the patterns in your life, which have in ways sabotaged your career. You have also been given the perfect insights for many a people but you have chosen to believe otherwise. Your depleting thoughts of non-confidence in yourself and lack of self-love has blocked all the great energy of growth and abundance. You need to see yourself and the world with eyes of love. Stop feeling that everyone is out to get at you or bring you down as that is not so. You are only mirroring your fears emitting out of lack on that inner love and appreciation. Align yourself with the intentions of your soul. What does Abbha truly want? Stop focusing on things you fear or that which you do not want. They indicate to you that you need to go within, through daily meditation, affirmations and prayers and move away from any limiting beliefs and thoughts that have held you back. You need to ask yourself ‘am I ready to balance my life? Am I ready to believe I am worthy of the best? Delete all thoughts from childhood or early life that may have given rise to patterns of unworthiness. Depending on how you work with yourself and your inner system, you should get a great job anytime between 4 to 6 months. Stop doing things for the sake of doing, and move towards a career that gives you inner satisfaction. To improve and accelerate your healing of this old debris you are being asked to adjust with great perseverance and harmonize with the natural cycles and rhythm of your life. Take these next few months as a diligent gift of working on yourself without any blame or victimhood and in all inner honesty. Have a Miraculous Life! © Roshani Shenazz/Feb2016
FULL NAME – SRINIVAS VIJAYAN,
date of birth – 07TH NOV 1974,
AGE – 41 YEARS
a. CAREER
Dear Srinivas Angels say; your central focus has always been family and friends and to do all that you can for their happiness, which They are happy about. What they wish to tell you is bring the balance in your family and career/work if you wish to see tangible growth in your life. The situations in work life that have been there are mere tests of your soul’s handling power. Are you proactive and moving towards solutions or for everything or you have something or someone to blame who according to you is responsible for things happening in your tangible life. Take charge of situations rather than fearing them and being indecisive in any way. Do not let work or family suffer for either. You have always found it difficult to balance. In order to resolve your career matters, and reach successful resolutions, take charge of your life in a positive way and be a solution driven person. Use your unique perspective, experience or whatever it takes to bring in only resolve for everything. Have a Miraculous Life! © Roshani Shenazz/Feb2016
Yasmin Haroon
18th december1947.
Life purpose
Kindly let me know my purpose of life.
Dear Yasmin, Angels say; your life purpose involves helping, teaching, counseling or healing for children. You have the inherent gift to deal with children. Even though you may feel you don’t have a knack with them, the Angels want you to know that it is there and you need to optimize it. Kids will have a natural trust with you as they connect to your soul and shall look upon you for getting them out of their predicament. Consider to begin with devoting some of your time, talent and skillsets for the betterment and growth of children. Through this life purpose you shall impart the precious knowledge of helping them, to learn to keep their minds and hearts open. To operate out of the God gifted oneness that connects us all. If you focus on this you shall emerge to be responsible and be a great contributor in developing a world of caring, sensitive, pragmatic, and open hearted future leaders. Let nothing stop you. Pray to your Angels to pave the path ahead on this wonderful journey of your life purpose. Enhance your skillsets, tap into your natural interests life art, writing, music, animals, nature, conservation etc. and see through which path you wish to fulfil your life purpose and mission. It is never too late, and in however a small way, Angels guide you to make a beginning. Have a Miraculous Life! © Roshani Shenazz/Feb2016
Shruti Singh Raizada
23-01-1993
22
Career
Dear Shruti, Angels say; you have often been in a dilemma regarding your career and way forward. At times you seem to be firm and the next minute or after a while you might have several doubts on your own decision. This indecisiveness drains out a lot of positive energy, as you often end of feeling nothing seems to be right for you or that nothing that is right is coming to your mind. The Angels guide that the foundation of the decision is always to be in peace and not in fear. Fear of consequences of how people would react if you decide something for your career. It is to sit and quieten yourself and ask “what decision shall bring me closer to my divine purpose?” And even if you yet do not know your divine purpose or its time for it to unfold they want you to know that is shall surely be that which contains balance and peace within. So feel and see what decision you make, gives you this amazing feeling of being balanced and peaceful, charged and passionate about. Then ask your Angels to move you towards accomplishing all that is need to fulfil your divine purpose. Be careful about short cuts and shorter routes to achieve things, as they surely move you away from the larger purpose of life giving you temporary gratification. Ease yourself with prayers and positive affirmations and stop thinking any self-sabotaging thoughts about yourself or your career. Have a Miraculous Life! © Roshani Shenazz/Feb2016
My name VB
DOB: 24-7-1976
Age: 39
Career
Dear VB, Angels say; you are currently since a year plus been healing some emotional wounds, and now it is the time to re-write your personal and professional story. Your both these stories are interconnected. Your emotional healing of old episodes that are holding resentment will bring in view new avenues for your life. Look over the past, and not let the emotional scars cause you to be in victimhood and thinking ‘why did you deserve this’ and so on. You have to heal the professional and personal episodes that have impacted you for you to move to a new chapter of your life. Work on healing your inner child as many episodes stem from childhood experiences you have had related to matters imposed on you. Look at things with a fresh set of life. Nurture yourself, be ready to forgive, learn from mistakes and don’t let ego play the block. Heal all these aspects, re-write your new story and post mid next year you shall see a visible change. © Roshani/Dec2015
Dear Roshani,
Thanks for the reply, pls if possible can you tell me If I will be successful in my life and also if foreign settlement is possible.
