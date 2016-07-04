Science of Mudras

by Ravi Valluri

Lord Krishna in the Bhagvad Gita , says ‘ that there is nothing as sacred as knowledge’. Knowledge  needs to be  acquired  by the human mind through the  5 D’s-  dedication, determination, dynamism, devotion and discipline and one H- Humility. Only through surrendering to the Divine, the almighty ; can  the  seeker  possess the vast repository of knowledge which lies  in the womb of the universe.

The human mind can harness this potential only if it is in the present moment and not in a  fragmented condition. By practicing  proper breathing techniques, like Sudarshan Kriya and Nadi Shodhan Pranayama and through regular meditation   the mind becomes wakeful and alert to delve deep into this knowledge.  It  is indeed profitable to learn about Mudras. Practice of  Mudras  is not  just the domain of dancers , painters and artistes,  even ordinary people who have nothing to do with the art world ought to learn about Mudras.

The science of Mudras , in intrinsically related to the esoteric knowledge of  Yoga and  which  can be further segregated into  the five elements ,the five life forces ( or subtle forces of energy called the Pranas) and the three Doshas. The  five elements are  namely- Akash( ether or space), Vayu ( air) , Agni ( fire) , Jal ( water)  and Prithvi( earth), and the five life forces or Pranas are Prana, Udana, Samana, Apana and Vyana  and the three Doshas are Vata, Kapha and Pitta.

Humans are unconsciously practicing Mudras .For instance the Namaste Mudra ( every human invariably involuntarily does this Mudra) or a young child begins learning to walk with his thumbs raised  which is called  MeruDand Mudra . Look at a small infant in a deep slumber, his index finger would touch the thumb and the other three fingers are on the base of the palm( Chinmaya Mudra). The universe in its auto-mode enables these processes to take place  and we are totally oblivious to the occurrence.

Some Mudras  should be practiced   without fail to develop and maintain radiant health. These help those suffering from different disorders for rejuvenation and regaining health. The Mudras help in balancing the elements and  resuscitates the body and mind. It is beneficial to practice the Mudras for around 10 minutes every day. Some examples are listed as under:

a) Jnana Mudra

This is performed to increase the power of the brain, improving memory and for the  removal of negative thoughts and thereby  one attains  peace and bliss.

b) Prithvi Mudra

This helps in balancing the five sense organs , improves in blood circulation and enhances our energy levels. Practicing of this Mudra assists in increasing our alertness. Further  it provides vital  vitamins to the human body and we are blessed with a happy disposition.

c) Apana Mudra

This facilitates in an  improved elimination process, revitalizing  the digestive system , improving  the gums and  strengthens the immunity system of the body.

d) Prana Mudra

This Mudra addresses the problem of fatigue, it also  provides essential vitamins to the body  besides  increasing  stamina and vigor to the human body. It also helps in  maintenance of the health of our eyes.

e) Dhyana Mudra

Essentially this Mudra helps in making us mindful and wakeful and we are at peace with ourselves. Over a period of time we  attain peace of mind.

f) Shoona Vayu Mudra

Practice of this Mudra helps in combating problems of flatulence and gastric ailments. The gut  houses our solar plexus , which is also referred to as the second brain. We need to take adequate care of our abdomen as a  majority of human ailments arise from this part of the body.

So as the adage goes,’ Health is in your hands’.

