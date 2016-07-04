Lord Krishna in the Bhagvad Gita , says ‘ that there is nothing as sacred as knowledge’. Knowledge needs to be acquired by the human mind through the 5 D’s- dedication, determination, dynamism, devotion and discipline and one H- Humility. Only through surrendering to the Divine, the almighty ; can the seeker possess the vast repository of knowledge which lies in the womb of the universe.

The human mind can harness this potential only if it is in the present moment and not in a fragmented condition. By practicing proper breathing techniques, like Sudarshan Kriya and Nadi Shodhan Pranayama and through regular meditation the mind becomes wakeful and alert to delve deep into this knowledge. It is indeed profitable to learn about Mudras. Practice of Mudras is not just the domain of dancers , painters and artistes, even ordinary people who have nothing to do with the art world ought to learn about Mudras.

The science of Mudras , in intrinsically related to the esoteric knowledge of Yoga and which can be further segregated into the five elements ,the five life forces ( or subtle forces of energy called the Pranas) and the three Doshas. The five elements are namely- Akash( ether or space), Vayu ( air) , Agni ( fire) , Jal ( water) and Prithvi( earth), and the five life forces or Pranas are Prana, Udana, Samana, Apana and Vyana and the three Doshas are Vata, Kapha and Pitta.

Humans are unconsciously practicing Mudras .For instance the Namaste Mudra ( every human invariably involuntarily does this Mudra) or a young child begins learning to walk with his thumbs raised which is called MeruDand Mudra . Look at a small infant in a deep slumber, his index finger would touch the thumb and the other three fingers are on the base of the palm( Chinmaya Mudra). The universe in its auto-mode enables these processes to take place and we are totally oblivious to the occurrence.

Some Mudras should be practiced without fail to develop and maintain radiant health. These help those suffering from different disorders for rejuvenation and regaining health. The Mudras help in balancing the elements and resuscitates the body and mind. It is beneficial to practice the Mudras for around 10 minutes every day. Some examples are listed as under:

a) Jnana Mudra

This is performed to increase the power of the brain, improving memory and for the removal of negative thoughts and thereby one attains peace and bliss.

b) Prithvi Mudra

This helps in balancing the five sense organs , improves in blood circulation and enhances our energy levels. Practicing of this Mudra assists in increasing our alertness. Further it provides vital vitamins to the human body and we are blessed with a happy disposition.

c) Apana Mudra

This facilitates in an improved elimination process, revitalizing the digestive system , improving the gums and strengthens the immunity system of the body.

d) Prana Mudra

This Mudra addresses the problem of fatigue, it also provides essential vitamins to the body besides increasing stamina and vigor to the human body. It also helps in maintenance of the health of our eyes.

e) Dhyana Mudra

Essentially this Mudra helps in making us mindful and wakeful and we are at peace with ourselves. Over a period of time we attain peace of mind.

f) Shoona Vayu Mudra

Practice of this Mudra helps in combating problems of flatulence and gastric ailments. The gut houses our solar plexus , which is also referred to as the second brain. We need to take adequate care of our abdomen as a majority of human ailments arise from this part of the body.

So as the adage goes,’ Health is in your hands’.