You have to again submit name, age and so on..
My name VB
DOB: 24-7-1976
Age: 39
Finance (Will I be super rich)?
Not an appropriate query
Hi,
My name is MK. DOB:23/8/75. Age:40 Relationships.
I need the angel’s guidance regarding my love life. What are my love/marriage prospects for the coming year?
Thanks
Dear Mumtaz, Angels say; there is a heavy baggage that you are shouldering from your past. You have been trying to handle situations all by yourself in the fear of speaking to anyone, least you get judged. Angels ask you to speak to any close friend or relative and take help within the situations of your relationships. There is someone around who could help you come out of all that is weighing you down. They also ask you to move away from any blames about actions that may have transpired in the past. Blames on self for your decisions, choices or actions or blame for another person. They want you to balance your thinking and approach. Being an extremist or rigid is what often backfires for you. Stop trying to control situations or people. Release the emotional baggage of the past or if currently you are clinging to any unhealthy relationship due to any reasons, move away from it, so that you can allow a healthy relationship to manifest. Be fair in your dealings with others, at the same time respect your own energetic boundaries. Angels ask you to work really hard in the next 6 months to heal all the unserving of the past. © Roshani/Nov2015
Dear Roshni,
Thank you so much for a wonderful reading. God bless and have a wonderful week.
Regards,
Mumtaz
career
You must specify your complete name and date of birth.
Nair Jyothy Rajan
26th April 1975
Please give complete query
Hi Mumtaz,
I am Jyothy Nair. DOB is 26/4/75.
I would like to know about my job stability and if i can get better options. Would i be financially settled to take care of my family?
Dear Jyothy, Angels say; you need to acknowledge the power of the human mind that you have been gifted with as it is the tool, to manifest many a great discoveries and all that you believe. You are being urged to consciously start working with the law of attraction and focus on thinking, speaking and doing only positive things for yourself, your career and life that you want. You are entering a great cycle of divine manifestation. You shall be able to put your mind to your dreams and manifest them or open up to opportunities of their manifestation. The Angels ask you to always make sure that your dreams and visions are connected to serving the greater good of people around you and that of the World if need be. Your innermost beliefs and intentions play a great role. If you have been contemplating to change your career or job then the Angels guide you to do so after perfect due diligence of what you want to do. The period between the months of March to May 26th 2016 is a good period to make any such decisions or take steps towards a Career change. But whatever you do – do it fearlessly with complete confidence in yourself and your skillsets. Use your thoughts to make your dreams come true. Have a Miraculous Life! © Roshani Shenazz/Feb2016
janet
25-3-1984
31
Life purpose
Please state your complete name, Janet.
date of birth is 5 september 1989 she is 26 yrs and want to know of her health and relationship
One question, please
name : Janet Dsouza
birth : 25-3-1984
Age : 31
carrer
Dear Janet, Angels Say; that new avenues, new job, new relationships or friendships cannot and will not enter your life if you focus your energy on situations of the past that no longer serve you. Make room for new ideas, experiences and people as a New Door is in the waiting to open for you. Let go off any resistance or fear to move into the unknown. Your career is about to bring in many blessings only if you allow it. Call upon your Angels and guides to smoothen the transition. Your prayers that you’ve been doing strongly atleast since the last 6 months are about to be answered if you allow Divinity to intervene. All you need to do is with the help of Divinity release the old, heal your heart from old betrayals and hurts and trust your Angels completely and let them hand hold you through these new pathways of your career and life. Ideate, journal your thoughts and be strong to move into the next big phase of life. A person from alphabet “P” is very instrumental in your life. © Roshani/Sept2015
Vinay.Kulkarni
Dob: 20oct 1983
Age: 31
Career and gemstone
Only one question, please
rohit krishna
d.o.b,16th may 1986
pls give angle guidance regarding my carer
Angels Say; the current situation in your career calls for re-programming your belief system at the core level. Throughout your life in many areas of life, you have adopted many beliefs that are not your own. They are imposed on you or levied on you through family and societal pressure. Beliefs that also made you feel “you are not good enough” and many more that made you feel lesser than anyone or made you feel that good is not meant for you. Until you identify all these, they shall always run in the background. It is time to take stock of all these beliefs as they are blocking your growth and career. Your own belief of not being good enough is bringing you the same from the outer World. Daily sit calmly with yourself and call upon your Angels to delete all such unserving beliefs and help you look at your strengths and skills. You can find your hidden beliefs through your thoughts that pop up in this alone time. When you identify these false beliefs and work towards healing them, your career shall open up to greater heights. Ask the Angels daily at night, “What beliefs do I have that are no longer serving my Highest Good?” Wait in silence and see what all comes to your mind or in the form of images. Then pray to them to take all of these to the Light and help you open up to step into the prosperity and recognition in your career. Angels guide you to pay attention to your innermost talent of writing. Pay heed to that and start penning down your thoughts and ideas. © Roshani/Sept2015
Full Name Anand B Murshilli
Date of birth 03 june 1966
Age 49 years
I request Roshani Shenazz to give Angel guidance on my Life Purpose
Dear Anand, Angels Say; your Life Purpose involves being a part of company or group that provides a ground for nurturing people; which you could do either full time or part time. You could explore, training, HR, and other related fields or NGO work along side your main job, which shall help you fulfil your life purpose. In your daily life, start appreciating and giving gratitude to people around you for any big or small difference that they make in your life. Nurture them by seeing only the good in them, helping them to realize their own potential in any aspect. On the other hand cut your attachment for always connecting your happiness based on other people’s appreciation or judgment about you. Operate through your Inner Power, Angels say you could soon move to be appreciated well in your life either professional field or personal relationships. There is a person around you who truly cares for you and also needs your nurturing and appreciation. Give it freely with all your love and each day, decide to nurture or appreciate one person around you. Feel the joy that your heart and spirit expresses when you see them smiling and happy. © Roshani/July2015
D.O.B: 3-July-1985
Place: Mumbai
Time: 14:54
Marriage/Relationship
Please give your complete name.
Name: Kuldip Jhala
DOB- 26 July 1984
Relationships/Marriage
Dear Kuldip Angels say there are certain external circumstances that are creating a fixated approach in your relationship and other aspects of decision making. But these are only mirroring some inner aspects of frustration and irritation that you may have towards people or situations you cannot change. Angels ask you to release all such toxins and operate from your inner power. You need to equip yourself to make rightful decisions. Always relying on other people’s judgement has made your decision making process weaker and you often procrastinate many a things due to this pattern. Let people be who they are and you work on your inner self if you wish to be in a harmonious relationship. Stop all internal conflicts about what others feel and say. Take Divine help by praying to your Guardian Angels and asking them to open the path towards love and abundance
Rajan Prashar
18 September 1990
Age 24
Career
Dear Rajan Angels say; that your heavenly team is ready to help you and be there through this process of patience and learning in your life. Even if things seem at a snail speed right now they want you to know that this too shall pass. After about 3 to 4 months your career will open up to a blessed path. This is provided you stick to positivity and don’t easily give up and feel low or dejected. You are learning that your capacity to love and be loved is directly connected to your loving your self. Self esteem and worth are an integral part of your journey. You have spent much energy in futile comparisons. They ask you to let it all go. Whether anyone appreciates you or not start appreciating and loving yourself first. Let go of all judgement about self or others and focus on productive growth. ♡ © Roshani/July2015
Richa Dhingra
11 August 1986
Age: 28
Relationships
Full name needed
Richa Dhingra
11 August 1986
28
Relationships
Izabel
26.08.1982
Relationships
Please give your complete name for your question to be answered.
Aruna V
May 14,1986
29
Life purpose
Please give your complete name.
Aruna Valad
DOB:14th May 1986
Life Purpose
Dear Aruna, Angels say; that you need to lighten up a bit in life. They literally mean that bring in a bit of lightness and experience more joy, laughter or play. Life Purpose for each person is different and so is it’s aspect and intensity. Even living a simple life, looking after your family, doing your duties with highest responsibility and passion, could be a life purpose for many. And that is also for you. Find a way to bring in and share more happiness. You are intuitive and if you nurture those gifts you may turn them into a purpose of helping people. Stop being sad and serious about life. Ups and downs are all transient. Appreciate yourself and be less self critical. Relax, enjoy nature, and bring in lightness in this whole situation of worrying about your life purpose. Let it flow and all shall unfold beautifully. © Roshani/July2015
Vinay Kulkarni 20 Oct 1983, Age: 31. Career
Vinay Kulkarni 20 Oct 1983, Age: 31. Career
Dear Vinay, Angels say; you may be clouded with certain limitations and thus not able to weigh or see your career options rightly. Even though you feel limited, Angels ensure you that there is something around that you have missed. Look around without worry or fear of change. The reason for changing your job, has to be healed. If you do not heal it, you shall replicate a similar situation wherever you go. So focus to change your job for better prospects if at all but not for escaping any situation. See and weigh all options based on your strengths and skills. Ask your Guardian Angels to give you clear signs to steer you towards your job/career of the Highest Good. ♥ © Roshani/May2015
Sudarshan Kumar, 26 March 1979, 36 years. Life purpose
I would like to know my life’s purpose. I have been practising Yoga for 35 years and meditate each day. I wish to attune my will with the Divine will. Thank you. Sukriya!
Please give your age and date of birth
Aruna Valad
DOB:14th May,1986
Age 28
Relationships
Dear Aruna, Angels say; it is important for you to express your true self and feelings in a relationship. The fear of consequences or insecurities hold you back. It is important to discuss your dreams, your energy boundaries and learn new ways of increasing your intimate conversations and learning about your passions and hobbies. If you are currently in a relationship, Angels wish to tell you to heal it with an honest dialogue with your partner. This is more of importance if you have suppressed anything within you about the relationship that really bothers you. If you are not in a relationship they pre-empt you to have all cards on the table and be honest with your feelings. Invoke your Guardian Angels to help you before any such conversations of deeper emotional essence. Hold yourself in high esteem and give lots of love to yourself. You don’t have too feel good about yourself only if you get someone to appreciate you. First embrace yourself and the World shall embrace you. ♥ © Roshani/May2015
rohith
d.o.b 16th may 1986
life purpose
Garry
D.O.B. 13/September/1981
I would like to know about Relationship.
Please, use nick name Garry.
Nick Name : Mohan
Age 28
DOB 29 jan 1987
would like to know about relationship and career.
Please mention your complete name.
Poonam Agarwal
20/05/1982
32 years
b) Health
Roshani, want to know my life purpose
DOB 17.07.1968 46 Years
Dear MaUpa, Angels say; your life purpose is very closely connected to the path of Nutrition. You may have culinary skills that you may have never thought of exploring beyond your home. You may either move towards counseling people on Nutrition and healthy way of life through eating or end up yourself creating a line of food for the soul. Polish your nutrition skills. Adopt a healthier diet even if you are already doing it to some extent. Life Purpose is always connected to the deepest essence of the soul for what it has come here for. It may not be to become xyz in life. You could exercise your innate gifts and move towards being the best in what your soul needs to do. So get going and do not think am I ready, is this the thing etc. because you may not have yet unveiled this inner truth if you’ve been clogged with the judgments and ways of the outer World. Age has nothing to do with Life Purpose so release thoughts that make you feel unaccomplished even at your age. As that could be your biggest road block of confidence to achieve your Life Purpose. ♥ © Roshani/May2015
I want know when I will get married and also start my own business.
DOB: 16-Mar-1979, time:11.29AM Tirupati
Relationship
The query is incomplete as DOB and age is not specified..
I want know my business and my financial status, last three years no business, I am waiting for good civil contracts.
my date of birth: 19/09/1974, 04.40 AM, Nellore.
Life purpose
NAYANA G NAIR
20aug1988
Dear Nayana, God and Angels want to tell you, that you are being moved towards a conscious path of bringing love and light to the world, through your Divine Gifts. Make efforts to focus on a particular healing modality, to take this journey forward. This may seemingly be very vague to you at this time, if you have not understood the earlier sublime messages that Divinity had brought to you through other ways and means. You have to pray to be more balanced and grounded so that your sensitivity can be used for Divine Purpose. Do not worry about the opinions of people around you. Follow your heart and divine guidance, and the path shall unfold. You shall be divinely guided to take up the right workshop, mentor, etc. to take this beautiful journey forward. You are called upon to use the divine healing energy in anything that you choose to do that is connected to service, by using your innate gifts. This could be through direct healing modality or counseling, teaching, psychotherapy etc. Heal a current situation of life with positive thoughts, affirmations and prayers and watch divinity unfold its magical blessings. Stay Blessed. ♥ © Roshani/March2015
Name: Shilpa Thakur
Date of birth: 8 August 1976
Age: 38
Life Purpose
Dear Shilpa, God and Angels want you to know that you are a very kind and empathetic soul. Your life purpose involves counseling, hearing out people and helping them to move towards a better life. They ask you to look within and release any fears or self doubts that you may have in this concern. In your normal life you already are a great hearing friend, confidant, advisor to many. All they want you to know is this is not just by chance. They want you take this up seriously and move towards a career that shall fulfill your life purpose. Counseling or coaching that you choose can be in any field of your strengths. It could be in motivation, marketing, goal setting or spiritual living. Whichever you choose, choose with your heart and divine guidance to lead you to the Path. Take on proper training or any such requirement that may be needed for you to pursue this guidance further. Know that as long as you serve people, with a loving open heart and mind, you shall have the Divine ability to serve their needs. Stay Blessed. ♥ © Roshani/March2015
Hi Roshani,
Thank you for your reply.
I asked this question last year, but somehow I could not understand reply, as it seemed to me that I am different than what is mentioned about me in reply.
I, however, understand that it is my self doubt and i must remove my self doubt.
I thank God and angels to let me know about my purpose.
I request for guidance so that I can choose my field of strength correctly and can serve people for their better lives. May i be able to receive God’s guidance clearly and can lead a life that makes God and angels happy.
Thank you, angels, and God again, and request for guidance and grace from God and angels always!
Regards,
Shilpa
B. EZHILMURUGAN
03.08.1971
43
LIFE PURPOSE
Dear Ezhilmurugan God and Angels guide you that, there is a hidden skill, potential that needs to be polished for you to live your life purpose. You may have till now side-lined it or not thought it to be worth enough for a career or life path. They ask you to return to any further educative, skill based learning that you can take on to further your cause. Take this leap without fear. Do not feel caged with society pressures or inner doubts of age, or your current standing in life. You shall have far more balance, joy and peace when you walk the path towards a profession that is aligned to your life purpose. You could possibly also have an urge to teach in some way, either at a class, school, institute, etc. If yes, then divinity guides you to take up responsible human actions in fulfilling this path. God and Angels know the path and avenue best suited for you and your purpose as per your talents and gifts in this incarnation. Rest assured they shall lead you to the ideal teaching atmosphere, situation and place. Stay Blessed. ♥ © Roshani/March2015
R
Age- 32
D.O.B. – 28/12/1982
I would like to know about Relationship.
Dear Friend, God and Angels guide you to look into the underlying truth of a current relationship. They want you to cut through the surface value and devote your time and positive efforts to give it another chance. Know that all is manifested for your own soul lessons. If you try to close a relationship, without learning those soul lessons, you are likely to repeat them in the future too. And after giving it a fair chance, then too if you end it, at least you shall have a clear Karmic slate of not jumping into conclusions and making any hasty decisions. You shall also understand then, on what all you contributed in the said dynamics of the relationship. Through this card message They want to tell you that you have hope to make this relationship work and transcend your soul lessons successfully. Go for spiritual counseling / healing so that you are guided towards a more holistic approach towards all your relationships in life. They also guide you to come to terms / accept and heal a childhood aspect of resentment that you may have with your mother. This resentment unconsciously, has created many blockages in most of your relationship areas whether friends, family, boss, spouse, etc. Take divine guidance and healing, to balance your life and all relationships. Stay Blessed. ♥ © Roshani/March2015
CAREER. (Details have been emailed)
Dear VMS, Angels say; that your prayers regarding a certain matter in your life/career is soon bearing fruit through your positive expectations. Go for it, They say. Do not doubt yourself or the situation. They want to encourage you through your current decisions & ask you to forge ahead. Read more positive things, & bring about a level of confidence that shall help you march straight ahead. The outcome of this situation shall be positive, provided you continue to remain positive & become more positive for it to manifest soon. Do not hesitate; it is the right time now. Your ideas shall bear fruit. Remain positive & focused. Stay Blessed ♥ © Roshani/Sept2014
Health
Dear Sumithra, Angels say; that many times in your life you have ignored that inner warning or heads up that Divinity gave you through your intuitions. Angels say who shall know better than your own body and inner self about what it is going through? Angels ask you to listen to that inner voice which keeps asking you to look after yourself including your physical and emotional health. You have buried a lot in your heart and all your life tried doing things for everyone else. Stop at this juncture and go within. Talk to your body, your emotions and honestly embrace the fact that you have ignored them all your life. Start with standing up for yourself and nurturing your emotions. Do something at home or outside that will stir your heart and make it sing the song of joy and healthful living. Stop living other peopleâ€™s lives and their worries. Each one is on their own path. There might be a person from alphabet â€œKâ€ who is close to your energy. Either youâ€™ve been worrying too much about this person or have some sad or resentful feelings connected to this person. Pray to your Angels to help you surface the name of this person. It could be anyone close in any phase of your life earlier or now. Take care of your abdominal area and aspects / organs / issues connected to it. Stay Blessed!
Health, thank you!
Please also mention your full name as you use it, date of birth and current age.
Life purpose
Dear Sonia the Angels want to tell you that they are there to support you while you think or make plans for a career transition. They want to assure you that you shall be protected and supported all the way long but you must adhere to listening to your inner guidance. Do not worry or get deterred about what others are saying. Hold the positive intention that this change shall be a blessing to your life purpose and it shall also allow you to bring blessings for others too. Focus on serving the higher good in all that you do and Divinity shall make sure that all your changes go through smooth transitions. Call upon your guardian Angels to support & guide you, protect and nurture you through this period of change. Know that now what you shall move into will be closer to your life purpose of serving the larger good. Big or small do not judge. Let the Universe work through you. Stay Blessed!
Relationship
Dear Namrata, the Angels say; that you need to slightly relax in your relationship matters. Have you been the over serious types always anxious to label a relationship or term it or put parameters to it according to protocols of what youâ€™ve learnt, heard or seen? If yes, Angels ask you to slow down and bring some playfulness in your life. Cheer yourself up. Not having a relationship is better than having the wrong one. Try to see the underlying truth of things and donâ€™t get impressed by the surface that you see. Angels say, ask yourself when is the last time you had real fun with your friends or loved ones without worrying about the 100s of seemingly serious things in your life. Sometimes your over seriousness drives away a potential relationship or friendship. Be free spirited by knowing that nothing has to be done for the sake of doing and that youâ€™re a lovable person. Meet up with friends, join a hobby class or art class and bring about more childlike fun and joy in your life. Stop feeling the pressure of being in a relationship even if itâ€™s not comforting or nurturing. Stay Blessed!
Relationship
Dear Santosh, the Angels say; that you need to bring about in your relationships a healthy infusion of honest heart to heart communication. Stop harboring any feelings that are masking your feelings of true love or concern. There is still sometime for this situation to heal but Angels guide you that you may be required to initiate a honest seemingly uncomfortable if at all conversation with the person with whom you are trying to resolve or revive matters. Be it a partner relationship or friendship you have to be clear of your needs and all that you truly believe in. To mask your wants and then harbor inner regret wonâ€™t help. A heart to heart conversation, clarity and honesty are a party of personal growth for yourself and the people involved. Remember you cannot control another personâ€™s thoughts or actions. You can only know and control how and what you feel and what you will or will not accept in a friendship or relationship. Donâ€™t blur this and gain clarity on these matters. Contemplate in silence and you shall know what you really want, can or cannot accept. Stay Blessed!
Career
Dear Hussain, the Angels say, you’ve been always a bit judgemental about yourself, your performance etc. and invited criticism or confusion in the bargain. They ask you to bring in a bit of compassion for the situation and yourself. You have been trying to hold more than you can in your little two hands and often went into an overspill. They can help you forgive yourself and others. You hold strong viewpoints even about others or any situations. Relax a bit and retreat to a more loving end. See another person’s point of view, but have the courage to stand by your beliefs. Your beliefs and likes keep changing as per convenience and is detrimental. Approach this situation with a loving heart and know what you’re best at. Don’t try to match others or the world and meaninglessly move towards something that is not your true self. Release all comparisons. Angels ask you to continue the job & say that your skills lie more in the managerial aspects. Recognize them truly and you’d see many prospects in time to come.
Relationship
Dear Jeev, your Angels say, In the next few months a good potential proposal can come by. But before that they would like to tell you to utilise this time and use it for introspection in understanding the patterns of your love life. Heal your past & take full responsibility of the lessons you need to learn from them. They say, to bring in the Ideal Partner of your life, you need to first learn to love yourself and have great self respect for what you are. Your past experiences may have lowered that with the kind of people you’ve met or had in life. When you infuse more love and self respect you’re energetically higher to attract the right partner. The more you love yourself the greater the capacity to love another person and be loved by them. Don’t give in so much that you lose yourself respect in a relationship. Be lovingly assertive and know your boundaries. Your fears of not having someone or losing the person makes you give in far more and thus very too often being taken for granted.
Career
Dear Sanjog, you’ve often been at crossroads at many occasions in life. Angels ask you to concentrate on healing some old patterns which are not serving well for you. You need to slower your mind pace and breathe in for a bit. You’ve already got a job which you’re working on. Love what you’re doing and give your 500% to it. Stick to something right through the end to achieve good results. When you intent that, you will see the difference. And that’s when you will open doors to better job prospects. In next three months about you should see a considerable change in your career opportunities. Work towards it or your own energies will push the prospects further.
Please let me know my career.
Dear Tony, Angels say they are helping your heart heal from an old episode of either betrayal connected to money related matters or non acknowledgment of your hard work. They say They are comforting you to heal any such episodes of your professional life, that may have caused hurt, resentment or pain. In times of your need God`s help is there in someway or the other and you need to acknowledge that and give it gratitude, however small or insignificant it may seem at that time. In the next few months you should open up to your Inner prosperity. Your material needs shall be provided as you follow the higher guidance to heal all the toxins of hate and hurt from your heart. You shall be helped to go through this process with love and forgiveness so that you can manifest your dreams into reality. It is never too late to start adhering to the higher guidance and your intuition as We Angels support and communicate to you through various ways, one being your intuition and gut feeling. Color green is favourable for you. Do some conscious Charity every month. However small it may be. Bring in more gratitude, love, forgiveness and charity, into your life and you shall see the doors of abundance opening to you more and more.
Hello roshani Ji
My name is nitika I got married to rajneesh ( dob 3rd July 1973 )in 2006 had miscarriage in 2007 i .fell from height n developed spondylolistesis grade 2 in 2011 again had miscarriage 2013 developed diabetes I m wanting to be a mother . Will we be blessed with a healthy child . Plz guide me I am waiting for your reply Thanks in anticipation. Nitika
Dear Nikita, the Angels say; that energy levels are vital to health and healing. They want to let you know that AA Raphael shall work with you to help you through this period of seeming health issues that you are facing. He shall also help you with your vitality, strength, motivation and self discipline that you require to make healthful changes in your life. All you have to do is ask and call upon His help and ask him to fill you with high energy, love and divine strength. Energy healing sessions will help your current seeming issues. Stay away from complaining or whining, cribbing, thoughts of victim-hood of â€œWhy meâ€ etc. All release any toxins of hurt and resentment you have for certain people in your life. These shall prove to be more detrimental to your seeming existing woes. Eat a high energy diet, vitamins. Bring sweetness into your life by loving and having gratitude for all that you have. Important that you leave any kind of fixed beliefs or stubbornness and start seeing positive sides of seeming issues and people in your life. Do these diligently and your health shall steadily improve in the next 3 to 4 months. Stay Blessed!
Full name: Shilpi Gupta. Age: 28 years.
I would like to know about my career.
Dear Shilpi, Angels say; everything you have experienced through your life has made you a much stronger person who is courageous to take that step forward. At times your hyper sensitivity takes over and you get insecure of taking a new step, risk or challenge. They assure you that you are safe in the fortress of Divinity and can boldly step up to take that new route or detour in your Career.
You have been doing something that may bring you to work, but not something that your soul has wanted to do. Search for what lays within the real you and we shall help you steer towards a Career of soul satisfaction & growth.
Take that chance. Take that step forward that you have internally feared. You shall be taken to the right path. Feel safe in your decisions. Stay Blessed!
Sanjay Gupta
I would like to know about my career.
Thanks
Dear Sanjay, Angels say, that you are holding onto something in respect to your career that is stagnating. There is a lot of toxic attachments to your decisions that are floating in your mind. If your heart desires to do something different, do not hold back. Doing something where your soul is cringing shall never take you far. Know that you’re protected, safe & supported should you choose to change your career, job or line of work. If you hold onto anything strong, it dies, or gets crushed. Same happens when you hold onto negative attachments. Forgive yourself & others for any past mistakes & do not fear the repetition of the same. Nurture your soul with a music class / guitar class etc. as your soul is inclined towards it. You are never too old to change the path & come onto the path of your true soul desire. You are a go getter within. Just push your head horn & march ahead to greater heights.
Hi, I would like to know where i am heading in my career? I am not content with the kind of job i am doing, When would i be having a exciting and satisfying job?
Dear Mr. Rana, Angels say; your Career shall move ahead to being triumphant with all the efforts that you are putting in / wanting to put in. But first they guide you to release all self doubt. You largely depend on the opinion of others about you and your abilities, capabilities etc., and often drown yourself into self doubt. You are a very good speaker. Oration skills will help you in your career. You shall do very well in people related careers like sales, marketing,
presentations etc. The second thing they ask you to release is comparison. You have patterns of lack, that make you compare yourself with anyone however little or highly placed difference between the two of you is. Release all of it and start recognizing your own talents and abilities. Stop comparing and start feeling good for the growth of
others. When you hear or see good things happening with others, bless them in your mind and heart and pray they always grow in life, and are healthy and successful in all they do. When you bring in this joy for others, you shall start attracting all the good for your own life.
Stay Blessed!
Fazall.. I would like to know about my career..
Dear Fazall, Angels say, that you need to bring in more trust & confidence in yourself & your dreams for you to do well on your career path. You’ve more often seen yourself the way others see you constantly, but those are the very fears that lie within you, which are mirroring through the crystal ball of your life. You have an innate (instinctive) ability to build anything from scratch. You are a person who when makes up his mind shall not deter. But the fact that you’ve not seen the results of your hard work is because you have toxic energies of lower self worth & doubts that stem from an / some episodes of your teenage life. Look into them, & call upon us Angels to drive away all those doubting negativities & know that you can achieve just the way you see others around you achieving in life. Release all such inner doubts & fears & see how you attract the best in your career.
21/10/1987
26
HEY ROSHANI,I WOULD LIKE TO ASK ANGELS ABOUT CAREER..
Dear Pallavi, Angels say; that your career involves a certain aspect of Physical body involvement such as any therapy, energy healing work, exercise therapies like Yoga or Mind body training etc. You need to work on your inner confidence & bloom the gifts that are resting within you. Know that your career shall bring many a blessings to you
and all whose lives you touch upon. Past events have made you go into a shell and you refuse to come out, thus sabotaging your own potential. Work with flowers, gardening or nurturing plants. This will help you nurture your inner self & bloom all the gifts and talents that you need to utilize for the World. Bring lots of self love as
that is completely lacking currently. With self love will come self esteem, self confidence and trust in yourself to move ahead. Stay Blessed!
I would like to know about my health
A close relationship has been concerning you for very long affecting your health or state of mind. Angels ask you to be joined in mutual respect and love to breathe new life into it. You have been an emotionally sensitive person. Angels ask you to strengthen your inner self and not get swayed by what others have to say or do about you or your life or family. Stop worrying about any child`s marriage. This could be your own or a family sibling you`re very close to. Eat a lot of salads, drink a lot of water. You have an imbalance of water nurturing. Release unnecessary worries and don`t make health the reason for bringing you love and nurturing. Know that you deserve all the love in the world and embrace that truth with loving care.
I would like to know my life purpose
Angels say that you`ve always had this old pattern of not being able to ask clearly in life. You suppress your inner wants and needs and constantly worry even if there is nothing to worry at times. Angels ask you to move away from this and clearly ask what you want. Release old patterns of not trusting people or situations because they have hurt you. Be careful with your partnerships, and with that they mean don`t be careless. It will take next six to eight months about for you to stabilize things in life. Know that at every step you`re given a choice of freewill. Exercise that choice with great discretion & knowledge. Ask for Divine help each day before you sleep and truly surrender to the outcome after you`ve done your best.